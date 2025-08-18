Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Australia: Victoria updated Transmission Plan adds new REZ, 200,000 hectares

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Markets & Finance, Policy
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Australia: Victoria updated Transmission Plan adds new REZ, 200,000 hectares

News

After the blackout

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

New Stonepeak Middle East renewables vehicle to be led by ex-Jinko executive

News

Tindo launches new Australia-made TOPCon PV modules

News

US solar industry attacks tightened safe harbour rules for ITC qualification

News

LONGi unveils new lightweight BC module for rooftop C&I

News

Maxeon’s module shipments fall by 90% over two years amid border dispute

News

Australia to develop national solar module reuse and recycling scheme

News

Australia’s HumeLink opens for renewable power and storage project connections

News

T1 Energy, Corning sign ‘landmark’ US-made solar poly, wafer, cell supply deal

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The state aims to reach 65% renewable energy generation in the next five years and 95% by 2035. Image: Victoria Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action.

The Australian government of Victoria has released an amended version of the Victorian Transmission Plan, adding 200,000 hectares of area to develop renewable energy to the existing 230,000 hectares proposed in the first draft.   

Part of the Victorian Transmission Investment Framework, the guidelines outline the state’s transition away from fossil fuel power towards renewable energy generation and energy storage over the next 15 years.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

In May 2025, the government of Victoria introduced the first draft of the guideline with seven renewable energy zones (REZ) for the state to help achieve its target of 2.7GW of utility-scale solar PV generation by 2040.  

However, the latest version of the plan has added a new area around Coleraine to the southwest zone. The seven proposed REZs in the original document included Central Highlands, the Central North, Gippsland, the Northwest, the Southwest, Grampians Wimmera, and Wimmera Southern Mallee.  

The amended document also expands the footprint of these areas to 7.9% of the state, from 7.0% stated in the original proposal. The number of distinct zones has been increased to nine from seven and the area designated to build wind, solar, and battery projects has been increased from 1.66m hectares to 1.88m hectares across all energy zones. 

The announcement comes as the state reached 50GW of proposed or committed renewable energy.

Renewables accounted for 42% of electricity generation in FY25

Moreover, Lily D’Ambrosio, Minister for Energy and Resources, state government of Victoria, highlighted that over the last financial year (which ended on 30 June 2025), the state has produced 42% of its electricity through cheap renewable resources. According to the state government, this has put Victoria on track to meet its legislated renewable energy target of 40% by the end of the year.  

Additionally, 11% of the state’s electricity in the last financial year was contributed through rooftop solar installations in offices, warehouses and houses. In 2024, the Victoria government detailed a new decarbonisation plan aiming to add around 7.6GW of rooftop solar PV generation by 2035.  

The state aims to reach 65% renewable energy generation in the next five years and 95% by 2035. Currently, Victoria hosts over 90 large-scale projects which represent a combined 7GW of renewable energy capacity.   

Moreover, the government is fast-tracking renewable energy projects through its Development Facilitation Program, with an investment of AU$5 billion (US$3.2 billion) across 18 projects. These projects, featuring battery energy storage systems (BESS) to meet evening peak demands, have created around 1,900 jobs locally. 

australia, policy, victoria, Victoria government, Victorian Transmission plan

Read Next

Tindo Topcon module

Tindo launches new Australia-made TOPCon PV modules

August 18, 2025
Australia’s sole PV producer Tindo Solar has launched a new range of n-type TOPCon modules aimed at rooftop applications.
Building of the US Department of the Treasury

US solar industry attacks tightened safe harbour rules for ITC qualification

August 18, 2025
US solar industry representatives have voiced concern at the US Treasury Department’s new “start of construction” rules for large projects.
Image: Tindo Solar.

Australia to develop national solar module reuse and recycling scheme

August 18, 2025
Australia’s federal, state and territory governments have agreed to develop a national solar module reuse and recycling scheme.
The HumeLink project in Australia.

Australia’s HumeLink opens for renewable power and storage project connections

August 15, 2025
Australia’s transmission line infrastructure project HumeLink is now open for connection to solar, wind, and energy storage facilities.
Emeren's Sadów solar project in Poland.
Premium

Minimising risk and accelerating negotiations with ‘vanilla’ PPAs

August 14, 2025
JP Casey investigates efforts currently being made to standardise the offtake agreement for the renewable power sector.
The 110MW Moura solar PV plant (pictured) ranked second in Rystad's leaderboard. Image: OX2.

OX2 bags EPBC Act approval for 135MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

August 14, 2025
OX2 has received government approval to build a 135MW solar-plus-storage site at a decommissioned coal mine site in NSW, Australia.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Australia’s HumeLink opens for renewable power and storage project connections

News

Australia to develop national solar module reuse and recycling scheme

News

US solar could lose 60GW by 2030 due to executive order

News

US solar industry attacks tightened safe harbour rules for ITC qualification

News

T1 Energy, Corning sign ‘landmark’ US-made solar poly, wafer, cell supply deal

News

Indonesia new programme targets 100GW solar PV, 320GWh BESS

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.