VIDEO: European solar driving an economic revival

Solar PV is playing a starring role in Europe’s post-COVID 19 economic revival, with plans afoot to bolster manufacturing in the continent, stimulate rapid deployment of utility-scale PV and ensure solar at other scales is properly incentivised.
In this session from Solar Media’s Large Scale Solar Europe 2021 conference, our expert panel discuss:
- How much solar do we need to electrify the energy system in Europe and how can we scale the industry up to meet that demand?
- What can we expect from new money coming into the sector from public and private finance?
- Solar can be an engine for job creation – but how can the sector increase diversity at the same time?
- What are the hottest new solar markets in Europe?
Moderated by Jenny Chase, head of solar analysis at BloombergNEF, panellists include;
- Ignacio Cobo, senior consultant, Afry
- João Cunha, COO and deputy CEO, Smartenergy
- Stefan Müller, co-founder, Enerparc AG