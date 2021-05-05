Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

US ROUND-UP: DOE to accelerate solar in underserved areas, American Securities closes CS Energy deal, Hoosier targets 1.6GW of solar in Indiana

By Edith Hancock
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

US ROUND-UP: DOE to accelerate solar in underserved areas, American Securities closes CS Energy deal, Hoosier targets 1.6GW of solar in Indiana

News

New solar and wind cheaper than 80% of existing coal in the US, report finds

News

IEA: governments should prepare for “looming” surge in raw material demand

News

Three green hydrogen projects in Australia secure funding

News

LPG distributor acquires majority stake in Indian C&I solar firm SunSource Energy

News

LONGi Group’s sales momentum of solar modules and mono-wafers continues in Q1

News

US DOI approves plans for Californian 700MW solar-plus-storage project

News

Ecoener shares slide on market debut following trimmed-down IPO

News

Shoals first quarter revenue hits new high thanks to US demand

News

SolarEdge’s quarterly growth projections return on strong market demand in the US and Europe

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A solar project completed by CS Energy in New York State last year. Image: CS Energy.

DOE pledges to ramp up solar deployment in underserved communities

4 May 2021: The US Department of Energy (DOE) has launched a new initiative and set aside US$15.5 million to support the deployment of solar power in underserved communities.

The DOE said it wants to install more solar capacity in areas that have suffered more from fossil fuel pollution through new investments in two existing programmes: SolSmart, and the Solar Energy Innovation Network, which will receive grants totalling US$10 million and US$5.5 million respectively.

In addition, the authority has launched an Equitable Access to Community-Based Solar Request for Information in order to capitalise on community solar projects to reach more underserved areas, and will set up a series of meetings with environmental justice organisations, state and local governments and solar developers to discern how these projects can best address energy challenges in underserved communities.

At the same time, it has also announced plans to direct funding opportunities to students and faculty at historically black and minority-serving colleges to improve the sector’s diversity.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the department is “missing out on untapped talent…leaving us with narrower innovation, and insufficient solutions to the problems we face.”

It is the latest in a string of announcements from the DOE to accelerate solar deployment in the US with a view to decarbonising the country’s power mix by 2035.

American Securities closes CS Energy acquisition

4 May 2021: Private equity firm American Securities has completed its acquisition of New York-based solar and energy storage engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) group CS Energy.

The developer has constructed around 1GW of solar capacity and 300MWh of energy storage in the US and overseas. Michael Sand, American Securities’ managing director, said in a statement that the company fits within its current strategy of investing in “leading companies” that support the US’ energy transition.

“We are impressed by the CS Energy management team, corporate culture and outstanding track record,” said Sand, “and are thrilled to partner with management to achieve its growth plans.”

The PE firm has acquired CS Energy from a fund managed by investors Ares Management Corporation and The Conti Group.

Hoosier targets Indiana with new solar goals

28 April 2021: Solar developer Hoosier and EPC provider Innovateus have announced plans to erect solar power and battery energy storage systems (BESS) in disadvantaged communities in the state of Indiana totalling 1.6GW capacity.

It is hoped the projects, which take advantage of capital gains tax breaks due to their location, will provide enough power to supply 285,000 households in the area.

Hoosier has selected local solar construction company Innovateus as its EPC partner on the project, with some installations expected to come online by 2023.

The projects will be built in Indiana’s Qualified Opportunity Zones, which provide tax advantages to companies that invest in their “economically distressed urban and rural communities”.

Carl Weatherley-White, Hoosier Solar’s chief executive officer, said that Indiana has “remarkable resources for solar power” due to its agricultural sector.

He said that residents “want to preserve productive land for multiple generations”, adding that solar projects provide farmers with “long-term, steady income that is neither seasonal nor dependent on weather or crop pricing”.

“During the period that the land is not actively farmed, it can regenerate for future generations.”

The company will supply power to communities by working with Indiana’s municipal and regulated utilities, as well as the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), and also supply the mid-Atlantic region through the PJM regional interconnection organisation.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
american securites, cs energy, department of energy, diversity, epc contractor, hoosier solar, indiana, innovateus, jennifer granholm, usa solar

Read Next

DOE announces US$8.25bn in loans to support grid transmission improvements

April 29, 2021
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has earmarked US$8.25 billion in loans to support grid transmission improvements as more renewables are added to the country’s power mix.

US ROUND-UP: Leeward adds 580MW capacity in Indiana to portfolio, Ørsted lands PPA for 200MW Texas project, Navisun launches pollination programme

April 27, 2021
A round-up of the latest news from the US, including updates from Texas-based Leeward Renewable Energy, Danish utility Ørsted, and IPP Navisun.

New York launches fifth annual solicitation for large-scale renewables projects

April 26, 2021
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has said more than 20 large-scale renewables projects will be under construction in the state this year, as he announced its latest clean energy solicitation.

US ROUND-UP: Maxeon raises US$150.8m, SunPower returns to large-scale solar projects, National Grid signs three solar PPAs

April 22, 2021
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar sector, including distributed solar specialist SunPower's return to large-scale power systems, panel maker Maxeon's share offering, and developer National Grid Renewables' PPA with Hershey, Home Depot and NRG.

US tracker provider FTC Solar becomes latest to eye IPO, bids to raise up to US$423m

April 20, 2021
US solar tracker company FTC Solar become the latest tracker provider to launch an initial public offering (IPO), aiming to raise up to US$423 million.

US Interior secretary revokes Trump-era energy policies to aid renewables transition

April 19, 2021
The US Department of the Interior (DOI) has established a new Climate Task Force to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy generation across the country and revoked several Trump administration policies promoting fossil fuels on public land.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

LONGi Group’s sales momentum of solar modules and mono-wafers continues in Q1

News

US DOI approves plans for Californian 700MW solar-plus-storage project

News

First Solar partners with Norwegian power company on green hydrogen projects

News

SolarEdge’s quarterly growth projections return on strong market demand in the US and Europe

News

Juwi to decarbonise Egyptian gold mine with solar-storage project

News

Inside Tesla’s new vision for solar-storage

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021

Which solar modules make best-in-class selection for utility-scale PV power plants?

Upcoming Webinars
May 11, 2021
3:00 - 3:30 PM CET

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021