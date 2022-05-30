Subscribe
Group Licence
News

REC Silicon to restart production at Moses Lake in Q4 2023

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

REC Silicon to restart production at Moses Lake in Q4 2023

News

REPowerEU could be thwarted by high material costs, inadequate European solar manufacturing

News

JinkoSolar signs 600MW n-type module supply deal

News

Indian solar sector facing multiple issues as tariffs edge upwards, greater bifacial adoption one solution

News

Polysilicon sales loss dents Maxeon’s revenue forecast-beating opening quarter

News

Ecoppia beset by component shortages as production of new module cleaning robot ramps up

News

Borrego development unit to be less capital constrained following sale, CEO says

News

Gamesa signs gigawatt-scale central inverter supply contract with Siemens

News

Borrego sells 8GW+ solar, storage development business to ECP

News

Better Energy, Forus partner to develop 1GW of solar PV in Finland

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
REC Silicon expects the Moses Lake facility to reach full capacity during 2024. Image: REC Silicon.

Norwegian polysilicon manufacturer REC Silicon has confirmed plans to restart polysilicon production at its Moses Lake factory in the US.

Production of polysilicon using fluidised bed reactor (FBR) technology is expected to start again during the fourth quarter of 2023, ramping to full capacity during 2024, announced James May, CEO at REC Silicon during the company’s Q1 2022 results disclosure.

The company is currently executing engineering, procurement and construction for FBR upgrades, with a target to reach 50% operational activity during Q2 2024.

“The restart of production is a direct result of Hanwha’s commitment to REC Silicon,” added May.

Last November, South Korean chemical company Hanwha Solutions Corporation bought 16.67% of shares of REC Silicon from Aker Horizons with the intention to restart the production of polysilicon in the US.

Furthermore, earlier this year it bought Aker Horizons’ remaining stake and said the acquisition was a “prelude to Hanwha’s larger ambition of rebuilding the full US solar supply chain”.

Hanwha’s commitment to REC Silicon has been shown with a large cash increase in Q1, with an equity issue of US$109.5 million which will help finance the relaunch of the US facility, with May expecting more capital needed in the future without giving any exact amount at the moment.

“We recognize the current economic environment and disruption to the global supply chains, represent certain risks regarding potential cost increases and delays in scheduling. However, we have formulated our estimates and plans with these potential constraints in mind and believe that we can successfully execute our plans according to the schedule that I’ve just announced,” May added.

As production is set to restart next year, REC Silicon is currently in discussion with Hanwha Solutions to provide its polysilicon manufactured at the Moses Lake facility, said May during a conference call.

The Moses Lake facility had seen its operations reduced in 2019 at the height of the US-China trade war with discussions to restart it already floating last year, before Hanwha’s entrance.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
fbr polysilicon, hanwha solutions, hanwha solutions corporation, moses lake, polysilicon, polysilicon production, rec silicon, us manufacturing

Read Next

REPowerEU could be thwarted by high material costs, inadequate European solar manufacturing

May 30, 2022
The European Union’s REPowerEU strategy could be thwarted by higher material and module costs as a “perfect storm” looms over the sector following the pandemic, according to analysts Wood Mackenzie.

Polysilicon sales loss dents Maxeon’s revenue forecast-beating opening quarter

May 27, 2022
Maxeon Solar Technologies saw its gross loss widen in Q1 2022 despite outlook-beating revenue after the sale of excess polysilicon at a loss dragged on its performance.

Nextracker to develop tracker manufacturing line in Arizona

May 20, 2022
US solar tracker manufacturer Nextracker has expanded its output with the addition of a new line in Arizona.

Hanwha to invest US$320 million in new solar cell, module manufacturing capacity expansions

May 12, 2022
Hanwha Solutions has unveiled plans to invest US$320 million in cell and module manufacturing capacity expansions in the US and South Korea.

New round of solar polysilicon, wafer and cell price increases as supply disruption continues

May 3, 2022
Solar polysilicon, wafer and cell prices have all risen once again in the past week as demand continued to outstrip supply, with COVID-19 lockdowns in China continuing to disrupt the value chain.

Daqo gets approval for US$1.66bn fundraise to expand polysilicon output

May 3, 2022
Polysilicon producer Daqo New Energy has received approval from the Shanghai Stock Exchange for a private offering on China’s A-share market to support its capacity expansion.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Ecoppia beset by component shortages as production of new module cleaning robot ramps up

News

Polysilicon sales loss dents Maxeon’s revenue forecast-beating opening quarter

News

Borrego development unit to be less capital constrained following sale, CEO says

News

Solar tax credits, other financial incentives deemed critical to regionalised manufacturing growth

Editors' Blog, Features

Indian solar sector facing multiple issues as tariffs edge upwards, greater bifacial adoption one solution

News

Better Energy, Forus partner to develop 1GW of solar PV in Finland

News

Upcoming Events

Renewable Energy Trading Summit

Solar Media Events
June 7, 2022
Leonardo Royal London City, London, UK

Inside the empirical data analysis supporting the global adoption of ultra-high power PV modules

Upcoming Webinars
June 9, 2022
2:00 PM (CEST)

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

How installers can meet surging consumer demand for holistic home solar, storage and EV charging systems

Upcoming Webinars
June 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Large Scale Solar USA

Solar Media Events
June 22, 2022
Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, Austin, Texas
© Solar Media Limited 2021