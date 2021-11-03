VIDEO: Short-term PV supply chain cost increases and long-term plans to meet demand

In this exclusive video from PV Tech publisher Solar Media’s Solar & Storage Finance USA event last month, a panel of supply chain experts discuss immediate challenges and potential remedies to the situation.
Subjects under discussion included short- and medium-term forecasts for pricing and supply chain tightness, plans to scale supply chains to cater for greater demand, the impact of shipping and logistics costs on project economics and the role policy is playing in issues of trade and tariffs.
Panellists included;
- Frédéric Dross, VP of strategic development, STS
- Liam Stoker, editor-in-chief, PV Tech
- Johannes Bernreuter, founder and company head, Bernreuter Research
- Joern Hackbarth, EVP, global head engineering & construction, Sonnedix