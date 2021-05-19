Solar Media
VIDEO: European solar driving an economic revival

By Liam Stoker
VIDEO: European solar driving an economic revival

Solar PV is playing a starring role in Europe’s post-COVID 19 economic revival, with plans afoot to bolster manufacturing in the continent, stimulate rapid deployment of utility-scale PV and ensure solar at other scales is properly incentivised.

In this session from Solar Media’s Large Scale Solar Europe 2021 conference, our expert panel discuss:

  • How much solar do we need to electrify the energy system in Europe and how can we scale the industry up to meet that demand?
  • What can we expect from new money coming into the sector from public and private finance?
  • Solar can be an engine for job creation – but how can the sector increase diversity at the same time?
  • What are the hottest new solar markets in Europe?

Moderated by Jenny Chase, head of solar analysis at BloombergNEF, panellists include;

  • Ignacio Cobo, senior consultant, Afry
  • João Cunha, COO and deputy CEO, Smartenergy
  • Stefan Müller, co-founder, Enerparc AG
