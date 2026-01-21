Subscribe To Premium
US patent office denies challenges to First Solar TOPCon patents

By JP Casey
January 21, 2026
Yield Energy launches farm-based grid flexibility platform

Solar PV corporate funding decreased to US$22.2 billion in 2025

Inside the US solar supply chain labyrinth

United Solar to begin polysilicon production at Oman plant in Q1 2026

Five Chinese PV giants anticipate combined 2025 losses of US$4.1-4.7 billion

Quantifying the impact of quality control on ground-based GHI measurements

Estuary Power completes final phase of Escape solar-plus-storage project in Nevada

US patent office denies challenges to First Solar TOPCon patents

5B’s ‘Maverick’ helps Australian off-grid gold mine set 101-hour renewable energy record

EU’s revised cybersecurity law targets ‘high risk’ suppliers

First Solar has been fiercely protecting its TOPCon patents, which date back to its 2013 acquisition of TetraSun. Image: First Solar.

The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has denied three applications challenging the validity of patents held by US CdTe thin-film manufacturer First Solar pertaining to its tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology.

The inter partes review applications were filed individually by Chinese manufacturer JinkoSolar, multinational firm Canadian Solar and Indian installer Mundra Solar and declined on 20 November, 11 December and 18 December last year, respectively, according to First Solar.

Munda Solar sought to challenge First Solar’s patent number 9,666,732, while the other companies challenged patent number 9,130,074. Both relate to methods of manufacturing TOPCon crystalline silicon (c-Si) solar cells and, according to First Solar, date back to its 2013 acquisition of start-up TetraSun.

First Solar’s executive vice president, general counsel and secretary, Jason Dymbort, welcomed the USPTO’s decision, saying that the length of time for which First Solar has owned these patents contributed to the office’s decision.

“We believe that this is consistent with USPTO’s ‘Settled Expectations’ doctrine, which is underpinned by the principle that the longer a patent has been in force, the stronger and more settled the patent owner’s expectations should be,” said Dymbort. “The patents at issue in each of these matters were issued in 2015 and 2017, respectively, long before each of these manufacturers’ petitions were filed.”

First Solar also noted that it has pending lawsuits against all three claimants, alleging infringement of its patents, in the District Court for the District of Delaware. PV Tech has reached out to the companies involved in this matter for further comments.

The company first warned of possible infringements of its TOPCon and other c-Si patents back in 2024 and stated its intention to instigate legal challenge against any companies found to be using its IP without a licence. It subsequently launched infringement challenges against JinkoSolar, Canadian Solar, JA Solar, LONGi and Trina Solar.

Due in large part to First Solar’s fierce protection of its TOPCon patents, the cell technology has been slow to take off in the US, but start-up Talon PV is now seeking to become the first US company to manufacture TOPCon cells at commercial scale under licence from First Solart.

Last year, Talon PV’s CEO Adam Tesanovich told PV Tech Premium that First Solar had been “almost a big brother” to Talon PV in bringing its plans for TOPCon production to fruition.

