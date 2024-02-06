Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Veolia to build 300MW of solar capacity across its landfill sites in France

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Veolia plans to install 400MW of renewable capacity across the land and buildings under its management. Image: Veolia

French land management firm Veolia has launched a project to build 300MW of solar capacity on its landfill sites in France, as the French energy sector looks to decarbonise its operations, despite growing concerns over the availability of land.

Veolia plans to build 40 solar farms over the course of the initiative, and aims to bring the first projects online in 2027. The initiative follows in the footsteps of a similar scheme in the UK, which saw Veolia fund a 59MW solar farm on a landfill site in Essex, and considering Veolia is neither a solar manufacturer, nor developer, will likely have to partner with other firms to complete the work, as it did with REG Power Management in the UK.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“For several months, we have been screening all our sites in order to use every appropriate space to maximise energy production,” said Veolia CEO Estelle Brachlianoff, who pointed to other clean power projects installed at Veolia facilities that have an annual power output of 800GWh. “From now on, our landfills, most of which already produce biogas or biomethane, will also be able to produce solar energy.”

Projects such as these could help France realise its ambitious clean energy goals, and its solar targets in particular, with the latest draft updates to the country’s National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) setting a target of adding 5.5-7GW of new solar capacity a year until the end of the decade.

Considering that solar met just 4.2% of France’s energy demand in 2022, meeting such targets would radically alter the country’s energy mix, and could well require the support of companies outside of the energy sector, such as Veolia.

Veolia’s work also aims to overcome what it called a “significant land shortage” in France, where a combination of arduous permitting processes and the designation of only a small percentage of the French land as available for human development, including energy projects, has cast doubt over the future of the French solar sector. Speakers at Solar Media’s Solar Finance & Investment Europe event last week discussed this, and the “tension” that has arisen from this situation.

energy transition, europe, france, landfill, National Energy and Climate Plan, necp, projects, sfieu, veolia

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2024

Chinese New Year—Secure an unmissable saving of 50% on PV Tech Premium

Empower your solar business throughout 2024

Subscribe now

Ends Friday, 23rd Feb 2024