US DOE finances utility-scale solar PV and BESS in Puerto Rico with US$860 million loan guarantee

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
PV and storage feature large in Dominion Energy Virginia resource plan

US DOE finances utility-scale solar PV and BESS in Puerto Rico with US$860 million loan guarantee

Maxeon appoints ex-TCL exec as new CEO

Chile curtailed 3.4TWh of renewable capacity up to September 2024

Altus Power announces ‘strategic alternatives review’ to improve access to capital

US adds 18.5GWac of utility-scale solar capacity in 2023

IEA: ‘Major risks’ to energy security as clean transition gathers pace

How an AI chatbot could be the next step in solar asset management

Meet Solar GPT, the future of PV asset management

Germany awards 587MW of solar-plus-storage in oversubscribed innovation tender

Puerto Rico solar-plus-storage project.
The financing will be for the construction of up to 200MW of solar PV capacity and 285MW/1,140MWh of standalone BESS in Puerto Rico. Image: Lord Construction.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has unveiled a US$861.3 million loan guarantee to finance the buildout of utility-scale solar PV and battery energy storage system (BESS) in Puerto Rico.

The loan guarantee will allow for the development of up to 200MW of solar PV and 285MW/1,140MWh of standalone BESS in Puerto Rico, said US Secretary of Energy, Jennifer M. Granholm. The borrower of the loan guarantee is Clean Flexible Energy, a joint venture between US utility AES Corporation and French energy major TotalEnergies Holdings.

Issued through the DOE’s Loan Programs Office (LPO), it follows the announcement made in July of a conditional commitment for the loan guarantee to Clean Flexible Energy.

The projects will be developed in the Puerto Rican municipalities of Guayama (Jobos) and Salinas.

US energy secretary Jennifer Granholm said: “Today’s announcement will help add up to 200MW of solar generation and another 285MW of reliable storage capacity to Puerto Rico’s electric grid to improve the grid’s resilience and help reduce energy costs that have remained too high for too long for too many families—all while enabling the Commonwealth to reach its ambitious climate goals.”

The financing of utility-scale capacity in Puerto Rico is a further boost for Puerto Rico which has a strong capacity from the distribution market and has been praised for its virtual power plant (VPP) implementation.

bess, department of energy, loan programs office, puerto rico, us doe, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

US adds 18.5GWac of utility-scale solar capacity in 2023

October 16, 2024
The US added 18.5GWac of utility-scale solar capacity in 2023, and added 14.3GWac of such capacity in the first eight months of 2024.
Image: Orsted

Ørsted, SRP commence operations at 300MW solar-plus-storage project in Arizona

October 11, 2024
Danish renewable energy company Ørsted and US utility Salt River Project (SRP) have confirmed that their 300MW solar-plus-storage project in Pinal County, Arizona, has commenced operations.
A solar project in the US.

Solar PV to account for 80% of the world’s renewable capacity additions this decade

October 9, 2024
Solar PV is set to account for 80% of the 5,500GW of new clean energy additions made by 2030, according to the IEA.
Image: Shutterstock

US DOE invests US$1.5 billion in new transmission, releases NREL transmission study findings

October 7, 2024
The new projects will support new capacity in Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Oklahoma and New Mexico as well Maine.
post-Guanajuato-para-Blue-Grass-x-elio-australia-queensland

Koala habitat shrinks green-lit 350MW solar-plus-storage site in Queensland

October 7, 2024
The Australian government has granted Spanish solar PV developer X-Elio the green light to develop its 350MW Sixteen Mile solar-plus-storage project in Queensland.
Aerial view of Estonia's largest solar PV park from Evecon and Mirova.

Evecon, Mirova power 77MW solar PV plant in Estonia, Baltics’ ‘largest’

October 4, 2024
The companies dubbed it the ‘largest’ solar park in the Baltics and double the capacity of the previous largest operational solar PV plant in Estonia.

