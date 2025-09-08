Subscribe To Premium
Vikram Solar secures 336MW module order for Khavda Project

By Shreeyashi Ojha
ClearGen and Davis Hill invest US$150 million in US community and commercial solar

Philippines auction attracts 9.4GW in renewable energy bids

Nextracker launches new eBOS trunk connector, NX PowerMerge

Fraunhofer ISE, KAUST advance perovskite tandem cell passivation in ‘crucial step for industrialisation’

US ROUND-UP: ContourGlobal powers its first US solar plant, Arevon closes financing on 430MW PV in Missouri

Sale of Sunnova assets and business confirmed

Array Technologies’ trackers certified as compatible with 2,000V systems

Australia: Queensland utility-scale solar PV plants dominate best-performing list for August

India cuts GST on renewable energy components from 12% to 5%

Vikram Solar will use INR793.36 crore (US$95 million) from the IPO to build a 3,000MW solar cell and module facility.
According to the firm, the deployment of G12R modules is expected to improve the balance of system (BoS) efficiency and reduce the levelized cost of energy (LCoE). Image: Vikram Solar.

Indian solar module manufacturer Vikram Solar has won a 336MW module supply agreement from L&T Construction for the 2.3GW Khavda solar park in Gujarat. 

As part of the agreement, Vikram will supply its Hypersol G12R n-type modules, which offer bifaciality of up to 80%, high-temperature performance, and minimal annual degradation (≤0.4%). According to the firm, the deployment of G12R modules is expected to improve the balance of system (BoS) efficiency and reduce the levelized cost of energy (LCoE). 

“The region holds immense potential for solar energy, and this project will play a pivotal role in harnessing that opportunity,” said Gyanesh Chaudhary, managing director of Vikram Solar. 

In May 2025, Vikram Solar signed a 326.6MW module supply deal with Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) for the 2.3GW Khavda solar park in Gujarat. The agreement took Vikram’s cumulative contribution to the project to over 700MW, following a 393.9MW tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) module supply deal in June 2024.  

While last year’s contract specified 580Wp n-type TOPCon panels, the company did not disclose the technology for the latest deal. Deliveries were scheduled for FY2025-26. 

The Kolkata, India-headquartered Vikram Solar has an installed capacity of 4.5GW. It operates manufacturing facilities in Kolkata and Chennai and aims to scale capacity to 10.5GW by FY 2026 and 15.5GW by FY 2027. Recently, the firm expanded outside India through a joint venture with Phalanx Impact Partners and Das & Co. to establish a 6GW vertically-integrated solar manufacturing operation in Colorado, US. 

The Indian module maker also signed a deal to supply 250MW of n-type modules to Bondada Group for a project in Maharashtra, with deliveries starting in FY2025-26. The company said the agreement supports its growth goals and will add to the state’s renewable energy capacity. 

