Subscribe
Group Licence
News

US governors pressure Biden, Raimondo to expedite solar AD/CVD review

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

US governors pressure Biden, Raimondo to expedite solar AD/CVD review

News

Modules becoming more powerful but witness increasing failure rates in ‘year of successes’ for PVEL’s Module Reliability Scorecard

News

Green hydrogen infrastructure, legislation needed to build on REPowerEU plan

News

Europe’s PV industry demands planning reform, manufacturing incentives and greater ambition in solar strategy

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

Arizona utility issues all-source RFP with up to 800MW for renewables and storage

News

Lightsource bp confirms ‘aquaculture’ solar project in Taiwan

News

How Risen Energy plans to break into solar manufacturing’s top five

Editors' Blog, Features, Interviews

Eight solar manufacturers picked for further scrutiny in AD/CVD investigation

News

PV Tech Insights: Shipping trends and considerations moving through 2022

News

Osaka Gas to enter US solar and storage markets

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
During an hearing committee, Commerce Secretary Raimondo assured the investigation “was going as fast as possible”. Image: Unsplash.

A bipartisan group of US governors have pressured the President Joe Biden and Gina Raimondo to expedite the anti-dumping circumvention investigation (AD/CVD).

In a letter signed by 19 US governors, US President Joe Biden and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo were asked to expedite a preliminary determination and an economic analysis of the impact retroactive actions would have on the industry following the alleged circumvention of antidumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) by solar manufacturers in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

“This decision has created market uncertainty that threatens thousands of clean energy jobs and the deployment of solar projects across the nation,” the letter reads.

“The current market disruption jeopardizes much of the progress achieved by the domestic solar industry and we fear this will only continue for the duration of the investigation. Almost immediately, solar prices have jumped because of dramatic drops in solar product imports, threatening the livelihoods of more than 230,000 American workers who rely on solar jobs and raising energy costs on families.”

The full text of the letter can be seen here.

During a commerce committee in late April, senator Jacky Rosen pressed secretary Raimondo to expedite the preliminary determination to which the secretary replied “my hands are very tied here” and that her department was required by statute to investigate the claim raised by Auxin Solar.

Senator Rosen was among a bipartisan group of 22 senators that earlier this month wrote to President Biden “strongly urging” the administration to quickly review the case and similar to this letter warned that “the investigation is already negatively impacting the U.S. solar industry”.

In a more recent committee last week, the secretary replied to a question from senator Brian Schatz that “there is nothing that prevents us from going faster, and I assure you we are going as fast as possible,” without cutting any corners.

Earlier this week, eight PV manufacturers, among them JinkoSolar, Trina Solar and Hanwha Q CELLS were selected from the Department of Commerce (DOC) to provide more information on their operations in the four countries concerned by the AD/CVD investigation.

Moreover, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has raised her concern about the country’s ability to reach a carbon-free power sector by 2035 if the investigation did not come to a quick resolution.

US solar developers are already facing widespread module shipment delays and cancelations amidst the uncertainty of a possible retroactive tariff of up to 250% from the DOC if it finds evidence of circumvention. With projects slowing down, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has found that the investigation will result in a drop of 24GW of solar capacity in the next two years.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

14 June 2022
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2022 & 2023. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!
AD/CVD, anti dumping, circumvention, countervailing, department of commerce, gina raimondo, joe biden, us governors

Read Next

Eight solar manufacturers picked for further scrutiny in AD/CVD investigation

May 16, 2022
JinkoSolar, Trina Solar and Hanwha Q CELLS are among eight PV manufacturers that have been selected by the US Department of Commerce (DOC) to provide further information on their operations as part of the agency’s ongoing tariff circumvention investigation.

Heliene seeing soaring demand for modules as AD/CVD case continues, eyeing capacity expansions as a result

May 11, 2022
Canadian module manufacturer Heliene has seen unprecedented demand for its modules following the US Department of Commerce’s (DOC) decision to investigate alleged anti-dumping and circumvention (AD/CVD) by solar manufacturers in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia, which continues to spread chaos across the US solar sector.

FTC Solar withdraws 2022 guidance citing ‘increasingly uncertain’ AD/CVD situation

May 11, 2022
solar tracker manufacturer FTC Solar has withdrawn its guidance for the year and warned of material uncertainties caused by the US AD/CVD investigation.

Granholm ‘deeply concerned’ solar tariff probe could derail US clean energy plans

May 9, 2022
US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has raised concerns about the country’s ability to move to a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035 unless there is a quick resolution to the Department of Commerce’s (DOC) solar tariff investigation.

Sunrun adds 30,000 customers, 213MW of solar in Q1 2022 as it looks to protect itself against US headwinds

May 5, 2022
A breakdown of leading US solar installer Sunrun's financial results for Q1 2022 when it added 29,463 customers, with management now expecting installed solar capacity to be 25% or greater for the full year 2022.
PV Tech Premium

US EPCs lament solar supply situation under ‘virtually impossible’ pricing, delivery schedules

May 5, 2022
US engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors have shed light on the current challenges they face when sourcing solar modules as the country’s Department of Commerce (DOC) continues a circumvention investigation that could potentially lead to retroactive tariffs of up to 250%.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Eight solar manufacturers picked for further scrutiny in AD/CVD investigation

News

Solar expected to add 190GW of capacity this year before new energy policies taken into account – IEA

News

Trade bodies call for ‘robust’ policies, international cooperation to speed up solar installs

News

European Commission set to target more than doubled solar PV capacity by 2028

News

PV Tech Insights: Shipping trends and considerations moving through 2022

News

Saule Technologies signs perovskite partnership with Google Cloud

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2021