Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

US PROJECT ROUND-UP: OCI, Arava and Arevon secure finance, MN8 signs PPA with Meta

By JP Casey
February 26, 2026
Power Plants, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Projects
Americas

Latest

US PROJECT ROUND-UP: OCI, Arava and Arevon secure finance, MN8 signs PPA with Meta

News

Polysilicon M&A: Tongwei launches bid to acquire Lihao Clean Energy

News

Zelestra begins construction at 242MW solar PV plant in Perú

News

Co-located storage ‘overhyped’ as fix for underperforming solar PV

News

Opportunities for European solar in an uncertain global supply chain

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

‘Social backlash inevitable’: Industry demands data centres stop freeloading on Australia’s clean energy

News

US clean energy finance matured in 2025 despite policy tightening, says Crux

News

First Solar, Oxford PV ink US perovskite patent licensing deal

News

First Solar net sales and gross profit tick upwards in 2025

News

Indian PV manufacturers downplay impact of 125% preliminary US countervailing duty

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
An OCI Energy project.
OCI Energy signed a 20-year PPA with an unnamed ‘Fortune 100 company’ for the SunRoper project. Image: OCI Energy.

A round-up of several project stories in the US that have been announced this week, including OCI Energy, Arava Power and ING Capital raising finance; Arevon Energy securing debt for a project of its own; and MN8 Energy signing a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Meta.

OCI Energy, Arava Power and ING Capital close financing for Texas solar project

Independent power producers (IPPs) OCI Energy and Arava Power have closed construction financing for their Project SunRoper 347MW solar PV plant in Wharton County, Texas. Financing was secured through ING Capital, alongside backers such as BHI and the Bank of Hapoalim, and the total investment in the project is around US$394 million.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The financing takes the form of a construction-to-term loan, a tax equity bridge loan and “various” letters of credit and is the second such deal between ING Capital and OCI Energy, following their work on the 120MW/480MWh Alamo City battery energy storage system (BESS), also in Texas.

OCI Energy noted that it had secured a 20-year PPA with “a Fortune 100 company” to acquire power generated at the SunRoper project once it begins commercial operations, which the company expects in the third quarter of 2027.

“This project exemplifies the high‑quality renewable infrastructure we seek to finance—a strong sponsor partnership, a long‑term contracted revenue profile, and a well‑located asset in one of the most dynamic power markets in the US,” said Sven Wellock, ING managing director.

Despite uncertainty at the federal policy level for the future of US solar, the industry itself, as is perhaps exemplified by this week’s supply of project announcements, is primed for growth. Last week, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced that it expects the US to add a record 86GW of new energy generation capacity in 2026, of which solar will account for 51%; this equates to 43.3GW in new solar capacity, which would be a 60% year-on-year increase.

Arevon Energy raises US$183 million for solar project construction

IPP Arevon Energy has raised US$183 million in debt financing for its own facility, the 124MW Big Muddy solar project, which is currently under construction in Jackson County, Illinois.

Arevon started construction on the project last year, and expects to begin commercial operations at Big Muddy by the end of 2026. The latest round of financing was secured through Intesa Sanpaolo and Crédit Agricole, banks based in Italy and France, respectively, and will be used to support construction work at the project, bringing Arevon’s total raised in project finance to US$5.1 billion over the last two years.

“This successful close is yet another example of Arevon’s commitment to work in lock step with our partners, delivering long-term value for our financial counterparties as well as lasting benefits to communities,” said Arevon CIO Denise Tait.

The news follows a number of project updates from Arevon, including the start of commercial operations at an Indiana solar portfolio last October and the raising of money for a PV project in Missouri in September.

MN8 Energy signs PPA with Meta

Solar PV developer MN8 Energy has signed a PPA with technology giant Meta to sell power generated at its 80MW Walker solar project, which is currently under construction in Juniata County, Pennsylvania.

The developer expects to begin commercial operations at the project by the end of this year, at which point Meta will acquire the entirety of the project’s output. While MN8 did not specify for how long the deal would continue, it described the offtake agreement as “long-term”.

“As demand for data centres and artificial intelligence accelerates, access to reliable, domestic energy has never been more critical,” said MN8 SVP Moe Hanifi, SVP, whose comments echo similar ones made about the importance of meeting the power demand of data centres with renewable energy by Scott Douglas of Centrus, who spoke to PV Tech Premium earlier this year at the Solar Finance & Investment Europe event in London.

MN8’s latest PPA is a separate deal to the raising of US$612 million, completed last year with Natixis CIB, to develop 517MW of new solar PV capacity in the US states of North Carolina, Kentucky and Illinois.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023, 2024 and 2025 were a sell out success and 2026 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

24 November 2026
Warsaw, Poland
More Info
americas, Arava Power, arevon energy, finance, meta, mn8 energy, oci energy, ppa, projects, us, us round-up

Read Next

A speech made at Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026.
Premium

Opportunities for European solar in an uncertain global supply chain

February 26, 2026
Europe’s somewhat delicate position in global solar means it is uniquely-positioned to take advantage of global supply chain uncertainties.
According to the report, developers have safe-harboured an estimated 147GW of solar and 23GW of wind generation, for a combined total of approximately 170GW. Image: Crux.

US clean energy finance matured in 2025 despite policy tightening, says Crux

February 25, 2026
Clean energy investment in the US remained resilient in 2025 despite political volatility and accelerated tax credit deadlines, reports Crux.
Image: First Solar

First Solar, Oxford PV ink US perovskite patent licensing deal

February 25, 2026
First Solar has signed a patent licensing agreement with UK-based perovskite solar firm Oxford PV to use its technology in the US.
First Solar manufacturing plant

First Solar net sales and gross profit tick upwards in 2025

February 25, 2026
First Solar has announced net sales of US$1.7 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025, driving full-year sales of US$5.2 billion.
Shipping containers on a boat.

Indian PV manufacturers downplay impact of 125% preliminary US countervailing duty

February 25, 2026
The US Department of Commerce (DoC) has proposed a 125.87% preliminary countervailing duty (CVD) on Indian solar cells.
The California facility offers utilities, developers, engineering and construction firms (EPCs), installers and asset owners a local solution for end-of-life PV management. Image: Comstock Metals.

Comstock Metals approved as solar PV module recycler in California

February 24, 2026
Comstock and its subsidiary Comstock Metals have received certification from California’s DTSC to recycle universal waste and process PV modules at their California facility. 
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US clean energy finance matured in 2025 despite policy tightening, says Crux

News

450MW solar-plus-storage project granted EPBC Act clearance in Australia

News

Indian PV manufacturers downplay impact of 125% preliminary US countervailing duty

News

First Solar net sales and gross profit tick upwards in 2025

News

Misaligned from the start: how quality assurance gaps in tracker and racking systems put solar projects at risk

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Enel acquires 830MW US PV and wind portfolio, ups renewables investment

News

Upcoming Events

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain