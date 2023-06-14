US: Baywa r.e and Meyer Burger sign 1.25GW HJT module supply deal

Meyer Burger facility in Goodyear, Arizona. Image: Meyer Burger

PV manufacturer Meyer Burger and German developer Baywa r.e have signed a 1.25GW module supply deal in the US which will see Baywa r.e receive Meyer Burger panels from 2025 through 2029.

The modules will be produced at Meyer Burger’s facility in Goodyear, Arizona, which it will expand from 1.6GW to 2GW in order to fulfill the deal. Baywa r.e will use them on its US pipeline of projects. In a press release, Meyer Burger confirmed that it will be producing heterojunction technology (HJT) modules in the US.

Ardes Johnson, president of Meyer Burger Americas said: “With the offtake agreement with BayWa r.e., we are strengthening solar manufacturing made in the US. It enables us to provide toxin-free, high-performance solar modules manufactured to the highest ethical and social standards, that are at the forefront of technology and achieve very high yields due to their outstanding longevity.”

Both companies cited the influence of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and its incentives in their decision and ability to sign the agreement and expand their US operations.

“We are excited to be partnering with Meyer Burger on their state-of-the-art solar panel manufacturing facility in Arizona,” said Geoff Fallon, COO at BayWa r.e. Solar Projects LLC. “BayWa r.e. and Meyer Burger have a long history of working together to advance clean energy innovation and we look forward to continuing that relationship in the US. At BayWa r.e., we are committed to leveraging our decades of experience in deploying clean energy across the globe to drive local economic growth using domestically manufactured equipment.”

Last month Meyer Burger signed another US supply agreement with Ingka Investments, the investment arm of the company behind IKEA. This deal will also run from 2025-29 and originate from the Goodyear facility.

Baywa r.e recently secured a US$115 million credit facility to support a 1.1GW US solar portfolio to be realised between 2024-26.