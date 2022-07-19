GAF Energy to build solar shingle factory in Texas

GAF Energy said the production facility will increase its annual capacity by 500%. Image: GAF Energy

GAF Energy has committed to building a new solar shingle factory in Georgetown, Texas that will see its annual capacity rise to 300MW.

It is the California-based company’s second facility – its first is in California, which the company onshored in the middle of last year – and will increase its production capacity by 500%, according to GAF Energy, which also claimed the move would make it “the largest producer of solar roofing in the world”.

The 450,000 square foot factory will produce GAF Energy’s Timberline solar shingles, which GAF Energy said represents the world’s first “nailable” solar shingle as well as being “the only roof system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials.”

“Georgetown has a long track record as a clean energy leader, so it is the perfect home for us to build the future of solar,” said Martin DeBono, president of GAF Energy.

A Standard Industries company, GAF Energy is the sister company of North American roofing company GAF, which GAF Energy said would be a boon for its operations through access to R&D and roofing partners, “uniquely positioning GAF Energy to bring residential solar to the mass market.”

Indeed, 2021 saw increasing integration between solar PV and other verticals such as roofing and construction to spur greater PV deployment, particularly across the US.