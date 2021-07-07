VIDEO: Tapping into Europe’s floating solar opportunity

Floating solar may be more commonly associated with Asia’s solar market, however the asset class is proving itself to be of significant potential throughout Europe, as evidenced by projects in the Netherlands, Germany and the UK.
At Large Scale Solar Europe 2021, held earlier this year, industry stakeholders discussed Europe’s floating solar potential in great detail, exploring how to identify the right site, the differences in raising capital between floating solar and traditional land-based solar PV and the scale of the investment opportunity.
Moderated by Pedro Amaral Jorge, CEO at Portuguese renewable energy trade association APREN, panellists include:
- Børge Bjørneklett, founder and CEO, Ocean Sun AS
- Harold Hofenk, team manager for energy & climate, Triodos
- Toni Weigl, product manager, floating PV, BayWa r.e.
- Vitor Rodrigues, chief technical service engineer, LONGi Solar