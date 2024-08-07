Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

US DOE invests US$2.2 billion to add 13GW of grid capacity

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Grids, Policy, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

US DOE invests US$2.2 billion to add 13GW of grid capacity

News

Fraunhofer ISE: ground-mounted solar has the lowest LCOE in Germany

News

Summit Ridge Energy secures loan for 216MW of community solar

News

Energy Networks Australia calls on government to ‘amplify’ rooftop solar PV

News

RWE, Salzgitter Group sign PPA for 180MW German solar PV park

News

Meyer Burger and Solestial sign partnership to scale up space-based solar module manufacturing

News

SECI launches tender for 2GW of solar PV alongside 4GWh of storage

News

Solarcycle, RNWBL partner on C&I solar PV panel recycling

News

IEA PVPS: distributed solar and storage can ‘contribute very well’ to grid flexibility

News

SunPower files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, sells assets

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Extensive investment in Europe’s grid network is needed to keep pace with renewables deployment.
The DOE’s investment in the US grid will go to eight projects across 18 states and add 13GW of grid capacity. Image: Andrey Metelev via Unsplash.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has invested US$2.2 billion for the US grid, supporting eight projects covering 18 states.

These projects will help protect against the increasing threats of extreme weather events, lower costs for communities and increase grid capacity to meet load demand growth from manufacturing and data centres.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships (GRIP) Program, the projects selected will allow for the deployment of new transmission infrastructure and technology upgrades to the grid that will allow to add 13GW of grid capacity.

More than US$300 million will be dedicated in community workforce development, scholarships and apprentice programs, as well as grants to community organisations across the eight projects.

The selected projects will leverage innovation transmission infrastructure to improve grid resilience and reliability, while adding more clean energy to the grid.

Two of the projects will deploy large new transmission lines, which are the Clean Path New York (from the New York Power Authority) and the North Plains Connector (from the Montana Department of Commerce). The two lines, totalling about 625 miles, will increase grid capacity by nearly 4.3GW by deploying high voltage, direct current (HVDC) technology.

Several of the projects will also implement advanced technology upgrades to deploy innovative grid technologies. This includes advanced conductors, dynamic line ratings, microgrids and advanced distribution management systems to increase grid capacity using existing rights of way. Some of the projects will be a collaborative effort at the federal and interstate levels, while including private sector collaboration.

This US$2.2 billion investment in the grid from the DOE is the latest one to improve grid capacity across the US. Earlier this year, the Biden administration invested US$331 million in the Western transmission line, between the US states of Idaho and Nevada, which is expected to add up to 2GW of grid capacity. Construction of the line is expected to begin in 2025 and will transmit wind energy from Idaho to Southern Nevada.

Investment in the grid and increasing its capacity is much needed in the US, as it has nearly 3TW of capacity1TW from solar PV alone—awaiting grid connection at the end of 2023. A recent report from DNV estimated that global grid capacity needed to grow 2.5 times its current size by 2050, while annual expenditure on grids must more than double to US$970 billion by mid-century.

“The first half of 2024 has already broken records for the hottest days in Earth’s history, and as extreme weather continues to hit every part of the country, we must act with urgency to strengthen our aging grid to protect American communities,” said US Secretary of Energy Jennifer M Granholm.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is investing in the most crucial component of the nation’s infrastructure, expanding and hardening the grid to allow more resilient, clean power to reach more household, and support the ongoing manufacturing boom—all while creating thousands of local jobs.”

The next edition of PV Tech Power (included in the Premium subscription), due in September, will include several articles on the US grid.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
department of energy, doe, extreme weather, grid, grid resilience, transmission infrastructure, us

Read Next

A picture of a commmunity solar project in Illinois from Summit Ridge Energy

Summit Ridge Energy secures loan for 216MW of community solar

August 7, 2024
The US$309 million back-leveraged term loan will support 80 community solar projects owned by Summit Ridge Capital Holdings, a joint venture (JV) between Summit Ridge Energy and HASI
Decommissioned solar panels at SolarCycle's Odessa, Texas facility, ready for recycling and reuse. Image: SolarCycle

Solarcycle, RNWBL partner on C&I solar PV panel recycling

August 6, 2024
Renewables service provider RNWBL has partnered with US-based PV recycling firm Solarcycle to recycle and reuse solar panels under RNWBL’s commercial and industrial (C&I) operations.
SunPower

SunPower files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, sells assets

August 6, 2024
SunPower also entered into an asset purchase agreement with residential solar company Complete Solaria to serve as the stalking horse buyer.
Horizon-Power-PXiSE-Australia-microgrid

4,000GWh of solar PV and wind curtailments in Australia could be mitigated by off-peak hot water, think tank says

August 6, 2024
Public policy think tank the Australia Institute has released new research arguing that reconfiguring off-peak hot water systems could mitigate 4,000GWh of curtailed solar PV and wind energy on the National Electricity Market (NEM).
Image: Nextracker

Nextracker acquires PV foundations supplier Solar Pile International

August 2, 2024
This is the second acquisition in a little bit over a month for Nextracker after the acquisition of US-based solar foundation company Ojjo.
Starfire render image of the 800MW coal to solar project from IPP BrightNight. Image: BrightNight

BrightNight secures US$440 million from Goldman Sachs

August 2, 2024
US independent power producer (IPP) BrightNight has secured a US$440 million investment from Goldman Sachs.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SunPower files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, sells assets

News

JA Solar files TOPCon patent infringement in Europe

News

RWE, Salzgitter Group sign PPA for 180MW German solar PV park

News

4,000GWh of solar PV and wind curtailments in Australia could be mitigated by off-peak hot water, think tank says

News

Rinnai Australia acquires solar PV and energy storage retailer

News

Solarcycle, RNWBL partner on C&I solar PV panel recycling

News

Upcoming Events

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile
© Solar Media Limited 2024