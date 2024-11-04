Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

First Solar sues major rivals for TOPCon patent infringement

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Cell Processing
Americas

Latest

Primergy bags US$225 million for US ‘Valley of Fire’ portfolio, including tax credit sales

News

Investment and PPA deal for Lightsource bp Texas PV projects

News

Solar-plus-storage deals in Arizona from Recurrent Energy and Avantus

News

First Solar sues major rivals for TOPCon patent infringement

News

Coalition of organisations files Amicus to defend solar net metering policy in Puerto Rico

News

Midsummer inks MoU for 200MW solar cell manuafcturing plant in Thailand

News

Scatec posts third quarter revenues of US$270 million, driven by divestment strategy

News

Sunly breaks ground on 225MW solar PV parks in Latvia

News

Sunnova posts net losses of US$52.5 million in Q3, maintains US$100 million generation forecast

News

Meyer Burger net losses increased fivefold in H1 2024

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A First Solar manufacturing facility.
First Solar acquired its TOPCon patents when it bought TetraSun in 2013. Image: First Solar.

US-based cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin-film solar manufacturer First Solar is pursuing intellectual property infringement cases against five major Chinese solar manufacturers.

According to First Solar’s Q3 2024 earnings report, delivered last week, the cases are being pursued against JinkoSolar, Canadian Solar, JA Solar, LONGi and Trina Solar—collectively, five of the largest PV manufacturers in the world.  

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The cases relate to First Solar’s portfolio of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell technology patents, which it acquired when it bought solar cell development firm TetraSun in 2013.

First Solar’s primary business produces CdTe thin-film modules, whereas TOPCon products are based on far more widespread crystalline silicon technology.

In the company’s earnings call last week, First Solar CEO Mark Widmar said the company had “begun to leverage” the portfolio “as part of our ongoing efforts to develop the next generation of PV technologies”.

Patent disputes between major solar manufacturers have become commonplace in recent months (premium access). Most recently, Trina Solar’s US business sued Canadian Solar over TOPCon imports to the US. The week prior, French manufacturing startup Carbon emerged as a third party in a TOPCon patent dispute between JA Solar and fellow Chinese manufacturer Astronergy.

According to Widmar’s comments, First Solar holds patents and patent applications in 13 jurisdictions, including the US and Malaysia (where it has manufacturing operations), China, Vietnam the UAE and the EU. He added that, whilst the company has no patents in India, “several jurisdictions where we do have patents are sourcing India-bound cell manufacturing and exports.”

First Solar first announced investigations into potential TOPCon patent infringements in July, though it did not name the companies in question.

Widmar continued: “We believe we will be able to assert our patent rights in these jurisdictions against manufacturers and exporters of infringing India-bound products. While a number of other market participants are claiming they too own TOPCon patents, it is important to note that as with any mature technology, it is not unusual that multiple key patents may be held by multiple unrelated parties.

“Without ownership or license covering every relevant patent used in the manufacturing process, a manufacturer does not have the freedom to produce and sell an otherwise infringing product.

“…we have recently begun sending letters to various solar manufacturers…providing notice to each recipient that they are using First Solar’s TOPCon patents without a license and reserving First Solar’s rights in their entirety.”

PV Tech has contacted the five companies and will update this article with any further comments.

Earnings call transcript from Motley Fool.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV manufacturing out to 2030: navigating through the second PV downturn

5 November 2024
10am GMT
FREE WEBINAR - Dr. Finlay Colville, Head of Research at PV-Tech, will revisit his two pivotal talks from the recent PV CellTech USA 2024 in the San Francisco Bay Area, offering an in-depth analysis of the PV manufacturing landscape. As the solar industry enters the Terawatt era, Dr. Colville will explore the technological advancements in recent years and what is set to unfold to the end of the decade.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

13 November 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST
This webinar by PVcase will provide an understanding of data risk for renewable energy projects and the challenges it poses, providing you with practical strategies and best practices to ensure data accuracy and reliability throughout your entire project. You'll explore innovative solutions offered by PVcase, including end-to-end automation, high-fidelity data analysis, and seamless data transfer, which can transform solar project development. By staying informed about the latest challenges and leveraging cutting-edge technology, you'll maximise project success, protect financial investments, and contribute to the broader goal of accelerating the clean energy transition. Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance the success and reliability of your solar developments.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, canadian solar, first solar, intellectual property, ja solar, jinkosolar, patent, solar cell, solar pv, topcon, trinasolar, us

Read Next

A solar-plus-storage project.

Primergy bags US$225 million for US ‘Valley of Fire’ portfolio, including tax credit sales

November 4, 2024
Primergy has secured US$225 million in project financing to support its “Valley of Fire” portfolio across Nevada, Arizona and Colorado.
default

Investment and PPA deal for Lightsource bp Texas PV projects

November 4, 2024
UK-based global renewables developer Lightsource bp has secured investment for two utility-scale PV projects in Texas, one of which is backed by a newly signed off-take deal with the clothing brand H&M.
The North Fork project is Recurrent Energy's first facility in Oklahoma. Image: Recurrent Energy

Solar-plus-storage deals in Arizona from Recurrent Energy and Avantus

November 4, 2024
Recurrent Energy and APS sign tolling agreements and Avantus sells a solar-plus-storage project to DESRI in Arizona.
Image: Midsummer.

Midsummer inks MoU for 200MW solar cell manuafcturing plant in Thailand

November 4, 2024
Swedish thin-film solar manufacturer Midsummer has inked a partnership with defence and security company Saab to deliver a 200MW turnkey solar cell factory in Thailand.
Sunnova

Sunnova posts net losses of US$52.5 million in Q3, maintains US$100 million generation forecast

November 1, 2024
US residential solar installer Sunnova has published its financial results for Q3 2024, which include net losses of US$52.5 million.
Meyer Burger facility in Goodyear, Arizona. Image: Meyer Burger

Meyer Burger net losses increased fivefold in H1 2024

November 1, 2024
Swiss-based solar manufacturer Meyer Burger has registered a net loss of CHF317 million (US$365 million) in the first half of 2024, a nearly fivefold increase from H1 2023 when it had a net loss of CHF65 million.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Scatec posts third quarter revenues of US$270 million, driven by divestment strategy

News

Tsunami of Chinese solar company insolvencies in 2025 revealed in latest PV Tech Bankability Report

Features, Editors' Blog

Midsummer inks MoU for 200MW solar cell manuafcturing plant in Thailand

News

Why data centres run on VPPs could unlock new residential PV + storage markets

Features, Interviews

Aiko Solar, ACAP eye 30% efficiency for IBC solar cell technology with new partnership

News

Solarcycle to build 5GW solar panel recycling plant in Georgia

News

Upcoming Events

PV manufacturing out to 2030: navigating through the second PV downturn

Upcoming Webinars
November 5, 2024
10am GMT

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
November 13, 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST

12th bifi PV Workshop 2024

Solar Media Events
November 20, 2024
Zhuhai, China

Energy Storage Awards 2024

Solar Media Events
November 21, 2024
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.