United Solar inaugurates 40GW polysilicon plant in Oman

Solar manufacturer United Solar has launched a polysilicon manufacturing facility in Oman, adding 100,000 metric tons of annual production capacity.
Located in the Sohar Free Zone, United said the project is the Middle East’s largest polysilicon manufacturing facility. Once fully ramped up, it is expected to support the production of the equivalent of 40GW of solar modules annually.
Try Premium for just $1
- Full premium access for the first month at only $1
- Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
- Cancel anytime during the trial period
Premium Benefits
- Expert industry analysis and interviews
- Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
- Exclusive event discounts
Or get the full Premium subscription right away
Or continue reading this article for free
“The project is not only a key part of the Middle East PV value chain, but also a new connection point linking PV supply chains across Europe, Africa and Asia,” according to China-based Shuangliang Hydrogen, which said it supplied four green power intelligent hydrogen production systems to the facility.
In January 2026, United Solar secured more than US$900 million in financing for the polysilicon plant in Oman. This followed US$250 million in financing from the World Bank in 2025, and an earlier investment of OMR60 million (US$155 million) from Oman’s sovereign wealth fund, Future Fund Oman (FFO), in October 2024. FFO is the company’s largest shareholder, with a total investment of nearly US$260 million.
Construction of the polysilicon plant began in March 2024, with operations scheduled to start this quarter, marking a construction period of nearly two years.