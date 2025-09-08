Vikram Solar secures 336MW module order for Khavda Project

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

“The region holds immense potential for solar energy, and this project will play a pivotal role in harnessing that opportunity,” said Gyanesh Chaudhary, managing director of Vikram Solar.

In May 2025, Vikram Solar signed a 326.6MW module supply deal with Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) for the 2.3GW Khavda solar park in Gujarat. The agreement took Vikram’s cumulative contribution to the project to over 700MW, following a 393.9MW tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) module supply deal in June 2024.

While last year’s contract specified 580Wp n-type TOPCon panels, the company did not disclose the technology for the latest deal. Deliveries were scheduled for FY2025-26.

The Kolkata, India-headquartered Vikram Solar has an installed capacity of 4.5GW. It operates manufacturing facilities in Kolkata and Chennai and aims to scale capacity to 10.5GW by FY 2026 and 15.5GW by FY 2027. Recently, the firm expanded outside India through a joint venture with Phalanx Impact Partners and Das & Co. to establish a 6GW vertically-integrated solar manufacturing operation in Colorado, US.

The Indian module maker also signed a deal to supply 250MW of n-type modules to Bondada Group for a project in Maharashtra, with deliveries starting in FY2025-26. The company said the agreement supports its growth goals and will add to the state’s renewable energy capacity.