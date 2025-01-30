Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

US solar PPA prices hold steady at US$56.76/MWh in Q4 2024

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

EU PPA market defined by falling prices, corporate demand and political shifts

News

US solar PPA prices hold steady at US$56.76/MWh in Q4 2024

News

Greenbacker secures US$1 billion to acquire 500MW New York solar project

News

Acen Australia seeks approval for 320MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

News

Queensland dominates list of best-performing utility-scale solar PV plants in Australia

News

JA Solar UFLPA factory ‘ceased production in 2018’, SSI claims after investigation

News

JUWI to invest in 340MW of new solar capacity in South Africa

News

Nextracker posts revenue of US$679 million in latest results

News

Revival of European PV manufacturing hinges on innovation through collaboration

Features, Interviews

Wacker cites ‘excess capacity in China’ for 2024 profit slump

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
RWE's Bakers Pond solar-plus-storage project in Virginia.
Looking at LevelTen’s “market-averaged index”, the average price of a solar PPA in North America increased just 0.3% quarter-on-quarter. Image: RWE.

The average solar power purchase agreement (PPA) price in North America remained constant between the third and fourth quarters of 2024, holding steady at US$56.76/MWh.

This is the key conclusion to come from market analyst LevelTen Energy’s latest report into the North American PPA market.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

According to LevelTen’s “market-averaged index”, which reflects an average of equally weighted P25 prices from a number of North American independent system operators (ISOs), the average price of a solar PPA increased just 0.3% quarter-on-quarter. Over a longer term, from the fourth quarter of 2023 to the fourth quarter of 2024, the average price of a solar PPA increased by 7.7%.

Meanwhile, the average prices of wind and blended PPAs increased from the third quarter of 2024 to the fourth, reaching US$67.81/MWh and US$62.29/MWh, marking the 15th consecutive quarter that solar PPAs are, on average, cheaper than wind and blended PPAs.

This stability will be a welcome development for the US solar sector in particular, which has seen growing uncertainty following the re-election of Donald Trump, and his openly pro-fossil fuels agenda. In its report, LevelTen noted that more sophistication in the terms of PPA agreements could be a key tool in minimising uncertainty regarding tariffs and financial support for renewable power projects.

“Demand for clean electricity continues to skyrocket, driven by continued electrification and fast-growing data centre power needs,” wrote the report’s authors. “Buyers with line-of-sight to a signed PPA are encouraged to move forward expeditiously before any further complexities emerge.

“One option to deal with uncertainty around tariffs and tax credits is to include contract terms that allow PPA price adjustment or cash-on-delivery delays based on specific criteria, which can provide some degree of future-proofing.”

Regional variation

However, the analyst noted that the stagnant average solar PPA price was largely driven by a 14.4% decline in PPA prices in the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) grid, which covers the province’s power network. Removing this extreme example, the fourth quarter market-averaged index shows a “more substantial” 3.3% quarter-on-quarter increase in North American solar PPA prices, with four of the five ISOs profiled showing an increase in average prices, and PV Tech has asked LevelTen for more detail on such significant regional variation.

According to LevelTen’s figures, the average price of a solar PPA in the AESO market reached US$47.98/MWh, the second-lowest among ISOs profiled, above only ERCOT, with US$45.09/MWh.

The highest price reported among an ISO in the fourth quarter of 2024 was US$80/MWh in the PJM grid, which has reported the highest average prices among all qualifying ISOs since the beginning of 2022; while NYISO posted prices higher than US$80/MWh in the first quarter of 2023, there have not been enough deals signed within the grid in the quarters since to hit LevelTen’s “minimum threshold” of data volume for inclusion in quarterly reports.

The largest quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year percentage increases in PPA prices were seen in the CAISO market, which saw PPA prices increase by 8.2% between the third and fourth quarters of 2024, and by 24.7% between the fourth quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2024. In dollar terms, this translates to increases of US$4.63/MWh and US$12.23/MWh, respectively.

The relative stability of the US PPA market follows similarly stable periods in 2024, including the first and third quarters of the year.

Our coverage of the European renewable power PPA space can be read here.

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA 2025

23 April 2025
Dallas, Texas USA
To bring buyers and sellers of power together, the Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA will cover strategies to optimize renewable energy trading, procurement, and offtake structures across U.S. markets.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
americas, canada, finance, grids, levelten, north america, power purchase agreement, ppa, us

Read Next

Image: Michael Förtsch on Unsplash

EU PPA market defined by falling prices, corporate demand and political shifts

January 30, 2025
Two reports published today show the political and corporate factors which have affected Europe's PPA market over 2024.
BV/annual review

Greenbacker secures US$1 billion to acquire 500MW New York solar project

January 30, 2025
Independent power producer (IPP) Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company has secured US$950 million in aggregate financing to support the acquisition, construction and operation of a 500MWac solar PV power plant being pursued in the state of New York, US.
SolarPower Europe's headquarters are in Brussels. Image: SolarPower Europe

JA Solar UFLPA factory ‘ceased production in 2018’, SSI claims after investigation

January 29, 2025
The SSI has now reinstated JA Solar’s membership “with immediate effect” after an investigation, in contrast with the US government.
The Beacon 5 solar project in California.

Nextracker posts revenue of US$679 million in latest results

January 29, 2025
Nextracker has published its 2024 financial results, which include revenue of US$679 million in the quarter ending 31 December 2024.
A NextEra Energy solar project.

NextEra reports 2.2GW of solar additions in 2024 financial results

January 28, 2025
NextEra Energy Resources subsidiary Florida Power and Light commissioned 2.2GW of new solar capacity in 2024.
large-scale_solar_generic_--_Getty

FERC: Solar dominated US energy capacity additions in November 2024

January 27, 2025
Solar PV accounted for almost all of the new US electricity generation capacity added from January through November.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

JA Solar UFLPA factory ‘ceased production in 2018’, SSI claims after investigation

News

Sunsure and SECI sign PPA for 450MWp Indian solar project

News

UNSW claims world-record efficiency for kesterite solar cell

News

Wacker cites ‘excess capacity in China’ for 2024 profit slump

News

Acen Australia seeks approval for 320MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

News

What Trump’s executive orders mean for US solar PV

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST

PV Expo Japan/Smart Energy Week 2025

Solar Media Events
February 19, 2025
Tokyo, Japan
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.