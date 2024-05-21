Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

World Bank, Masdar sign US$159 million financing for 250MW Uzbekistan solar-plus-storage project

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Companies
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

DMEGC Solar receives ISO certification for greenhouse gas emissions reporting

News

Location, location, location: how catastrophic risks can shape renewable energy insurance premiums

Features, Guest Blog

RWE Clean Energy buys 599MW of US solar and storage assets

News

Appalachian Power seeks 1.1GW of renewables in new RFP

News

Origis Energy secures US$300 million financing to develop US solar and storage pipeline

News

World Bank, Masdar sign US$159 million financing for 250MW Uzbekistan solar-plus-storage project

News

JinkoSolar gets UL Solutions certification on 2,000 volt module

News

Huasun secures 1GW heterojunction module procurement

News

New research suggests use of ortho-carboranes in perovskite solar cells could improve efficiency to 27.2%

News

US DOE invests US$71 million in thin-film and silicon solar manufacturing projects

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
total eren uzbekistan
Masdar’s Nur Bukhara Solar PV LLC FE will build and operate the solar-plus-storage project. Image: Total Eren

The World Bank and Masdar, the UAE’s state-owned renewable energy developer, have signed a US$159 million financing package to support the development of a 250MW solar-plus-storage project in Uzbekistan.

The project, which is central Asia’s first renewable project to be built with a co-located battery energy storage system (BESS), will include a storage capacity of 63MW. It will be built by Nur Bukhara Solar PV LLC FE, a new project company owned and controlled by Masdar, which won a bid to build the project in December 2022 by offering to sell electricity generated at the project at US$0.03044/kWh.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Nur Bukhara Solar has already signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to sell the plant’s electricity to Uzbekistan’s state-owned electricity grid, and has committed to managing the BESS component for the next ten years. The company will build the project in the Bukhara region in southern Uzbekistan, on the Turkmenistan border, but has not provided a timeline for the project’s construction and commissioning.

The project’s financing includes loans of US$53 million, provided by the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC), and loans worth US$106 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank and the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

These funds also include loans of US$20 million each from the Canada-IFC Blended Climate Finance Program and the ADB-managed Leading Asia’ Private Sector Infrastructure Fund, and will add to the growing portfolio of IFC-funded renewables projects, which has reached a total capacity of 16.9GW in the last decade.

“This project will enhance Uzbekistan’s energy security through the use of innovative solutions and technologies,” said Marco Mantovanelli, World Bank country manager for Uzbekistan. “In addition to attracting private sector participation, the World Bank guarantee has also contributed to ensuring an affordable supply of renewable energy for households and businesses in the country.”

This “guarantee” refers to a US$12 million commitment made by the World Bank to help the Uzbek government with its payment obligations for the project, and tools like this can be helpful in de-risking new renewable projects for prospective investors. Earlier this year, Bloomberg New Energy Finance analyst Jenny Chase told PV Tech Premium that de-risking renewable investments can be critical, as investors are only likely to support projects where “the risk is worth the likely return”.

The news also follows a number of new Masdar investments in the Uzbekistan solar space, including the commissioning of two solar projects, with a combined capacity of 511MW, in March this year.

PV Tech’s publisher Solar Media will host the Renewable Energy Revenues Summit on 21-23 May 2024 in London. The event will explore PPA design, the role of effective policy, evolving strategies for large energy buyers and more. For more information, go to the website.

asia, battery energy storage systems, finance, masdar, project finance, solar-plus-storage, uzbekistan, world bank

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Trump win to jeopardise US$1 trillion in US energy investment, says Wood Mackenzie

News

US DOE invests US$71 million in thin-film and silicon solar manufacturing projects

News

SEIA: over quarter of solar systems installed since IRA passage in US

News

PV Price Watch: n-type polysilicon price falls to US$5.5/kg

Features, Editors' Blog

DOC opens AD/CVD investigation into Southeast Asian solar cells

News

FRV enters Finnish market with 600MW solar PV portfolio

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Sydney, Australia

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Napa, USA

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
May 22, 2024
London, UK

Solar trackers: rapid installation and algorithmic optimisation

Upcoming Webinars
May 29, 2024
11am (EDT) / 5pm (CEST)

Advancing TOPCon PV Technology: The innovation behind ASTRO N7 and N7s modules

Upcoming Webinars
May 30, 2024
11am (CEST)
© Solar Media Limited 2024