India’s Waaree Energies to launch Australian subsidiary

By George Heynes
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Enel powers 370MW solar PV project in Colombia

News

Oregon green lights 2.4GW Pine Gate Renewables solar-plus-storage site

News

Polysilicon prices remained depressed throughout 2024. When will they rebound?

News

Longroad closes financing for solar-plus-storage project at 973MWdc Sun Streams Complex

News

Meyer Burger bags US$39 million to aid restructuring after DESRI deal collapse

News

JinkoSolar sues VSUN and affiliates over alleged patent infringement in the US

News

Australia: Large-scale solar PV capital costs fall for second year running

News

News

Maxeon posts US$179 million Q3 losses, plans to ‘re-create’ company

News

Canadian Solar posts losses and steady shipments in Q3 2024, receives TOPCon certification from DNV

News
A Waaree manufacturing plant.
Waaree submitted a filing to the National Stock Exchange of India revealing the new subsidiary. Image: Waaree.

Indian solar module manufacturer Waaree Energies has formed an Australian wholly-owned subsidiary called Waaree Renewable Energies Australia Pty Limited.

In a filing submitted to the National Stock Exchange of India published on Friday (6 December), the company confirmed that the new entity was incorporated on the same date.

Little detail on the Australian subsidiary is available, but the company will be dedicated to renewable energy and focus solely on the Australian renewables market.

The new subsidiary comes as Australia and India increasingly grow closer in securing each respective energy transition. The India-Australia Renewable Energy Partnership (REP) launched at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in November.

The REP aims to provide the framework for practical cooperation in priority areas such as solar PV, green hydrogen, energy storage, two-way investment in renewable energy projects and upgraded skills training for the future renewable energy workforce.

Waaree, headquartered in Mumbai and recognised as India’s largest solar PV module manufacturer, claims to have a solar module manufacturing capacity of 12GW. Some of this capacity has been granted through its solar manufacturing subsidiary Indosolar, which earlier this year started operations at a 1.3GW module assembly plant in the industrial hub of Noida, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The technology used for the production of the modules has not been disclosed.

The company has also announced plans to build a 3GW manufacturing plant in the US state of Texas, which can later be expanded to an annual capacity of 5GW, as it looks to help meet the world’s growing demand for new solar modules.

Moreover, Waaree has secured several supply agreements in India, including a 445MW bifacial module supply with Norwegian energy company Statkraft’s Indian subsidiary. In June, Waaree signed a 412.5MW p-type bifacial module supply with Juna Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of Spanish power company Acciona Energía.

