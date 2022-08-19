Subscribe
US could exceed 50GW of solar manufacturing capacity by 2030 thanks to IRA incentives, SEIA says

By Jules Scully
Astronergy designing holistic micro-grid system to power Chinese industrial park

TCL Zhonghuan invests US$200 million in Maxeon as it eyes overseas expansion

Canadian Solar raises 2022 revenue guidance as module shipments jump

Inflation Reduction Act ‘dramatically changes’ outlook for US solar as WoodMac forecasts 86% rise in utility-scale buildout

FERC slammed for ‘illegal’ re-writing of transmission rules, ‘discriminatory transmission rates’

PV Price Watch: Power rationing in China sees polysilicon price jump further

Yingli starts construction on 5GW N-Type TOPCon cell factory in China

US$1 billion loan for ’round-the-clock’ renewable energy project in India secured by ReNew Power

Construction starts on first large-scale solar plant in Laos

Workers at Qcells’ 1.7GW module assembly plant in the US state of Georgia. Image: Qcells.

The US could exceed 50GW of solar manufacturing capacity by the end of this decade with the right application of incentives included in the country’s newly passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

That is according to a new whitepaper from trade body Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), which outlines how the US PV industry can capitalise on new policy support and build a manufacturing base that is cost-competitive and ensures sufficient demand.

Signed into law by President Joe Biden earlier this week, the IRA includes manufacturing tax credits for PV components including modules, cells, wafers, backsheets, polysilicon, inverters and trackers.

As a direct result of the legislation, SEIA expects to see significant new investments in domestic solar module, tracker, inverter and racking capacity within the next two to three years, followed by new investments in ingot, wafer and cell capacity within three to five years.

“For the first time, the United States has industrial policy in place that will usher in a new era of clean energy manufacturing,” said SEIA CEO Abigail Ross Hopper.

According to the trade body, new production capacity can dramatically reduce shipping and import costs, insulating the US solar and storage industry from global supply disruption and help secure the reliability of the grid.

SEIA’s whitepaper, Catalyzing American Solar Manufacturing, recommends that manufacturers consider demand and timing for their products and focus their attention on downstream production first. This includes expanding module manufacturing so there is existing demand for domestic cells, ingots and wafers once these products become available.

The research notes that while the US currently has capacity to produce metallurgical-grade silicon, polysilicon, steel, aluminium, resins, racking and mountings, the country currently has no domestic ingot, wafer or cell manufacturing capacity and only modest capacity to produce solar modules, inverters and trackers.

PV Tech Premium

Inflation Reduction Act ‘dramatically changes’ outlook for US solar as WoodMac forecasts 86% rise in utility-scale buildout

August 18, 2022
US solar players have hailed the country’s landmark Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), signed into law by President Joe Biden this week, as a once-in-a-generation legislation that lays the groundwork for accelerated PV deployment and a significant ramp-up in domestic manufacturing.

REC Silicon’s planned Moses Lake reopening underpinned by Inflation Reduction Act, CEO says

August 17, 2022
REC Silicon is progressing with efforts to restart operations at its Moses Lake polysilicon production facility in the US, a move the company said is underpinned by the passage of the country’s Inflation Reduction Act.

Biden signs Inflation Reduction Act into law, energy lawyers give their verdict on its significance  

August 17, 2022
US President Joe Biden has signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law, representing the largest climate package in US history and a major policy victory for the embattled president.

Korsail Energy secures investment to support 2GW solar and storage pipeline

August 15, 2022
US solar developer Korsail Energy has secured a development capital commitment from renewables investment fund SolRiver Capital.

US House of Representatives passes US$369 billion Inflation Reduction Act, Biden expected to sign into law imminently

August 15, 2022
The US House of Representatives on Friday passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The largest climate package in US history will now move to the desk of President Joe Biden, where it is expected to be signed into law as early as today.

Massachusetts governor signs climate bill with support for solar, clean energy mandates

August 12, 2022
Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker has signed on Thursday a climate bill that will bolster the growth of renewables project.

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

September 7, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

UK Solar Summit

September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

October 11, 2022
Virtual event
