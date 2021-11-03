Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
Requires Subscription: PV Tech Premium
Featured Articles, Features

VIDEO: Short-term PV supply chain cost increases and long-term plans to meet demand

By PV Tech Premium
Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Materials, Modules
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

VIDEO: Short-term PV supply chain cost increases and long-term plans to meet demand

Featured Articles, Features

JinkoSolar to invest US$70m in 100,000MT Tongwei polysilicon plant

News

SolarEdge navigates Vietnam factory shutdown to post record solar revenues in Q3 2021

News

LONGi Solar the latest module manufacturer targeted by US WRO enforcement, reports suggest

News

Australia grid outages weigh down Foresight solar asset performance

News

COP26: India commits to 500GW of renewables by 2030, net zero by 2070

News

Engie cancels Hawaii solar-storage project amidst supply chain volatility, trade disputes

News

PV Price Watch: Solar wafer prices fall as poly price reverberations continue

Editors' Blog, Features

SEIA calls for Section 201 tariffs to be phased out ahead of key US ITC hearing

News

JinkoSolar launches next generation n-type Tiger Neo module range

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email

In this exclusive video from PV Tech publisher Solar Media’s Solar & Storage Finance USA event last month, a panel of supply chain experts discuss immediate challenges and potential remedies to the situation.

Subjects under discussion included short- and medium-term forecasts for pricing and supply chain tightness, plans to scale supply chains to cater for greater demand, the impact of shipping and logistics costs on project economics and the role policy is playing in issues of trade and tariffs.

Panellists included;

  • Frédéric Dross, VP of strategic development, STS
  • Liam Stoker, editor-in-chief, PV Tech
  • Johannes Bernreuter, founder and company head, Bernreuter Research
  • Joern Hackbarth, EVP, global head engineering & construction, Sonnedix
Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
capex, finance, lcoe, logistics, polysilicon, pricing, shipping, ssfusa, supply chain

Read Next

SolarEdge navigates Vietnam factory shutdown to post record solar revenues in Q3 2021

November 3, 2021
nverter manufacturer SolarEdge posted record revenues from its solar division in Q3 2021 despite a COVID-related shutdown at its manufacturing facility in Vietnam impacting its ability to meet demand.

LONGi Solar the latest module manufacturer targeted by US WRO enforcement, reports suggest

November 3, 2021
LONGi Solar is to become the latest leading PV module manufacturer to have shipments blocked from entering the US, reports have suggested.

Australia grid outages weigh down Foresight solar asset performance

November 2, 2021
Grid outages in Australia dented the performance of UK-based solar asset owner Foresight Solar Fund (FSFL) in the first nine months of the year.

Engie cancels Hawaii solar-storage project amidst supply chain volatility, trade disputes

November 2, 2021
Renewables developer Engie has cancelled a planned grid-scale solar-storage project in Hawaii amidst supply chain issues and trade disputes impacting US solar.
PV Tech Premium

PV Price Watch: Solar wafer prices fall as poly price reverberations continue

November 2, 2021
In this week's PV Price Watch, Carrie Xiao examines recent price updates for solar wafers and how cell factory utilisation rates are playing a role.

NSW seeks renewables, energy storage interest for latest Renewable Energy Zone

November 1, 2021
The Government of New South Wales (NSW), Australia, has opened an online registration of interest process as it seeks bidders for the country’s latest Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) to enter the planning phase.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US solar ITC extension would lift installs by 44% this decade but fall short of Biden target

News

PV Price Watch: Solar wafer prices fall as poly price reverberations continue

Editors' Blog, Features

JinkoSolar launches next generation n-type Tiger Neo module range

News

Australia grid outages weigh down Foresight solar asset performance

News

Engie cancels Hawaii solar-storage project amidst supply chain volatility, trade disputes

News

Midsummer awarded US$44m to support Italy thin film factory plans

News

Upcoming Events

How simplistic tracker design can deliver competition-busting cost benefits

Upcoming Webinars
November 10, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

Trackers boosting economic viability: Assessing the bankability of a 1P vs 2P solar PV project

Upcoming Webinars
November 24, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

Black November

Our best ever discount

55% off

Offer ends 09/11
View Offer
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes