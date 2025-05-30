Waaree Energies secures 586MW US solar module supply deal

Additionally, the modules will incorporate several US-produced components to comply with Investment Tax Credit (ITC) standards.

Sunil Rathi, president of Waaree Solar Americas, stated that amid changing trade dynamics and a growing focus on domestic manufacturing, the company’s Brookshire facility is well-positioned to meet market demand with US-made modules.

Waaree announced its US expansion in late 2023 with plans to invest up to US$ 1 billion, aiming for 3GW of annual nameplate capacity by end-2024 and scaling to 5GW by 2027. More recently, the company announced plans to double the capacity of its Brookshire module assembly plant from 1.6GW to 3.2GW, to strengthen the domestic supply chain.

In India, the firm commissioned a 5.4GW cell manufacturing facility in Chikli, Gujarat. The plant was developed in two phases, with 1.4GW of mono-passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) capacity commissioned in January 2025 and the remaining 4GW dedicated to tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology.

Beyond its operations in India and the US, the company established an Australian subsidiary in December 2024. While specifics were not disclosed, Waree confirmed that its subsidiary Waaree Renewable Energies Australia Pty Limited will concentrate exclusively on renewable energy within the Australian market.