Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

US to announce US$7 billion rooftop solar programme on Earth Day 2024

By Simon Yuen
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Maxeon sues Hanwha QCells over alleged US TOPCon cell patent infringement

News

US to announce US$7 billion rooftop solar programme on Earth Day 2024

News

First Solar, ZSW to develop thin-film, CIGS and perovskite technology

News

Testing times

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

WFES 2024: HJT modules exceed 700W as larger module trend continues

News

China adds 45.7GW of solar PV in Q1 2024, up from 33.7GW in Q1 2023

News

Solargis: poorest air quality “in decades” undermines India’s solar power generation

News

IEA PVPS report: Low module prices keep solar competitive as overcapacity persists

News

Highland Materials secures US$255.6 million 48C tax credit to build polysilicon plant in the US

News

From PERC to TOPCon: Navigating the evolution of solar technology

Features, Guest Blog
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The announcement is to be made in conjunction with Earth Day 2024. Image: Summit Ridge Energy.

The US government will announce US$7 billion in grants for residential solar projects, which will power more than 900,000 low-income households in the US.

The announcement will be made by president Joe Biden in Prince William Forest Park in Triangle, Virginia to celebrate Earth Day 2024 on 22 April. The White House said Biden will announce US$7 billion in grants through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Solar for All grant competition, a key component of the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) US$27 billion Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Recipients of the grants will serve every state and territory in the US by developing “long-lasting” solar programmes, delivering residential solar power to about one million households in low-income and disadvantaged communities.

The US government estimated that the scheme will save more than US$350 million in electricity costs annually, equivalent to US$400 per household.

The programme will also be part of the US government’s goal to direct 40% of federal clean energy investment benefits to disadvantaged communities.

Rooftop solar’s production capacity increased by ten times between 2012 and 2022 in the US, as small-scale solar generation grew rapidly from 5,959GWh in 2012 to 61,281GWh in 2022, driven by the rapid uptake of installations on homes. In 2022, residential solar systems generated 39,510GWh, or 64% of all electricity from small-scale solar installations in the US, while commercial produced a total of 17,724GWh.

Although the increase in rooftop solar generation only covered 1.5% of all electricity used in the US, rooftop solar could generate electricity equivalent to about 45% of all national electricity sales at the 2022 level of demand.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the third edition of Large Scale Solar USA Summit in Austin, Texas 1-2 May. With the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) targeting US$369 billion for clean energy and US$40 billion for manufacturing, the solar industry has never been brighter. The IRA, securing financing for future projects or supply chain bottlenecks will be among the discussions at this year’s event. For more information, including how to attend, please go to the official website.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar USA 2024

1 May 2024
Dallas, Texas
Nestled in Dallas, Texas, Large Scale Solar USA Summit 3rd Edition is the nexus for project developers, capital providers, utilities, asset managers, and policymakers. Dive deep into the solar industry's transformative growth, learn from the best, and discover strategies to boost utility-scale solar deployment nationwide.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
earth day 2024, lssusa, rooftop solar, us, usa

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Maxeon sues REC Solar over US TOPCon cell patent infringement

News

South Africa electricity minister opens 540MW solar-plus-storage plant

News

Researchers develop ‘half-tandem’ perovskite solar cells with conversion efficiency of 27.63%

News

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

Biden administration to lift bifacial solar tariff exemption – report

News

Upcoming Events

PV Modules to the U.S. in 2024: Suppliers, Traceability, Technologies & Reliability

Upcoming Webinars
April 25, 2024
5pm BST (9am PDT)

Large Scale Solar USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 1, 2024
Dallas, Texas

Modular design with innovative optimiser allows Anker’s home storage system to deliver 5% more usable energy

Upcoming Webinars
May 8, 2024

Mid-year PV industry 2024 dynamics: shipments, market leaders & technology trends

Upcoming Webinars
May 9, 2024
4pm BST (8am PDT)

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Sydney, Australia
© Solar Media Limited 2024