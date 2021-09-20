Solar Media
News

Vattenfall increase climate targets and commits to net zero by 2040

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Policy, Projects
Europe

Latest

Vattenfall increase climate targets and commits to net zero by 2040

News

Lightsource BP targeting 25GW of solar deployments by 2025

News

Australia spending enough money on outdated oil and gas exploration to fund 2.5GW of renewables, says report

News

Rio Tinto continues solar-storage push with new hybrid installation at Australian mine

News

PODCAST: The changing shape of US solar explained, Europe’s power markets go haywire

News

BP, ADNOC and Masdar team up in multi-billion dollar investment deal for clean and low carbon energy

News

Dominion Energy Virginia proposes 15 new projects and PPAs with a combined capacity of 1GW

News

Ørsted appoints new CEO of onshore business

News

Thailand’s ‘largest’ floating solar project comes online

News

High energy demand and favourable governance are making Brazil a solar hotspot, say investors and analysts

News
Vattenfall is aiming to increase its solar and wind capacity four-fold in order to meet its more ambitious climate targets. Image: Vattenfall.

Vattenfall has increased its emissions reduction targets to be in line with the 1.5 degrees Celsius scenario set out in the Paris Climate Agreement, in a move that has been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and which involves increasing its renewable capacity four-fold.

In October 2019, the Swedish state-owned multinational utility aimed to comply with the 2-degree scenario, which was also approved by SBTi at the time, but achieved this “ten years ahead of schedule”, according to newly appointed CEO and president Anna Borg.

“Already in 2020, we achieved our 2 degrees SBTi target of reducing absolute CO2 emissions by nearly 40% from 2017,” said Borg. “Now we will continue our accelerated path. This means we will reduce our emissions intensity by over 77% from 2017 to 2030.”

In order to do this, Vattenfall will phase out coal from all its operations by switching the last two coal-fired heat assets, Moabit and Reuter West in Berlin, to a combination of biomass, heat pumps, power-to-heat and natural gas. It will also quadruple its capacity of solar and wind power, help its partners to electrify their industrial production and increase its electric charging posts in operation 25 times.

Vattenfall has also increased its emission reduction targets for 2030 and beyond, now aiming to reach net zero throughout its entire value chain by 2040 through both elimination and offsetting mechanisms.

“It is important that we use our expertise and position in the market to help our customers and suppliers to decarbonise, which is why we also have set a 50% emission reduction target for our suppliers of goods and services,” added Borg.

climate targets, coal replacement, net zero, renewable energy targets, vattenfall

