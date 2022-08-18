Subscribe
US$1 billion loan for ’round-the-clock’ renewable energy project in India secured by ReNew Power

By Andy Colthorpe
Financial & Legal, Grids, Markets & Finance, New Technology, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Construction starts on first large-scale solar plant in Laos

Lightsource bp starts building 490MW of solar projects in Australia

Solar Philippines to build ‘world’s largest solar project’ with 4GW capacity

Cero Generation hires Ameresco, Sunel subsidiaries for 100MW unsubsidised Greece PV project

Nextracker opens tracker R&D facility in Brazil

REC Silicon’s planned Moses Lake reopening underpinned by Inflation Reduction Act, CEO says

Biden signs Inflation Reduction Act into law, energy lawyers give their verdict on its significance  

Risen Energy’s Hyper-ion HJT solar module series certified by TÜV SÜD

Sunnova to issue US$425m of convertible senior notes

ReNew Power CEO, chairman and founder Sumant Sinha visits one of the company’s wind projects in Jagalur, India. Image: ReNew Power via Twitter.

US$1 billion financing has been secured for a ‘Round-The-Clock’ (RTC) renewable energy project in India, marking the biggest single-project clean energy deal in the country, developer ReNew Power has claimed.

Renewables-focused independent power producer (IPP) ReNew Power said yesterday that it has reached agreement on a project finance loan with 12 different international lenders for the 1,300MW mixed technology project.

Anticipated to include 900MW of wind and 400MW of solar PV deployed across regions in three Indian states: Karnataka, Rajasthan and Maharastra, the inclusion of battery energy storage system (BESS) technology is designed to make the energy dispatchable 24/7 throughout the year.

This means it can be competitive technologically to thermal energy sources like coal to provide baseload energy, the IPP claimed.  A 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) has been signed for the project with the national Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), as reported by PV Tech in April last year.

To read the full version of this story, visit Energy-Storage.news.

dispatchable renewables, finance, hybrid projects, india, loans, ppa, project finance, renew power

