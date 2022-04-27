Subscribe
Group Licence
News

US DOE commits over US$500m to Utah green hydrogen hub

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

US DOE commits over US$500m to Utah green hydrogen hub

News

Enphase Energy sidesteps logistics challenges to post record quarterly revenue

News

‘America cannot afford to wait’ on Build Back Better say US corporates as Manchin turns to Republicans for support

News

JinkoSolar lays claim to new n-type cell efficiency record of 25.7%

News

PV Tech Power volume 31 out now: A greener PV, robotic solar construction explained and more

News

Vietnam slashes 2030 capacity target but makes more room for renewables under new power plan

News

Tongwei sets sizeable solar polysilicon, cell manufacturing capacity targets following Q1 profit leap

News

TotalEnergies acquires Core Solar, adding 4GW of solar and storage to US pipeline

News

Borosil bids to boost European PV glass output through Interfloat acquisition

News

Aker Horizons, Statkraft to explore green hydrogen production in India and Brazil

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The green hydrogen produced by the project will be stored in two salt caverns each capable of storing 150GWh of energy. Image: Mitsubishi.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) Loans Program Office (LPO) has committed to a conditional US$504 million investment into the development of a major green hydrogen hub in Utah.

The Advanced Clean Energy Storage Project in Utah has initially been designed to use renewable energy to power a 220MW of electrolyser to produce up to 100 metric tonnes (MT) of green hydrogen per day. This will then be stored in two salt caverns each capable of storing 150GWh of energy.

The project will then supply hydrogen to the Intermountain Power Plant — an 840MW hydrogen capable gas turbine combined cycle power plant — that will initially run on a blend of 30% green hydrogen and 70% natural gas by 2025, with this increasing to 100% by 2045. PV Tech’s sister site Energy-storage.news (ESN), however, has reported that this target could be met sooner.

More detail on the storage element of the project as well as some exclusive extra coverage of today’s announcement by ESN can be accessed here.

The Advanced Clean Energy Storage Project was announced in May 2019, broke ground in spring and is now in the final stages of debt and equity closing. Mitsubishi Power Americas, which is a major backer of the project, said that once complete, it will be the world’s largest industrial green hydrogen production and storage facility.

It has locked in contractors including offtake, engineer, procure and construct (EPC) contractors, major equipment suppliers and operations and maintenance (O&M) providers.

Haddington Ventures, the financial advisor for the hub and equity sponsor of Magnum Development, is securing US$650 million through its Equity Syndication Program.

“The Advanced Clean Energy Storage Project is well on its way to achieving its goal in the creation of a world-class green hydrogen hub,” said Craig Broussard, CEO of the joint venture. “Through our network of partners, we have the potential to provide low-cost green hydrogen to verticals in addition to power, including refineries, heavy industrials and the transportation sector.”

The hub is seeking partners to bring green jobs and green hydrogen to support rural Utah and greater decarbonisation across industries, said Mitsubishi.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

4 May 2022
Join Finlay Colville (PV Tech) and Jenya Meydbray (PVEL) for this free 1 hour webinar answering the key questions about sourcing PV modules for the U.S. market. Click here for more information and registration.

Green Hydrogen Summit

17 May 2022
With hydrogen now a central part of many nations’ decarbonisation plans there remains an elephant in the room; how do we produce truly clean green hydrogen in the volumes needed to support this burgeoning Hydrogen ecosystem, at comparable prices to grey or blue Hydrogen? Without a route to green hydrogen at scale, efforts to transition to hydrogen will not contribute to the 2050 target of net zero. With this in mind, the third annual Green Hydrogen Summit will examine every aspect of achieving cost- competitive green hydrogen at scale. The Summit will provide a comprehensive view of the entire green hydrogen ecosystem, including the regulations and incentives countries are deploying, the business models to deploy electrolysis projects, the infrastructure upgrades needed to transport and store hydrogen at scale, and the industrial applications for the hydrogen being produced. Now into its third year, and with an audience made up of government officials, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas grids and off-takers the summit will bring together delegates with leading experts to share the latest case studies, inspire action, and make the connections to realise the potential of green hydrogen.
doe, doe loan programme office, green hydrogen, mitsubishi, us, us doe, utah

Read Next

‘America cannot afford to wait’ on Build Back Better say US corporates as Manchin turns to Republicans for support

April 27, 2022
Dozens of major corporate entities in the US have joined renewable energy organisations in demanding greater action on the Biden administrations’ budget reconciliation package for clean energy and manufacturing as Congress returns from recess.

Aker Horizons, Statkraft to explore green hydrogen production in India and Brazil

April 26, 2022
Aker Horizons and Statkraft have signed collaboration agreements to jointly explore opportunities for green hydrogen and ammonia production in India and Brazil

Solar buildout to increase five-fold by 2050 as renewables become the ‘new baseload’, says McKinsey

April 26, 2022
Global solar installations are expected to increase five-fold, making up nearly half of all power generation by 2050 as renewables become the “new baseload”.

Quinbrook secures US$1.9bn financing deal for major US solar-plus-storage project

April 26, 2022
Investment fund Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners and its subsidiary Primergy Solar have closed a US$1.9 billion financing deal for a 690MWac/380MW hybrid solar-plus-storage project in the US.

DOE study details how grid-enhancing technologies can prevent renewables curtailment

April 26, 2022
Grid-enhancing technologies (GETs) could be cost-beneficial in avoiding renewables curtailment while reducing the need for significant investment in new infrastructure projects, research from the US Department of Energy (DOE) has revealed.

US DOC to integrate climate considerations into policies as PV sector tackles tariff probe fallout

April 25, 2022
The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has been directed to integrate climate considerations into its policymaking just one month after it launched a solar tariff investigation that industry players have warned is already hampering the country’s clean energy transition.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Borosil bids to boost European PV glass output through Interfloat acquisition

News

Solar buildout to increase five-fold by 2050 as renewables become the ‘new baseload’, says McKinsey

News

Inside the grid challenges that stand between the UK and 70GW of solar PV by 2035

Editors' Blog, Features

Aker Horizons, Statkraft to explore green hydrogen production in India and Brazil

News

Astronergy launches new TOPCon n-type modules

News

CPUC adopts action plan to facilitate ‘forward-thinking’ distributed energy resources policy

News

Upcoming Events

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

Upcoming Webinars
May 4, 2022
10am PDT (6pm BST)

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa Valley, USA

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2021