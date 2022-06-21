Subscribe
New solar consortium pledges US$6bn to buy 6-7GW of US-made modules per year, issues RFP

By Sean Rai-Roche
Americas

The consortium said it had a large and growing pipeline of solar projects in the US. Image: AES Indiana via Twitter.

A newly formed consortium of four US solar companies has committed to spending US$6 billion on purchasing 6-7GW of crystalline silicon solar modules every year to encourage the rapid scaling of domestic solar manufacturing in the US.

AES, Clearway Energy Group, Cypress Creek Renewables and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments have formed the ‘US Solar Buyer Consortium’ and have launched a competitive Request for Proposals (RFP) for qualified manufacturers that can commit to a long-term partnership to supply up to 7GW of solar modules per year starting from 2024.

The buying consortium will “encourage a stable, domestic supply chain for solar modules,” AES said in a statement, adding that the on-shoring of a robust PV supply chain was crucial to the US’ solar sector and had the potential to create hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country.

“The consortium has a large and growing pipeline of solar projects in the United States, and we are committed to supporting America’s clean energy transition,” said Andrés Gluski, AES president and CEO. 

It is unclear from the initial announcement whether the consortium will demand a wholly US supply chain or whether it is more focused on US module assembly. PV Tech has sought clarification.

While the US is starting to see more polysilicon facilities established domestically, production capacity levels are far below what is necessary to support an entirely US-made solar supply chain big enough to serve the whole US solar market. And leading solar manufacturers have implored the government to implement tax credits and other financial incentives to stimulate domestic PV manufacturing.

“Today’s announcement from the consortium is just one step toward bolstering America’s solar supply chain,” said Craig Cornelius, CEO of Clearway Energy Group. “With legislation pending before Congress, policymakers can scale our domestic manufacturing workforce and restore our country’s legacy as a manufacturing leader.”

“This is exactly the kind of market signal needed to drive capacity expansion in the US,” said Michael Parr, executive director at The Ultra Low Carbon Solar Alliance, a staunch supporter of developing a strong US PV supply chain.

When asked which US module makers currently had the capacity to land a deal with the consortium, Parr told PV Tech  that “First Solar, Q CELLS, Meyer Burger, Maxeon and Heliene are all in the mix.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
Read Next

Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act comes into force in the US

June 21, 2022
The US’ Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) has come into force today and assumes that any items “wholly or in part” made in China’s Xinjiang region are a product of the region’s alleged labour camps for ethnic minorities, meaning they are prohibited from entering the US.

Solar PV leading capacity installs in Africa with 125GW by 2030 – IEA

June 20, 2022
Solar PV will lead new capacity additions in Africa, reaching a total installed capacity of 125GW by 2030, according to a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Solterra lands US$10 million investment to support up to 1GW of solar PV

June 20, 2022
Solterra Energy has entered into a partnership with renewable investors Leyline Renewable Capital, under which Leyline will provide US$10 million to support up to 1GW of distributed generation (DG) and utility-scale solar projects across the eastern US.
PV Tech Premium

US braces for UFLPA implementation, higher standard of evidence expected

June 20, 2022
After years of protracted disputes and business uncertainty, the US solar industry will soon find out the precise terms of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) and its implications for the supply of solar products to the country.

EU Parliament passes resolution condemning China’s ‘crimes’ in Xinjiang, calls for import ban

June 17, 2022
The European Union (EU) Parliament has passed a new resolution condemning human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang region and has called on its executive, the European Commission (EC), to enact tougher trade sanctions on the country.

Leeward Renewable Energy breaks ground on 200MW Texas project

June 16, 2022
US developer Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE) has started construction on the 200MW Horizon Solar project near the city of Pearsall in Frio County, Texas.

