Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Waaree Energies secures 586MW US solar module supply deal

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Manufacturing, Modules
Americas

Latest

Waaree Energies secures 586MW US solar module supply deal

News

Grenergy puts hybrid solar-storage projects in Spain, Chile at heart of €3.5 billion investment plan

News

Meyer Burger confirms end of Arizona module production

News

Australia: Tasmanian council approves plans for 288MW utility-scale solar PV plant

News

R.Power sells 49.9% stake in 91.6MW solar projects in Poland

News

Sembcorp secures second India solar-storage project in 1.2GW solar, 600MW/2.4GWh BESS tender

News

Germany seeks 2.2GW of PV in latest ground-mount auction

News

Meyer Burger cuts jobs at US module assembly plant

News

As solar navigates political headwinds, the industry must pull together

Features, Interviews

Study provides new insights into dust impacts on PV performance

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The modules, valued at US$176 million, will be manufactured at Waaree’s Brookshire, Texas facility.
The modules, valued at US$176 million, will be manufactured at Waaree’s Brookshire, Texas facility. Image: Waaree

Waaree Solar Americas – a subsidiary of Indian solar manufacturer Waaree Energies – has signed a 586MW PV module supply agreement with an undisclosed independent power producer (IPP).  

The modules, valued at US$176 million, will be manufactured at Waaree’s Brookshire, Texas facility, supporting four separate projects for the IPP. The deliveries are planned for fiscal year 2026-27.  

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Additionally, the modules will incorporate several US-produced components to comply with Investment Tax Credit (ITC) standards. 

Sunil Rathi, president of Waaree Solar Americas, stated that amid changing trade dynamics and a growing focus on domestic manufacturing, the company’s Brookshire facility is well-positioned to meet market demand with US-made modules. 

Waaree announced its US expansion in late 2023 with plans to invest up to US$ 1 billion, aiming for 3GW of annual nameplate capacity by end-2024 and scaling to 5GW by 2027. More recently, the company announced plans to double the capacity of its Brookshire module assembly plant from 1.6GW to 3.2GW, to strengthen the domestic supply chain. 

In India, the firm commissioned a 5.4GW cell manufacturing facility in Chikli, Gujarat. The plant was developed in two phases, with 1.4GW of mono-passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) capacity commissioned in January 2025 and the remaining 4GW dedicated to tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology. 

Beyond its operations in India and the US, the company established an Australian subsidiary in December 2024. While specifics were not disclosed, Waree confirmed that its subsidiary Waaree Renewable Energies Australia Pty Limited will concentrate exclusively on renewable energy within the Australian market.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info
india, module supply agreement, pv modules, pv power plants, us, waaree energies

Read Next

Meyer Burger's Thalheim facility in Germany.

Meyer Burger confirms end of Arizona module production

May 30, 2025
Swiss solar manufacturer Meyer Burger has abandoned module production activities at its manufacturing facility in Goodyear, Arizona, US.
The Surallah solar plant in the Philippines, which is owned by ib vogt. Image: ib vogt

Australia: Tasmanian council approves plans for 288MW utility-scale solar PV plant

May 30, 2025
Tasmania’s George Town council approved plans for a 288MW solar PV power plant this week, which is being pursued in Australia by German renewable energy developer ib vogt.
sembcorp-banyan-energy-storage-system-07

Sembcorp secures second India solar-storage project in 1.2GW solar, 600MW/2.4GWh BESS tender

May 29, 2025
Singapore-based engineering firm Sembcorp has received a letter of award from Indian public sector power company SJVN for 150MW of solar power and a 300MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).
The Borrentin solar project in Germany.

Germany seeks 2.2GW of PV in latest ground-mount auction

May 29, 2025
The German government is seeking 2.2GW of ground-mounted solar capacity in the most recent round of its public renewable energy tender scheme.
Meyer Burger facility in Goodyear, Arizona. Image: Meyer Burger

Meyer Burger cuts jobs at US module assembly plant

May 29, 2025
Beleaguered Swiss solar manufacturer Meyer Burger has reportedly laid off an unconfirmed number of employees at its US module manufacturing facility.
Sonia-Dunlop-headshot-2022-1
Premium

As solar navigates political headwinds, the industry must pull together

May 29, 2025
PV Talk: Global Solar Council CEO Sonia Dunlop tells Shreeyashi Ojha why the solar industry needs collective action to combat political and supply-chain disruption.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

R.Power sells 49.9% stake in 91.6MW solar projects in Poland

News

SolarEdge opens Indian R&D hub, plans 200 hires by 2027

News

Meyer Burger cuts jobs at US module assembly plant

News

Australia: Tasmanian council approves plans for 288MW utility-scale solar PV plant

News

Study provides new insights into dust impacts on PV performance

News

US renewable energy credits face steep cliff edge in ‘One, Big, Beautiful Bill’

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

Transmission planning 101 for project developers

Upcoming Webinars
June 30, 2025
10am PST / 6pm BST

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
July 8, 2025
Asia
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.