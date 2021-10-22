Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

US DOE unveils support for solar PV project lifespan, advanced materials research

By Liam Stoker
Cell Processing, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

NextEra Energy Resources adds 515MW of solar to backlog in Q3

News

US DOE unveils support for solar PV project lifespan, advanced materials research

News

Essentia Energia begins operations at Brazil’s ‘second largest’ solar project

News

Lowest solar bid in Spain’s renewables auction 64% higher than previous round

Editors' Blog, Features

Statkraft scenario calls for greater climate action with green hydrogen a crucial component

News

Distributed energy the future of solar in China

News

US ROUND-UP: Cypress Creek closes financing on 270MW project, SolarEdge launches residential battery

News

PV Price Watch: China’s power restrictions may end in Q1 but don’t expect poly prices to fall

Editors' Blog, Features

Hawaiian Electric seeks solar-plus-storage in next procurement round

News

Tesla Q3 solar installs reach 83MW, targets improved energy division profitability

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The Techren solar project in Nevada. Image: Nextracker.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) is to fund projects aiming to extend the operational lifetime of solar PV projects to 50 years and support the development of advanced materials such as perovskites.

Included within a US$40 million package of funding supporting projects aiming to enhance and develop novel solar technologies, earlier this week the DOE revealed it would invest US$4.5 million into three projects aimed at adding a further 20 years onto today’s expected operational lifetimes.

The projects will receive funding under the 50-Year Service Life PV Systems (PV-50) funding and are being operated by the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), kWh Analytics and Solarflexes.

EPRI is to use different field-based and lab-based testing in an attempt to better understand inverter failure modes and identify ways of improving inverter reliability, while Solarflexes has received US$1 million to develop a factory-built, modular array to improve the manufacturing quality and system reliability of solar PV systems through improved assembly controls and integrated designs.

KWh Analytics meanwhile is to receive US$2 million of funding for a project which is to analyse data from operations and maintenance logs to identify the top failure modes and priotisie the development of hardware solutions to solve them, with the prospect of insurance discounts for asset owners and manufacturers who adopt them.

Further funding has also been announced for smaller innovative projects in solar PV, including areas such as perovskites and heterojunction cells, such as:

  • Appalachian State University receiving US$300,000 to reduce snow loss from PV systems through the use of pulse heating techniques,
  • Columbia University will receive US$250,000 to develop alternative back contact technologies for Cadmium-Telluride (CadTel),
  • Dissigno International is to receive US$300,000 to bring forward a new design for floating solar systems,
  • National Renewable Energy Laboratory will receive US$300,000 to support the development of encapsulation materials specifically to prevent perovskite degradation,
  • New York University will receive US$300,000 to develop bifacial CadTel modules by replacing sputter-deposited, opaque back contact for solar cells with two-dimensional nanomaterials that are both transparent and highly conductive,
  • Optigon will receive US$300,000 to support research into new material characterisation tools for PV research,
  • South Dakota School of Mines and Technology will receive US$200,000 to help support the development of a tool for the disposal, recycling and material recovery of perovskite solar modules,
  • The University of Arizona will receive US$150,000 to help improve perovskite stability,
  • The University of California – Davis will receive US$250,000 for a project using machine learning to analyse the generation of defects in heterojunction solar cells,
  • The University of Nebraska – Lincoln will receive US$300,000 for a proof of concept project looking to develop a fault-tolerant, modular power converter system for PV projects, and;
  • The University of Toledo will receive US$300,000 to demonstrate low cost, high efficiency and stable monolithic bifacial perovskite tandem thin-film solar cells.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the Biden-Harris administration was “laser focused” on deploying more solar and developing associated technologies.

“Research to develop stronger and longer-lasting solar panels is critical to addressing the climate crisis. The 40 projects announced today – led by universities and private industry across the country – is an investment in the next generation of innovations that will strengthen the nation’s solar capacity and enhance our grid resilience,” she said.

The US$40 million in funding is the first tranche of a US$128 million research and development funding exercise designed to slash the cost of utility-sale solar by 60% this decade, launched by Granholm in March this year.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
department of energy, doe, funding, granholm, kwh analytics, materials, nrel, perovskites, r&d, research

Read Next

JinkoSolar claims new record taking n-type cell conversion efficiency to 25.4%

October 14, 2021
JinkoSolar has laid claim to a new n-type monocrystalline silicon solar cell conversion efficiency record, taking that efficiency rating to 25.4%.

Saule Technologies perovskite cells reach 25.5% efficiency for IoT applications

October 12, 2021
Perovskite-based PV manufacturer Saule Technologies said its cells have achieved a 25.5% efficiency for internet of things (IoT) applications.

DOE sets new community solar target, requires 700% growth in 4 years

October 12, 2021
US Department of Energy (DOE) secretary Jennifer Granholm has announced a new National Community Solar Partnership (NCSP) target to have community solar projects provide 26GW of power and create US$1 billion in bill savings by 2025.
PV Tech Premium

Photovolatility: What’s caused the surging price of PV modules?

October 4, 2021
Several factors have overseen an increase in the price of modules. Some of them look sure to ease, while others may be more persistent. Sean Rai-Roche delineates the events behind the rise and speaks to industry experts about what businesses can expect moving forward.
PV Tech Premium

Editor’s column: Module supply crisis deteriorates at the worst moment, but will developers entertain further delays?

October 1, 2021
Liam Stoker reflects on the worsening crisis affecting solar module manufacturing and supply, with five of the industry's largest manufacturers calling for industry-wide collaborative efforts to resolve it.

Solar manufacturing majors call on customers to delay projects amidst supply ‘crisis’

September 30, 2021
Five of the solar industry’s leading module manufacturers have issued a joint statement warning of an impending “crisis” regarding module supplies, imploring developers to consider delaying projects and calling for greater collaboration between upstream and downstream players.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Distributed energy the future of solar in China

News

Spain awards just 866MW of solar in renewables auction as prices jump

News

Saudi Arabia solar tariffs jump 43% on higher module costs

News

Tesla Q3 solar installs reach 83MW, targets improved energy division profitability

News

PV Price Watch: China’s power restrictions may end in Q1 but don’t expect poly prices to fall

Editors' Blog, Features

JP Morgan fund buys majority stake in Falck Renewables

News

Upcoming Events

How simplistic tracker design can deliver competition-busting cost benefits

Upcoming Webinars
November 10, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021