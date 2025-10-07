Subscribe To Premium
Victoria launches incentive program for C&I rooftop solar

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Solar PV to drive 80% of global renewables growth by 2030, IEA says

OpenSolar raises US$13.1 million to advance AI platform

Doral secures offtake agreement for 430MW Texas solar-plus-storage project

Arevon powers 264MW Indiana PV portfolio with Meta PPA

Australia: Queensland solar PV power plants top the utility performance rankings

Genesis Energy and FRV Australia dissolve solar development partnership in New Zealand

How Talon PV plans to crack America’s TOPCon solar cell challenge

PVV Infra offshoots secure two India PV projects totalling 209MW; Avaada underway with 1.5GW/2.5GWh Rajasthan PV/BESS project

BlackRock reportedly poised to buy AES Corporation

The scheme targets 57,000 high-energy-use sites responsible for nearly one-third of the region’s energy use. Image: Clean Energy Council.

The government of Victoria, Australia, has launched the an incentive scheme to encourage businesses to install rooftop solar installations.

The Victorian Energy Upgrades Program offers subsidies of up to AU$34,300 (US$22,605) to commercial and industrial (C&I) businesses for rooftop solar installations ranging from 30kW to 200kW. 

The scheme targets 57,000 high-energy-use sites, including factories, warehouses, and food processors, responsible for nearly one-third of the state’s energy use. Eligible businesses can also access battery rebates of up to 100kWh under the Commonwealth Cheaper Home Batteries Program. 

“Australian households and small businesses have already embraced rooftop solar in record numbers, with more than 4.2 million having made the switch, and 800,000 of those from Victoria, while large-scale renewable developers are building utility solar at pace,” said Con Hristodoulidis, general manager – distributed energy, Clean Energy Council. 

Under the program, a 200kW solar system generating around 600kWh per day could reduce energy costs, improving cash flow for businesses while lowering emissions and operating expenses.

According to Hristodoulidis, the commercial and industrial sector – long seen as the “missing middle” between household and utility-scale renewables – stands to benefit significantly from the initiative. He noted that large rooftops, such as those on warehouses and supermarkets, offer strong potential for solar generation, reducing payback periods and easing energy costs for both businesses and consumers. 

Recently, the Victorian Government has been stepping up efforts to boost renewable energy adoption, encouraging a shift away from fossil fuel-based energy sources.  

In May 2025, the government introduced the first draft of the Victorian Transmission Plan with seven renewable energy zones (REZ) for the state to help achieve its target of 2.7GW of utility-scale solar PV generation by 2040. 

The government released an amended version of the Victorian Transmission Plan in August 2025, adding 200,000 hectares of area to develop renewable energy to the existing 230,000 hectares proposed in the first draft. The guidelines outline the state’s transition away from fossil fuel power towards renewable energy generation and energy storage over the next 15 years. 

australia, c&i, clean energy council, pv modules, pv power plants, solar pv, victoria, Victoria government

