Voltec Solar and Toyo ink TOPCon PV cell supply deal

The companies did not specify where the cells would be sourced from or what volume of cells would be supplied, but Voltec said it aims to increase its annual module manufacturing capacity to 1GW by the end of 2027. PV Tech has requested further details on the deal from Toyo and will update this article with any new information.

“This collaboration strengthens our supply chain and supports our mission to deliver certified, climate-aligned solar solutions across Europe,” said Voltec Solar COO Erick Valdez.

Earlier this year, Toyo announced the start of cell manufacturing at a new Ethiopian facility and revealed it had seen shipments of its cells to the US market increase as it seeks to expand its global footprint.

Toyo also noted that the deal aligns with the EU Net-Zero Industry Act (NZIA), an initiative to encourage greater investment in clean energy manufacturing in Europe. The NZIA notes that solar modules manufactured in Europe, which use cells made overseas, will still be eligible for support under the scheme.

Last month, Voltec launched a new module, Tarka Diamant, designed for use in hail-prone environments.