United Solar inaugurates 40GW polysilicon plant in Oman

By Shreeyashi Ojha
February 9, 2026
US federal government drops appeal in retroactive solar tariff case

Solar Energy UK expects lower solar strike price in forthcoming UK renewables auction result

EIB urges funding for EU solar inverters amid cybersecurity fears

United Solar inaugurates 40GW polysilicon plant in Oman

Electricity demand to grow rapidly in ‘new era’ for energy, says IEA

EU Commission approves €3 billion German clean energy manufacturing scheme

Sungrow to open PV inverter, ESS manufacturing plant in Poland

Aiko buys licenses to Maxeon BC solar patents

Grenergy powers fourth phase of solar-plus-storage Oasis de Atacama project

Green Genius commissions 120.8MW solar project in Latvia

Once fully ramped up, the facility is expected to support the production of up to 40GW of solar modules annually. Image: Shuangliang via LinkedIn.

Solar manufacturer United Solar has launched a polysilicon manufacturing facility in Oman, adding 100,000 metric tons of annual production capacity. 

Located in the Sohar Free Zone, United said the project is the Middle East’s largest polysilicon manufacturing facility. Once fully ramped up, it is expected to support the production of the equivalent of 40GW of solar modules annually. 

“The project is not only a key part of the Middle East PV value chain, but also a new connection point linking PV supply chains across Europe, Africa and Asia,” according to China-based Shuangliang Hydrogen, which said it supplied four green power intelligent hydrogen production systems to the facility. 

In January 2026, United Solar secured more than US$900 million in financing for the polysilicon plant in Oman. This followed US$250 million in financing from the World Bank in 2025, and an earlier investment of OMR60 million (US$155 million) from Oman’s sovereign wealth fund, Future Fund Oman (FFO), in October 2024. FFO is the company’s largest shareholder, with a total investment of nearly US$260 million. 

Construction of the polysilicon plant began in March 2024, with operations scheduled to start this quarter, marking a construction period of nearly two years. 

mena, oman, polysilicon production, pv modules, pv power plants, solar pv, united solar holding

Read Next

With the federal government withdrawing from the case, Auxin will have 40 days to file its response. Image: Stephen Walker via Unsplash.

US federal government drops appeal in retroactive solar tariff case

February 9, 2026
The US federal government has withdrawn its appeal against a US Court of International Trade (CIT) ruling to retroactively collect two years of tariffs on imported solar panels.
The European Investment Bank's headquarters in Luxembourg. Credit: European Investment Bank

EIB urges funding for EU solar inverters amid cybersecurity fears

February 9, 2026
The European Investment Bank (EIB) is planning to provide dedicated support to European solar inverter manufacturers amid a call for greater energy security and strategic autonomy.
Solar panels in the US.

Electricity demand to grow rapidly in ‘new era’ for energy, says IEA

February 9, 2026
Global electricity demand is set to grow 2.5 times as fast as overall energy demand by 2030, ushering in what the International Energy Agency (IEA) has dubbed the “Age of Electricity”.
Maxeon solar panels.

Aiko buys licenses to Maxeon BC solar patents

February 6, 2026
Chinese solar PV manufacturer Aiko Solar will license a raft of solar cell technology patents from Singapore-based manufacturer Maxeon.
A Green Genuis solar project.

Green Genius commissions 120.8MW solar project in Latvia

February 6, 2026
Lithuanian independent power producer (IPP) Green Genius has commenced operations of its 120.8MW solar project in Jekabpils region, Latvia.
GameChange Solar Genius Tracker

GameChange wins 1.2GW Saudi tracker order

February 6, 2026
GameChange Solar is to supply its Genius trackers for the 1.2GW Bisha Solar PV Independent Power Plant in Saudi Arabia.
