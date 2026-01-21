Subscribe To Premium
United Solar to begin polysilicon production at Oman plant in Q1 2026

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
January 21, 2026
Africa & Middle East

Yield Energy launches farm-based grid flexibility platform

Solar PV corporate funding decreased to US$22.2 billion in 2025

Inside the US solar supply chain labyrinth

Five Chinese PV giants anticipate combined 2025 losses of US$4.1-4.7 billion

Quantifying the impact of quality control on ground-based GHI measurements

Estuary Power completes final phase of Escape solar-plus-storage project in Nevada

US patent office denies challenges to First Solar TOPCon patents

5B’s ‘Maverick’ helps Australian off-grid gold mine set 101-hour renewable energy record

EU’s revised cybersecurity law targets ‘high risk’ suppliers

Signing ceremony for United Solar's financial close of its polysilicon facility in Oman
Investment in the 100,000-ton polysilicon facility reached US$1.6 billion. Image: United Solar Polysilicon via LinkedIn

Solar polysilicon manufacturer United Solar Holding has secured over US$900 million in financing for its polysilicon plant in Oman.

The company said completion of the financing will enable production at its 100,000-metric-ton polysilicon manufacturing facility to begin in the first quarter of 2026. Once fully ramped up, the company said this would roughly translate to an annual nameplate capacity of 40GW of solar modules’ worth of polysilicon.

According to the company, the facility is designed to meet international standards for quality, traceability and environmental performance. United Solar also added that it will be compliant with policy frameworks such as the US Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) requirements, which would allow the company to supply polysilicon to the US.

Currently, the US only has 25GW of annual polysilicon capacity operational, according to data from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), with 8GW more announced. On the other hand, at the end of October 2025, there was slightly more than 60GW of annual module nameplate capacity in the US.

This comes as the company reached financial close on the polysilicon facility with US$480 million debt financing from the International Finance Corporation and other partner banks for one of United Solar’s subsidiaries, United Solar Polysilicon. The subsidiary also secured more than US$400 million in term debt and working capital facilities from local commercial banks led by Sohar International Bank SAOG.

“This is a transformative moment for United Solar and the global solar industry,” said Sam Zhang, founder and chairman of United Solar. “With OIA and IFC’s support, we are building the infrastructure needed to strengthen the global solar supply chain and ensure manufacturers have reliable access to high-quality, traceable polysilicon that meets the world’s most rigorous standards.”

Total investment for the 100,000-ton polysilicon plant reached US$1.6 billion, with previous financing rounds from the World Bank (with US$250 million) in August 2025 and from the sovereign wealth fund of Oman, the Future Fund Oman (FFO), with OMR60 million (US$155 million) in October 2024. The FFO is also United Solar’s largest shareholder with a total investment of nearly US$260 million.

Construction of the plant began in March 2024 and with the operational launch date slated for this quarter, this means it took nearly two years for the construction of the polysilicon facility to be completed and begin operations.

financing, international finance corporation, middle east, oman, polysilicon, polysilicon production, united solar holding

