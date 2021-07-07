Solar Media
Featured Articles, Features

VIDEO: Tapping into Europe's floating solar opportunity

By PV Tech
Financial & Legal, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

VIDEO: Tapping into Europe’s floating solar opportunity

Featured Articles, Features

AES to close 1.1GW of coal in Chile amidst renewables shift

News

R.Power enters Germany with co-development deal for 80MWp of solar

News

Vietnam remains hugely promising solar market, but cost of capital hurdles remain

News

Solar construction risks mount post-COVID, but Asian lenders remain undeterred

News

New study compares large, oversized modules in dynamic and static load tests

News

FINANCE ROUND-UP: Repsol closes Hecate deal, ForVEI II refinances 45MW of Italian solar, Aquila expands in Portugal

News

Masdar invests US$174m in a 200MW farm in Armenia

News

Q CELLS partners Samsung Electronics on ‘zero energy homes’ initiative

News

Applus+ acquires solar consulting and engineering firm Enertis

News
Panellists at the ‘Floating solar tapping into a huge opportunity’ session discussed the finer details of floating solar development in Europe. Image: PV Tech.

Floating solar may be more commonly associated with Asia’s solar market, however the asset class is proving itself to be of significant potential throughout Europe, as evidenced by projects in the Netherlands, Germany and the UK.

At Large Scale Solar Europe 2021, held earlier this year, industry stakeholders discussed Europe’s floating solar potential in great detail, exploring how to identify the right site, the differences in raising capital between floating solar and traditional land-based solar PV and the scale of the investment opportunity.

Moderated by Pedro Amaral Jorge, CEO at Portuguese renewable energy trade association APREN, panellists include:

  • Børge Bjørneklett, founder and CEO, Ocean Sun AS
  • Harold Hofenk, team manager for energy & climate, Triodos
  • Toni Weigl, product manager, floating PV, BayWa r.e.
  • Vitor Rodrigues, chief technical service engineer, LONGi Solar
LONGi’s Hi-MO N: N-type TopCon breakthroughs boost efficiency and energy yield for large scale PV

28 July 2021
LONGi has launched its Hi-MO N module, the company's first bifacial module with N-type TOPCon cells, designed to deliver ultra- high value and lower LCOE to utility-scale PV power plants. This PV TechTalk Product Series webinar will provide an overview of the module’s technology and how the introduction of n-type technologies will provide efficiency and performance gains for solar project developers.

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

6 October 2021
The future is bright for a new era of US solar and storage, and the 8th annual Solar & Storage Finance Summit will provide opportunities to discuss solutions to the industry’s challenges and provide a networking platform designed to bring together the top minds in the industry to do business. With a mix of high-level, informative presentations and panels, a stellar cast of speakers and audience members with deal-making capacity, the 2021 edition of the event will be a sell-out success.
Margin pressure, closer partnerships and order book flexibility: Inside JinkoSolar’s response to Q1 pricing volatility

July 1, 2021
Reporting its Q1 2021 results last week, JinkoSolar provided a snapshot of the pressures solar module manufacturers have faced in the opening exchanges of the year by way of spiralling material and freight costs. Liam Stoker analyses how the company has responded, laying the groundwork for a return to normality towards the end of the year.

LONGi’s Hi-MO N: N-type TopCon breakthroughs boost efficiency and energy yield for large scale PV

Upcoming Webinars
July 28, 2021
16:00-16:30 (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
November 16, 2021
