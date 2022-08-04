Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Biden administration to invest US$26 million in renewable grid demonstration projects

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

Biden administration to invest US$26 million in renewable grid demonstration projects

News

South African policy changes will make projects ‘much easier and much quicker’ in boon for solar PV

Features, Interviews

Sunrun adds 34,000 customers in Q2, expects net subscriber value to grow to more than US$10,000 in H2

News

Hanwha Solutions to up US solar investment if Inflation Reduction Act passes – reports

News

Daqo’s Q2 profits treble Y-o-Y, lower polysilicon production costs result in record quarterly profits

News

Tata Power subsidiary commissions 225MW hybrid project in Rajasthan, 25-year PPA signed

News

Continued demand for residential solar sees SunPower bag record 19,700 new customers

News

Australian government legislates for net zero by 2050, locks-in pledge to prevent future reversals

News

Global renewable investment in 2022 reaches half-year record of US$226 billion, China leading the way

News

Spain launches new renewables auction with 1.8GW of solar capacity sought

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The US Department of Energy has made a further investment in cadmium telluride with the launch of a consortium for the thin-film technology. Image: NREL.

US President Joe Biden has launched a US$26 million-funded project that will demonstrate the US electricity grid can reliably run entirely on renewables and energy storage.

Through the US Department of Energy (DOE), the programme will look into how renewable energy can maintain grid reliability and allow it to stay connected during disturbances or reboot it in case of a shut down.

As the grid was originally built to deliver power from fossil fuel plants, the introduction of renewable energy at scale has meant the needs to test the development of new tools that are managing an increasingly complex network.

Jennifer Granholm, US Secretary of Energy, said: “Thanks to funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, DOE is proving that transitioning to solar, wind, and other renewable energy sources can keep the lights on without service interruptions, while creating good paying jobs.”

The programme will fund up to ten projects that demonstrate how solar PV plants, wind and energy storage with a capacity mix of at least 10MW can support the power grid by automatically adjusting to different demands and disruptions as well as preventing blackouts.

Further investment into cadmium telluride

Furthermore, the DOE has launched a Cadmium Telluride Accelerator Consortium with a funding of US$20 million to decrease the cost of cadmium telluride (CdTe), improve its efficiency and develop new markets for solar cell products. CdTe is the key material for thin-film solar manufacturing championed by US manufacturer First Solar.

The consortium will be led by solar manufacturer First Solar, the University of Toledo in Ohio, Colorado State University, CdTe module manufacturer Toledo Solar, and Sivananthan Laboratories.

This announcement comes less than a month after the DOE invested US$56 million to support solar manufacturing, with one of the schemes specifically aimed at CdTe.

Moreover, the consortium has a broad research plan that includes CdTe doping strategies, characterising and exploring new CdTe contacting materials, and work to enable a bifacial CdTe module.

Through the DOE, the Biden administration has been investing in several projects in the past few weeks as it was being stonewalled by senator Joe Manchin on accepting the Build Back Better Act.

Late last week the West Virginia senator accepted a deal with majority leader Chuck Schumer to vote on the now dubbed Inflation Reduction Act which will include US$369 billion in energy security and climate change programmes over the next decade and is set to boost domestic PV manufacturing.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
cadmium, first solar, grid stability, jennifer granholm, joe biden, university of toledo, US department of energy, us manufacturing, us solar

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Inflation Reduction Act ‘best chance the US has’ to build out PV manufacturing base

August 2, 2022
PV Tech Premium speaks with analysts and trade bodies to examine what the newly agreed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) could mean for US solar manufacturing

US developer Longroad Energy gets US$500m investment to support business model shift

August 2, 2022
US developer, owner and asset manager Longroad Energy has secured a US$500 million equity investment to support its business model shift from a “develop to sale” strategy to the ownership of renewable projects in the US.

Cypress Creek acquires 100MW early-stage development project in New York

August 2, 2022
Independent power producer (IPP) Cypress Creek Renewables has acquired a 100MW solar asset in New York from developer Carson Power.

rPlus Energies brings online its first solar project in Utah

August 1, 2022
US renewables developer rPlus Energies has completed work on its first operating solar plant in Carbon County, Utah.

CenterPoint Energy seeks approval of 130MW Indiana solar plant

August 1, 2022
US utility CenterPoint Energy has sought approval from the Indiana Utility Regulation Commission (IURC) to acquire a 130MW solar PV project in Pike County, Indiana.

Ampt files lawsuit against SolarEdge alleging patent infringement on power systems technology

August 1, 2022
Power optimiser provider Ampt has filed two lawsuits against SolarEdge in the US alleging patent infringement on power optimiser technology.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Tata Power subsidiary commissions 225MW hybrid project in Rajasthan, 25-year PPA signed

News

Inflation Reduction Act ‘best chance the US has’ to build out PV manufacturing base

Interviews, Long Reads, News

BIPV expected to reach market value of nearly US$100 billion by 2031

News

Meyer Burger slashes production forecasts for 2022, 2023, blames supply chain environment

News

Global renewable investment in 2022 reaches half-year record of US$226 billion, China leading the way

News

SolarEdge posts record revenue, shipments for Q2 as strong demand in US and Europe buoys performance

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 7, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022