United Solar inaugurates 40GW polysilicon plant in Oman

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

“The project is not only a key part of the Middle East PV value chain, but also a new connection point linking PV supply chains across Europe, Africa and Asia,” according to China-based Shuangliang Hydrogen, which said it supplied four green power intelligent hydrogen production systems to the facility.

In January 2026, United Solar secured more than US$900 million in financing for the polysilicon plant in Oman. This followed US$250 million in financing from the World Bank in 2025, and an earlier investment of OMR60 million (US$155 million) from Oman’s sovereign wealth fund, Future Fund Oman (FFO), in October 2024. FFO is the company’s largest shareholder, with a total investment of nearly US$260 million.

Construction of the polysilicon plant began in March 2024, with operations scheduled to start this quarter, marking a construction period of nearly two years.