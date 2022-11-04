Subscribe
Group Licence
News

US utility-scale solar construction costs fell 8% in 2020 – EIA

By Will Norman
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

US utility-scale solar construction costs fell 8% in 2020 – EIA

News

Solar developer Aspen Power secures US$350 million investment from Carlyle

News

Toledo Solar opens up on European expansion plans, with module production starting at 400MW annually

Features, Interviews, News

Canada introducing ITC for solar PV, energy storage and low-carbon hydrogen

News

Westbridge adds Canada solar-plus-storage project to portfolio

News

Scatec to invest US$950 million in renewables through 2027, adding 1.5GW capacity per year

News

Asian Development Bank to support 2GW of solar and energy storage in Cambodia

News

EE North America to develop 2GW of US solar and storage with Elio Energy

News

US utility-scale solar deployment fell 23% in Q3 amid module procurement issues – ACP

News

Actis-backed Rezolv Energy to develop Europe’s ‘largest’ PV plant in Romania

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A 4.4MW solar project in San Antonio, Texas. Image: OCI Solar Power.

Average construction costs for US utility-scale solar PV installations continued to drop in 2020, research from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has said, whilst onshore wind and natural gas costs rose.

The EIA reports that the capacity weighted average cost of solar PV systems fell 8% in comparison with 2019, to US$1,655/kW. The decrease was mostly driven by a 17% drop in the construction cost for cadmium telluride tracking modules, hitting US$1,631/kW at their lowest point. Crystalline silicon fixed-tilt modules remained the most expensive major solar technology, though these also saw a 13% price reduction to US$1,957/kW.

Tracking systems were cheaper than fixed-tilt modules across the board. Crystalline silicon tracking systems, which accounted for 61% of utility-scale US solar capacity added to the grid in 2020, averaged US$1,578/kW, making them cheaper than their fixed-tilt alternative by almost US$400/kW, and cheaper than both cadmium telluride tracking and fixed-tilt units.

Though the EIA’s report says that US utility-scale solar construction costs were significantly higher than both onshore wind and natural gas, by 2020 the price had dropped dramatically.

Prices continued their downward trend last year, with research by Wood-Mackenzie indicating that, though 2021 saw a slight rise in residential and commercial PV prices, utility-scale installations dropped below the 2020 price to US$0.93/W(US$930/kW).

Between 2019 and 2020, onshore wind and natural gas construction costs rose 8% and 4% respectively in comparison with 2019 prices, according to the EIA Indeed, recent global price spikes have pushed gas prices in the succeeding two years to astronomical highs, and even when they stabilise the global trends towards cheaper solar PV and more expensive gas will see gas plants struggle to compete in the energy landscape in the US and in Europe, as reported in PV Tech last week.

Recent issues with module procurement saw US solar deployments fall 23% in Q3 of 2022, but the recently introduced US$369 billion Inflation Reduction Act with its tax credits for US-manufactured solar is predicted to begin taking serious effect in 2024, and will likely continue to lower construction and manufacturing costs in the country. 

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV CellTech

14 March 2023
PV CellTech will be return to Berlin on 14-15 March 2023 and looking at the competing technologies and roadmaps for PV cell mass production during 2024-2026.

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

6 June 2023
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2023 & 2024. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!

UK Solar Summit

28 June 2023
Join us in London for 2 days as we look at the UK’s new landscape for utility & rooftop solar. Understand the new opportunities within this GW-plus annual market!
eia, market, solar pv, us

Read Next

Solar developer Aspen Power secures US$350 million investment from Carlyle

November 4, 2022
Aspen Power Partners, a US distributed generation developer, has received a US$350 million investment from global investment firm Carlyle. It said that the funds will be used to fuel its growth and acquisitions strategy.

Canada introducing ITC for solar PV, energy storage and low-carbon hydrogen

November 4, 2022
Canada’s government will introduce tax incentives for clean energy technologies, including solar PV, battery storage, and hydrogen.

EE North America to develop 2GW of US solar and storage with Elio Energy

November 3, 2022
EE North America, a subsidiary of Danish renewables developer European Energy, will develop a 2GW pipeline of solar power and energy storage in Arizona and surrounding states. The pipeline is part of an agreed partnership with Elio Energy, a utility-scale renewables developer, and is expected to commence construction between 2023-25. 

US utility-scale solar deployment fell 23% in Q3 amid module procurement issues – ACP

November 3, 2022
The US installed 1,877MW of utility-scale solar during Q3 2022, a 23% drop year-on-year, amidst ongoing policy issues, according to trade body the American Clean Power Association (ACP).

Actis-backed Rezolv Energy to develop Europe’s ‘largest’ PV plant in Romania

November 3, 2022
Rezolv Energy, backed by sustainable infrastructure investor Actis, has acquired rights to a 1,044MW PV plant in western Romania. Actis has said the project is “expected to be the largest solar PV plant in Europe”.

New scrutiny on European module buying: can domestic manufacturing come to the rescue?

November 3, 2022
Solar Media’s head of Market Research, Finlay Colville, examines the state of European PV manufacturing and discusses whether the continent’s domestic production will ever rise to sufficient levels to support the energy transition

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Scatec to invest US$950 million in renewables through 2027, adding 1.5GW capacity per year

News

PV Price Watch: TCL Zhonghuan drops wafer prices for the first time this year, industry expected to follow

News

New scrutiny on European module buying: can domestic manufacturing come to the rescue?

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features, Long Reads

Erthos secures deals to install ‘earth-mounted’ solar tech at 121MW of projects

News

LONGi launches new Hi-MO 6 HPBC module for distributed generation market

News

Sunrun CEO calls for action to reduce US solar import delays

News

Upcoming Events

Solis introduces new Sixth Generation 3 phase hybrid inverter

Upcoming Webinars
November 8, 2022
11:00 AM (CET)

How can PV module buyers mitigate risk in the solar supply chain?

Upcoming Webinars
November 9, 2022
Free Webinar

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
March 14, 2023
Berlin, Germany

Large Scale Solar Europe 2023

Solar Media Events
March 21, 2023
Lisbon, Portugal
© Solar Media Limited 2022