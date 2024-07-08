Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Vietnam allows PPAs between IPP and power consumers

By Simon Yuen
Markets & Finance, Policy
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Vietnam allows PPAs between IPP and power consumers

News

Surveying the risk landscape of an emerging solar sector

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Actis-backed IPP acquires 140MW Thailand PV portfolio

News

Obton, GSSG Solar to buy 117MW solar portfolio in Japan

News

Strengthening US solar manufacturing: the case for including domestically produced wafers in domestic content incentives

Features, Guest Blog

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures Australia turns on its first solar-plus-storage project in Queensland

News

PowerField commissions Netherlands’ ‘largest’ co-located BESS at PV site

News

Peak Energy signs MOU for 50MW Korean rooftop PV portfolio

News

Germany generates “record” share of renewable energy in first half of 2024

News

Why inadequate grid infrastructure is causing delays in Indian renewables projects

Features, Featured Articles
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
IPPs can sell power to consumers directly after the introduction of the new regulation. Image: Sungrow

The Vietnamese government has announced that it will allow direct power purchase agreements (PPAs) between independent power producers and large electricity consumers.

In a statement, the Vietnamese government said there will be two ways to sell power to customers. First, the power can be sold via the national grid, which involves the purchase and sale of electricity via a term contract between an independent power producer (IPP) and a large electricity user or an authorised electricity retailer within a zonal or cluster model.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Large electricity users or retailers within a zonal or cluster model can sign electricity trading contracts with IPPs to purchase all the electricity needed to meet their demands.

Moreover, IPPs can sign an electricity trading contract with consumers, selling power via a private connection line.

According to data from the US International Trade Administration, Vietnam’s total technical potential for solar is up to 1,646GW, consisting of 1,569GW ground potential and 77GW water potential, while the total scale potential for large-scale solar PV projects nationwide is approximately 386GW.

Recently, Singaporean state-owned energy company Sembcorp completed the acquisition of 245MW of renewables projects in Vietnam.

After the entire acquisition is completed, Sembcorp’s renewables capacity in Vietnam will reach 455MW, while the group’s gross renewables capacity will be 14.4GW. Sembcorp announced the acquisition in late 2023. The assets have long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) contracted with state-owned enterprise Vietnam Electricity. The deals were valued at S$218 million (US$160.3 million).

Some solar manufacturers have also expanded their business in Vietnam. In May, Trina Solar expanded operations at its Vietnam solar wafer manufacturing facility. Since beginning operations in August 2023, Trina said it has more than doubled the workforce at the Thai Nguyen facility and expanded operations to produce solar cells and modules, as well as wafers. It is currently ramping up capacity to a total production of 6.5GW of 210mm monocrystalline wafers, 4GW solar cells and 5GW modules.

Aside from Trina Solar, Tokyo-headquartered solar manufacturer VSUN has commenced commercial production of its 4GW silicon wafer plant in Vietnam. Construction of the plant started last November, with the first n-type 182.2×182.2mm n-type silicon wafer starting production.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
asia, independent power producer, ipp, ppa, pv power plants, solar pv, vietnam

Read Next

image: Actis

Actis-backed IPP acquires 140MW Thailand PV portfolio

July 8, 2024
Southeast Asian independent power producer (IPP) Levanta Renewables has acquired a 139.4MWp operational solar PV portfolio in Thailand.
Image: Obton

Obton, GSSG Solar to buy 117MW solar portfolio in Japan

July 8, 2024
Danish investment bank Obton has established a JV with renewables investment firm GSSG Solar to acquire a 117MW solar portfolio in Japan.
FRV Australia's Dalby solar-plus-storage project. Image: FRV Australia.

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures Australia turns on its first solar-plus-storage project in Queensland

July 8, 2024
Developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) Australia has announced its first solar-plus-storage project, based in Dalby, a town in Queensland, has gone live.
Vattenfall's 700kW Symbizon agrivoltaics project in the Netherlands. Image: Vattenfall

PowerField commissions Netherlands’ ‘largest’ co-located BESS at PV site

July 5, 2024
Dutch independent power producer (IPP) PowerField has put a 52MWh BESS at a PV plant into operation, co-located with a 28MWp solar PV plant, which the company claims is the largest such site in the Netherlands.
Image: Daniel Bernard via Unsplash.

Peak Energy signs MOU for 50MW Korean rooftop PV portfolio

July 5, 2024
Singapore-headquartered renewable energy developer Peak Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to pursue a 50MW rooftop solar portfolio in South Korea.
Wind engines and solar panels on a sunny day seen in Germany. Image: Uniper

Germany generates “record” share of renewable energy in first half of 2024

July 5, 2024
Germany generated more power from renewable energy sources in the first half of 2024 than at any other time in its history, according to a report from the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PowerField commissions Netherlands’ ‘largest’ co-located BESS at PV site

News

Albanese government unveils ‘Future Made in Australia Bill 2024’ with eyes to bolster solar

News

Peak Energy signs MOU for 50MW Korean rooftop PV portfolio

News

Why inadequate grid infrastructure is causing delays in Indian renewables projects

Features, Featured Articles

Meyer Burger: ‘history has proven us right’ on decision to leave Europe for US

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

‘Companies have become increasingly sophisticated’: Martin Green on advances in solar cell efficiency

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Reliability and durability of heterojunction modules

Upcoming Webinars
July 10, 2024
9am (BST) / 10am (CEST)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024