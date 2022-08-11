Subscribe
Group Licence
News

US DOE launches US$675 million critical minerals R&D programme, calls for public input on direction

By Andy Colthorpe
Manufacturing, Materials, Modules
Americas

Latest

US DOE launches US$675 million critical minerals R&D programme, calls for public input on direction

News

Energiequelle enters Polish market for 1GW wind, solar

News

EDF’s 457MW solar-plus-storage project in California comes online

News

More than a third of Indian Discoms downgraded in latest assessment as sector debts tops US$13 billion

News

How UK solar can become a 40GW+ market by 2030

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Ford Motors signs 650MW PPA with DTE Energy in the US’ ‘largest renewable energy purchase ever’

News

Array Technologies ‘on the path to restoring historical margins’ as it rebounds from 2021

News

Canadian Solar plans US$9 billion polysilicon, cell and module factory in China

News

Iberdrola commissions Europe’s largest solar plant at 590MW, plans US$15bn renewables investment by 2025

News

High irradiation and political stability the key drivers for Chile’s solar sector

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Jennifer Granholm, pictured, has recognised the importance of critical minerals for the US’ energy transition. Image: EOS

The US Department of Energy is looking for public input into how US$675 million of funding for R&D into Critical Materials should be best directed.

Funded by the Biden’s administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the programme will address “vulnerabilities in the domestic critical materials supply chain”, which the DOE said was both a threat to clean energy industry’s financials and the wider energy transition.

On 9 August, the DOE issued a Request for Information (RFI) on how to develop its Critical Materials Research, Development, Demonstration and Commercialisation Program, for which the US$675 million of funding was made available through that legislation.

Even during the Trump era, critical materials were identified to be of national importance, considering all perspectives from energy and national security issues to domestic industrial competitiveness and more.

The DOE mentioned rare-earth elements, nickel, cobalt and lithium among those Critical Materials in a press release yesterday. It highlighted the materials’ importance in manufacturing clean energy technologies from batteries and solar PV modules to electric vehicles (EVs) and wind turbines.

The Critical Materials Program was established in 2020 through the US Energy Act of that year, before it was expanded by its inclusion in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The programme seeks to develop components, materials and technologies as well as focusing on developing circular economy approaches and sustainable production, use and end-of-life treatment.

“We can follow through on President Biden’s clean energy commitments and make our nation more secure by increasing our ability to source, process, and manufacture critical materials right here at home,” US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is supporting DOE’s effort to invest in the building blocks of clean energy technologies, which will revitalize America’s manufacturing leadership and bring along the benefits of good paying jobs.”

The RFI is open until 5pm on 9 September with respondents invited to email the DOE programme directly to CriticalMaterialsProgramRFI@ee.doe.gov.

This article originally appeared on PV Tech’s sister site Energy-storage.news on 10 August. The original article can be accessed here.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
critical minerals, doe, research and development, us doe

Read Next

Perovskite cells’ reverse bias potential threatens technology’s commercial viability, say researchers

July 29, 2022
Perovskite solar cells are susceptible to severe reverse bias challenges beyond those of traditional silicon cells, which may represent further impediments to the technology’s commercialisation, according to new research. 

Biden administration to invest US$56m to support solar manufacturing

July 15, 2022
US President Joe Biden has launched a series of initiatives to spur domestic solar PV manufacturing and recycling with US$56 million in new funding.
PV Tech Premium

LBNL discusses its role within DOE’s i2X initiative, includes acute focus on better data sharing

July 7, 2022
PV Tech Premium spoke with Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) about the i2X programme to provide some added clarity on the main challenges the US interconnection system faces.

US DOE launches US$500m mines-to-clean energy programme

July 4, 2022
The Department of Energy has launched a US$500 million programme that will install clean energy projects on mine lands across the US.

US adds over 17,000 solar jobs in 2021, with 40% of all energy jobs now focused on net zero transition

June 29, 2022
The US solar industry added 17,212 jobs in 2021, up 5.4% on 2020 figures, with 40% of all US energy jobs now focused on the transition to a net zero economy, according to the Department of Energy’s (DOE) US Energy and Employment Report (USEER).

Australian PV research centre secures AU$45m in government funding

June 24, 2022
The Australian Centre for Advanced Photovoltaics (ACAP) has received funding from the country’s new government to continue its solar research activities until 2030.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Canadian Solar plans US$9 billion polysilicon, cell and module factory in China

News

Origami’s steel solar panel frame surpasses aluminium in independent testing

News

How to properly protect you solar PV assets from theft and vandalism, now and in the future

Featured Articles, Interviews, News

Inflation Reduction Act passes US Senate, vote in House of Representatives expected this week

News

Clearway Energy sees renewable sales rise 31%, while sale of thermal business provides massive cash injection

News

Iberdrola commissions Europe’s largest solar plant at 590MW, plans US$15bn renewables investment by 2025

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 7, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022