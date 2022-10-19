Subscribe
Group Licence
News

US module manufacturer Toledo planning international expansion via KordSA partnership

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Companies, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules, Thin-Film
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia, Europe

Latest

US module manufacturer Toledo planning international expansion via KordSA partnership

News

TotalEnergies inaugurates 800MW solar PV plant in Qatar

News

Solar module testing ‘inadequate to account for rising severity of extreme weather’, report claims

News

Australia backs transmission projects to unlock more renewables

News

Primergy signs battery supply deal for Gemini solar-storage plant

News

Maxeon partners with EV charging solution provider Star Charge

News

Strong demand for European solar PPAs despite price rises

News

Dominion Energy proposes 800MW of solar and storage projects in Virginia

News

Macquarie provides US$100 million of debt financing to renewables developer

News

IPP Alternus launches renewables development unit

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Founded in 2019, Toledo Solar manufactures cadmium telluride modules in the US. Image: Toledo Solar.

US module manufacturer Toledo Solar has partnered with Turkish-based material manufacturer KordSA to expand its PV manufacturing capacity across Europe and Central Asia.

KordSA, a division of Sabanci Holding Group, has invested in Toledo Solar and licensed rights to open factories in Turkey and Central Europe that will produce Toledo’s thin film modules.

Through the partnership, the companies expect to build factories with gigawatts of capacity to target the rooftop segment in Europe, while also expanding beyond rooftop solar to larger PV projects between 5MW-50MW, floating solar, building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) and agrivoltaics.

The Ohio-based manufacturer continues to ramp up its manufacturing capacity after announcing that it will increase its US production capacity of cadmium telluride modules to 2.8GW by 2027 in response to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

“Their [KordSA] demonstrated expertise in setting and maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence, human resource development and environmental stewardship while rapidly scaling factory deployments globally is unparalleled. This strategic partnership will provide a meaningful contribution to Europe’s drive to achieve greater energy independence and resilience,” said Aaron Bates, chairman and CEO of Toledo Solar.

The manufacturer is part of an initiative launched by the US Department of Energy earlier this year that aims to accelerate the development of cheaper, more efficient cadmium telluride solar cells.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

The New Hybrid Experience: How GoodWe’s ES G2 Series inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners

27 October 2022
The advanced technology and innovative features of the new ES G2 3kW to 6kW single phase hybrid inverter enable increased savings, with smart loading for optimally timed energy consumption. Join this 40-minute webinar to learn how a true hybrid inverter operates to maximise PV based savings and how the ES G2 addresses the requirements of residential customers.

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Malaga on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.
agriPV, aipv, bipv, cdte, central europe, european manufacturing, floating solar, kordsa, module manufacturing, residential solar, thin-film, Toledo Solar, turkey

Read Next

Sunrun completes ‘first-of-its-kind’ residential VPP season in New England ISO

October 13, 2022
US solar installer Sunrun has completed its first successful season running a residential VPP in a New England's wholesale capacity market
PV Tech Premium

‘We need to scale to be competitive’: European PV players discuss solar manufacturing policy

October 12, 2022
European solar PV manufacturers struggling with soaring electricity prices have flagged concerns that the continent is falling behind the US and India in terms of policy support for the sector.

Fraunhofer ISE, Kalyon sign MoU for PV technology research with initial focus on agrivoltaics

October 12, 2022
Fraunhofer ISE and Turkish energy company Kalyon have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate on agrivoltaic research.

European Commission endorses Solar Photovoltaic Industry Alliance

October 11, 2022
The European Commission (EC) is formally endorsing a new Solar Photovoltaic Industry Alliance with the aim of scaling up manufacturing of innovative PV products and components.

Financial support for PV manufacturing facilities in Europe ‘urgently needed’, solar CEOs say

October 11, 2022
The CEOs of companies such as First Solar, BayWa r.e. and Meyer Burger have written to the European Commission (EC) to call for urgent action to support the redevelopment of European PV manufacturing.

India’s residential rooftop sector to grow 60% in FY23, says report

October 7, 2022
India’s residential rooftop solar capacity is set to increase 60% by the end of fiscal year 2023, according to a report by the IEEFA and JMK Research.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Greece runs entirely on renewables for the first time in its history

News

Strong demand for European solar PPAs despite price rises

News

Global polysilicon capacities to reach 536GW by year-end 2023 – CEA

News

Schneider Electric extends renewables digital twins into O&M stage

News

Primergy signs battery supply deal for Gemini solar-storage plant

News

Meeting the solar PV cybersecurity challenge

Featured Articles, Features, Long Reads

Upcoming Events

How ENACT’s platform enables greater solar and storage sales through leveraging software advantages

Upcoming Webinars
October 26, 2022
9am EDT / 3pm CEST

The New Hybrid Experience: How GoodWe’s ES G2 Series inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners

Upcoming Webinars
October 27, 2022
10:00 AM (CEST)

Join us for the official launch of the new next generation DG solution from LONGi

Upcoming Webinars
November 2, 2022
4:00 PM (CET) - About 30 minutes

Solis introduces new Sixth Generation 3 phase hybrid inverter

Upcoming Webinars
November 8, 2022
11:00 AM (CET)

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022