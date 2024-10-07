Subscribe To Premium
US DOE invests US$1.5 billion in new transmission, releases NREL transmission study findings

By Will Norman
Engie bags €500 million loan from International Finance Corporation

Alpex Solar to build 1.6GW solar cell plant in India

US DOE invests US$1.5 billion in new transmission, releases NREL transmission study findings

New Mexico increases community solar programme by 300MW

Koala habitat shrinks green-lit 350MW solar-plus-storage site in Queensland

Evecon, Mirova power 77MW solar PV plant in Estonia, Baltics' 'largest'

Xcel Energy advances 2024 Resource Plan to add 3.6GW new renewables

Runergy commissions 2GW Alabama module production plant

Trina Solar files patent infringement with US ITC

New US cell capacity would be 'pivotal moment' in PV landscape – Finlay Colville

The projects form part of the US$2.5 billion Transmission Facilitation Program, aimed at developing the US power grid. Image: Shutterstock

The US Department of Energy has invested US$1.5 billion into four electricity transmission projects which it says will support 7.1GW of new power capacity.

Delivered as part of the Transmission Facilitation Program (TFP), the new projects will support new capacity in the southern states of Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Oklahoma and New Mexico as well Maine, in the northeast of the country.

The four projects are:

  • The Aroostook Renewable Project, a new substation and 111-mile transmission line in Maine, with 1.2GW of new generation capacity to connect the new substation to the Independent System Operator-New England (ISO-NE) in Pittsfield, Maine. The contract is worth an estimated US$425 million.
  • The Cimarron Link, a 400-mile high-voltage-direct-current (HVDC) transmission line from Texas County, Oklahoma to Tulsa, Oklahoma with 1.9GW of transmission capacity. The contract is worth up to US$306 million.
  • The Southern Spirit, 320-mile HVDC transmission line which will connect the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and Midcontinent Independent System Operator South (MISO-S) and Southern Company (SOCO) power markets in the Southeast US. With 3GW of bidirectional capacity, the line will cross Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. The contract is worth up to US$360 million.
  • The Southline, 108-mile transmission line between Hidalgo County, New Mexico and Las Cruces, New Mexico, with 1GW of transmission capacity. The contract is worth up to US$352 million and represents the second phase of the Southline project.

The DOE said that, with these four projects, almost the entirety of the US$2.5 billion in the Transmission Facilitation Program has been allocated. In April this year, the Biden Administration announced a US$331 million investment, through the TFP, into the Southwest Intertie Project (SWIP-N) to link Idaho and Nevada.

The TFP is supported by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), which was introduced alongside the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to support the development of the US electricity grid.

The US grid is widely acknowledged as the primary barrier to the country’s rollout of renewable energy capacity. The system is not only managed by a huge number of operators across the nation, it is largely formed of ageing infrastructure. As of data from earlier this year, there is around 1TW of solar PV capacity currently in grid interconnection queues across the US. Taken together, all energy technologies awaiting connection amount to over 2.6TW.

Beyond capacity, permitting and planning regulations also cause bottlenecks for new renewable energy capacity in the US. Last month, Lori Bird and Joe Hack from the World Resources Institute wrote a blog for PV Tech which looked into the issues around US transmission reform.

The US government is currently in the process of assessing the Energy Permitting Reform Act (EPRA) which would accelerate the permitting for transmission lines and critical energy projects in the US.

National Transmission Planning Study

The DOE also released the final National Transmission Planning Study (NTPS), which assesses long-term ways to ensure grid reliability through 2050.

The study found that the US will “need to approximately double to triple the 2020 transmission capacity by 2050 in order to meet demand growth and reliability needs”, the DOE said.

It also said that interregional transmission – connections between different power markets and regions, like the ERCOT-MISO interconnection above – is key to US grid reliability. The DOE said the NTPS found: “When transmission regions coordinate to achieve resource adequacy, system costs through 2050 are lowered by US$170 billion–US$380 billion.”

It added: “A substantial expansion of the transmission system throughout the entire contiguous United States will deliver the largest benefits and could lead to national electric system cost savings of US$270 billion–US$490 billion through 2050.

The study was conducted alongside the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, a research institute backed by the DOE.

Deputy secretary of energy, David Turk, said: “The US transmission network is the backbone of our nation’s electricity system. Though our grid has served US energy needs for more than a century, our country’s needs are changing.

“DOE’s approach to deploying near-term solutions and developing long-term planning tools will ensure our electric grid is more interconnected and resilient than ever before, while also supporting greater electricity demand.”

More information on the study can be found on the DOE website.

Solar panels in Belgium.

Engie bags €500 million loan from International Finance Corporation

October 7, 2024
Engie said the loan would support its plan to phase out coal from its portfolio by 2025 in continental Europe and 2027 worldwide.
DESRI has four projects in planning or operation in New Mexico. Credit: Ethan Wright-Magoon via Unsplash

New Mexico increases community solar programme by 300MW

October 7, 2024
The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) has approved a 300MW capacity increase in the US state’s community solar programme.
post-Guanajuato-para-Blue-Grass-x-elio-australia-queensland

Koala habitat shrinks green-lit 350MW solar-plus-storage site in Queensland

October 7, 2024
The Australian government has granted Spanish solar PV developer X-Elio the green light to develop its 350MW Sixteen Mile solar-plus-storage project in Queensland.
Xcel's Sherco Solar plant will now have a total capacity of 710MW. Image: Xcel

Xcel Energy advances 2024 Resource Plan to add 3.6GW new renewables

October 4, 2024
Xcel Energy has reached an agreement on its 2024 Resource Plan which it says will reduce its carbon emissions by 80%.
Runergy employees with the first solar panel produced at the Alabama plant, US

Runergy commissions 2GW Alabama module production plant

October 4, 2024
Chinese solar PV manufacturer Runergy has started production of n-type modules at its 2GW annual nameplate capacity plant in Alabama, US.
PV CellTech USA is the first in the conference series dedicated to US manufacturing. Image: PV Tech

New US cell capacity would be ‘pivotal moment’ in PV landscape – Finlay Colville

October 4, 2024
“The required investment and technical know-how [for establishing cell capacity] is significantly more complex and substantial [than modules]”, Colville said.

Evecon, Mirova power 77MW solar PV plant in Estonia, Baltics' 'largest'

News

As US imposes new tariffs on Chinese solar cells, concerns over China's WTO challenge to IRA downplayed

Features, Interviews

Koala habitat shrinks green-lit 350MW solar-plus-storage site in Queensland

News

Trina Solar files patent infringement with US ITC

News

Who are the winners and losers from the latest AD/CVD ruling?

Editors' Blog, Features

Australia: Origin withdraws from hydrogen race to focus on renewable energy and energy storage

News

