United Solar to begin polysilicon production at Oman plant in Q1 2026

According to the company, the facility is designed to meet international standards for quality, traceability and environmental performance. United Solar also added that it will be compliant with policy frameworks such as the US Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) requirements, which would allow the company to supply polysilicon to the US.

Currently, the US only has 25GW of annual polysilicon capacity operational, according to data from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), with 8GW more announced. On the other hand, at the end of October 2025, there was slightly more than 60GW of annual module nameplate capacity in the US.

This comes as the company reached financial close on the polysilicon facility with US$480 million debt financing from the International Finance Corporation and other partner banks for one of United Solar’s subsidiaries, United Solar Polysilicon. The subsidiary also secured more than US$400 million in term debt and working capital facilities from local commercial banks led by Sohar International Bank SAOG.

“This is a transformative moment for United Solar and the global solar industry,” said Sam Zhang, founder and chairman of United Solar. “With OIA and IFC’s support, we are building the infrastructure needed to strengthen the global solar supply chain and ensure manufacturers have reliable access to high-quality, traceable polysilicon that meets the world’s most rigorous standards.”

Total investment for the 100,000-ton polysilicon plant reached US$1.6 billion, with previous financing rounds from the World Bank (with US$250 million) in August 2025 and from the sovereign wealth fund of Oman, the Future Fund Oman (FFO), with OMR60 million (US$155 million) in October 2024. The FFO is also United Solar’s largest shareholder with a total investment of nearly US$260 million.

Construction of the plant began in March 2024 and with the operational launch date slated for this quarter, this means it took nearly two years for the construction of the polysilicon facility to be completed and begin operations.