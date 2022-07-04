Subscribe
Group Licence
News

US DOE launches US$500m mines-to-clean energy programme

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

US DOE launches US$500m mines-to-clean energy programme

News

World Bank approves US$165 million loan for 450MW of Indian residential rooftop solar

News

Indiana ‘taking a huge step backward’ by ending net metering, solar advocates say

News

Tongwei hikes PV cell prices, signs polysilicon deals worth US$18 billion

News

Shell, EPI partner to develop 1GW of utility-scale solar PV in the Philippines

News

Thin-film technologies can markedly reduce carbon intensity of PV, NREL researchers say

News

S&P, Pexapark partner to create new PPA benchmark

News

TGS acquires asset management firm Prediktor

News

Newly formed Q ENERGY Group enters European market with a 12GW project pipeline

News

US Supreme Court’s EPA ruling will slow renewables deployment, solar advocates say

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
At least two of the projects funded for clean energy on mine land will have to include solar energy. Image: Dominik Lückmann via Unsplash.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has launched a US$500 million programme that will install clean energy projects on current or former mine lands across the country.

Solar PV, microgrids and/or energy storage are among the technologies the programme will be supporting, and at least two funded projects will need to include solar energy.

The DOE is looking into opportunities for domestic solar manufacturers to supply the projects.

The push to find domestic solar manufacturers for the programme comes a month after US President Joe Biden authorised the DOE to use the Defense Production Act (DPA) to accelerate the production of PV modules and module components in the US.

The Biden Administration aims to fund clean energy projects on mining land that would benefit the communities nearby, in particular disadvantaged communities, but also create new jobs and help reduce carbon pollution.

Moreover, a recent analysis from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) found more than 17,000 mine land sites across the US which, if they were to be redeveloped as clean energy projects, could add up to 89GW of generation capacity.

“Developing clean energy on mine lands is an opportunity for fossil fuel communities, which have powered our nation for a generation, to receive an economic boost and play a leadership role in our clean energy transition,” said Jennifer Granholm, the US Secretary of Energy.

The DOE expects to announce a funding opportunity to solicit projects proposals in 2023.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
clean energy, doe, mines, solar pv, US department of energy, us doe

Read Next

World Bank approves US$165 million loan for 450MW of Indian residential rooftop solar

July 4, 2022
The World Bank has approved US$165 million in additional financing to support 450MW of rooftop solar deployment in India and make distributed generation systems in the country more affordable.

Shell, EPI partner to develop 1GW of utility-scale solar PV in the Philippines

July 4, 2022
Shell Overseas Investments and renewable energy company Emerging Power Inc. (EPI) have agreed to jointly develop, own, operate and maintain 1GW of utility-scale solar PV in the Philippines by 2028.

Voltalia developing 1.5GW PV cluster in Minas Gerais, Brazil

June 30, 2022
Voltalia has started the development of a cluster of solar PV projects in Brazil with a planned combined capacity of 1.5GW.

US ROUND-UP: EDF sells 270MWdc of solar to Missouri utility, NextEnergy buys two 100MW PV plants in Florida

June 29, 2022
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, including EDF Renewables selling its 270MWdc Huck Finn Solar Project to a local utility, CS Energy partnering to deliver New York community solar and NextEnergy Capital expanding its US presence.

US adds over 17,000 solar jobs in 2021, with 40% of all energy jobs now focused on net zero transition

June 29, 2022
The US solar industry added 17,212 jobs in 2021, up 5.4% on 2020 figures, with 40% of all US energy jobs now focused on the transition to a net zero economy, according to the Department of Energy’s (DOE) US Energy and Employment Report (USEER).
PV Tech Premium

When solar meets storage: the inside track of co-location

June 28, 2022
Solar and energy storage were described by Elon Musk as going together “like peanut butter and jelly”. Andy Colthorpe meets some of the players creating this winning combination in the US.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Newly formed Q ENERGY Group enters European market with a 12GW project pipeline

News

US Solar Buyer Consortium opens up on its strategy to kickstart domestic PV production

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Solar value chain jitters continue as polysilicon price reaches new high, wafer prices climb further

News

US Supreme Court’s EPA ruling will slow renewables deployment, solar advocates say

News

PV Price Watch: China PV module prices exceeding US$0.30c/W as wafer prices rise

News

TGS acquires asset management firm Prediktor

News

Upcoming Events

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022