News

US solar lender Dividend Finance acquired by bank Fifth Third

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

US solar lender Dividend Finance acquired by bank Fifth Third

News

Cordelio Power snaps up 900MW eastern US solar pipeline

News

Distributed PV led the way to China installing 53GW of PV in 2021

News

Biden set to break up BBB but poised to prioritise clean energy parts of bill

News

SUSI Partners to build Polish solar and wind portfolio through new platform

News

Sungrow launches new 1.1MW central inverter that can connect to energy storage systems

News

US solar developer with 12GW pipeline puts itself up for sale

News

What’s driving Colombia to become the next hot solar market in Latin America?

Interviews, Long Reads, News

8minute Solar Energy closes US$400m financing to pursue pipeline growth, green hydrogen

News

R.Power signs PPA for 300MWp of Polish solar

News
Fifth Third is to revisit its clean energy financing target after the acquisition. Image: Solar Rights Alliance via Twitter.

US residential solar lender Dividend Finance is to be acquired by Ohio-based banking company Fifth Third.  

Dividend, which offers financing packages for rooftop solar, energy storage and other home improvement schemes, professes to be one of the US’s leading solar lenders nationally and has developed a point-of-sale platform to improve access to financing for customers and contractors.

Fifth Third, meanwhile, is pursuing a goal of facilitating US$8 billion of sustainable financing by 2025, which includes lending and financing for a host of renewables projects and commercial clients, however the company has said it is now “actively assessing” a new target as a result of its acquisition of Dividend.

The deal is subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in Q2 2022.

“The addition of Dividend Finance to our renewable energy portfolio enhances the scale of Fifth Third’s growing digital service capabilities and supports the Bank’s commitment to environmental leadership in financial services,” Greg Carmichael, chairman and CEO at Fifth Third, said.

US residential solar, which experienced significant growth rates last year, is widely tipped to perform strongly again in 2022 with growth rates upwards of 30% being forecast by some industry stakeholders.

Its growth has prompted renewed interest in the financing of residential solar, with Sunlight Financial going public last year via a deal with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Spartan.

Cordelio Power snaps up 900MW eastern US solar pipeline

January 20, 2022
Independent power producer (IPP) Cordelio Power has secured a 900MWac pipeline of solar projects in New York and Pennsylvania from project developer SunEast Renewables.

Distributed PV led the way to China installing 53GW of PV in 2021

January 20, 2022
Distributed PV installations in China topped 29GW last year, contributing more than half of total solar installations in the country for the first time.

US solar developer with 12GW pipeline puts itself up for sale

January 19, 2022
Innovative Solar Systems (ISS), a utility-scale solar developer with a 12GW pipeline, has put itself up for sale, as it seeks partners to support the company in its development of ever larger PV projects across the US.

Shell takes Italian PV pipeline to 2GW with acquisition of Solar-Konzept Italia

January 19, 2022
Energy major Shell has acquired 100% of PV project developer Solar-Konzept Italia (SKI), taking its solar development pipeline in Italy to around 2GW in the process.
Eco Energy World targeting ‘aggressive’ growth strategy and cheaper EPC costs in US market

January 18, 2022
Solar project developer Eco Energy World is aiming to “aggressively” grow its US PV pipeline after formally entering the market last week and intends to replicate the cheaper engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) costs it sees in Europe in the country. PV Tech Premium speaks to CEO Svante Kumlin to find out more.

Corporate solar funding reached ten-year high in 2021 as M&A activity soared

January 18, 2022
Corporate funding in the global solar sector reached a ten-year high in 2021 as the industry recovered from a COVID-affected 2020, new research from Mercom Capital Group reveals.

'World's largest green ammonia plant' planned for South Africa, set to go live in 2025

News

Eco Energy World targeting 'aggressive' growth strategy and cheaper EPC costs in US market

Editors' Blog, Features

Sungrow launches new 1.1MW central inverter that can connect to energy storage systems

News

Prefabricated solar tech firm 5B secures ARENA grant, launches AU$33m innovation programme

News

US solar developer with 12GW pipeline puts itself up for sale

News

Revealed: The top 10 PV module suppliers in 2021 – part one

Editors' Blog, Features

The Landscape for PV Technology in 2022
January 26, 2022

Upcoming Webinars
January 26, 2022
Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
