US ROUND-UP: BayWa r.e. sells projects to Eni, GSI acquires 233MW portfolio

BayWa r.e. sold a solar farm and a storage unit in Texas to Eni New Energy US. Image: BayWa r.e.

A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, including BayWa r.e. selling two plants to Eni New Energy US, Birch Creek scaling up its leadership and GSI purchasing 233MW of solar portfolio in five US states.

BayWa r.e. sells two solar projects to Eni renewables arm

24 February 2022: BayWa r.e. sold a solar farm and a storage project, both located in Texas, to Eni New Energy US.

The renewable company’s Corazon I solar farm has a capacity of 200MWac and was finished in August 2021, while the 200MW Guajillo storage unit is expected to be operational by the end of 2023.

Fred Robinson, CEO of BayWa r.e. Solar Projects said the company was “excited to partner with Eni” by managing the operations in Corazon’s plant through its services business.

Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure acquires 233MW development portfolio

01 March 2022: The solar investment company Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure (GSI) acquired 233MW of solar portfolio from AquaSan Network’s subsidiary CMDAJ across five US states.

GSI will initially develop 40MW of utility scale developments in Minnesota, with the option to build the remaining 193MW in Colorado, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Wisconsin.

Mazen Turk, GSI CEO, said: “Since the start of operations in 2010, GSI has developed and built over 32 renewable energy assets and this acquisition furthers our exposure to the utility scale energy segment.”

Birch Creek scales up its leadership with new additions

02 March 2022: US Solar developer Birch Creek Development made some additions to its leadership team as it aims to grow its utility scale solar and storage portfolio.

Among the new hires Jon Buttles joins as the chief financial officer, a role he previously held at Cypress Creek Renewables and Max Whitacre joins as executive vice president of project finance, a role he held at Green Street Power Partners.

The company was founded in 2019 as a joint venture between Cypress Creek Renewables, Irradiant Partners and Pine Gate Renewables, and has a pipeline of 4.9GW solar and storage projects across various stages in the US.