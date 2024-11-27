Subscribe To Premium
US DOE launches US$30 million funding seeking AI to accelerate interconnection process

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Extensive investment in Europe’s grid network is needed to keep pace with renewables deployment.
The Artificial Intelligence for Interconnection (AI4X) programme aims to reduce application process timelines. Image: Andrey Metelev via Unsplash.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has launched US$30 million in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) to accelerate the interconnection process for new energy generation.

The Artificial Intelligence for Interconnection (AI4X) programme, as its name implies, seeks solutions that use AI to reduce the time required to review, approve and commission interconnections across the country. The AI4X programme aims to develop partnerships between software developers, grid operators – including regional transmission operators (RTOs) and power marketing administrations – and energy developers.

Interconnection applications are primarily reviewed manually, and are labour-intensive – the use of AI could help improve the application and review process. According to the DOE, over 90% of interconnection applications received by organisations were deficient, which caused delays in correcting the applications.

Under the programme, projects will work to apply existing AI algorithms to the interconnection application process to more quickly identify deficient applications and rapidly notify applicants for resolution.

“Artificial intelligence is an energy solution capable of helping clear an interconnection backlog that will free up new energy sources to ensure consumers have power when and where they need it,” said US secretary of energy Jennifer M. Granholm.

That interconnection backlog keeps increasing year after year. With all technologies combined, there was 2.6TW of energy capacity awaiting grid connection in the US at the end of 2023. Solar PV alone accounted for more than 1TW of that capacity, of which 300GW were added last year.

Moreover, interest in the use of AI for renewable energy continues to grow, as shown in a recent guest blog from the DOE on AI and machine learning. Lenny Tinker, US DOE SETO’s Photovoltaics Program Manager, wrote about the use of AI and machine learning to improve the performance of solar technologies.

Deadline applications for the first round of the AI4X programme is set for Friday 10 January 2025. More information regarding the programme can be accessed here.

