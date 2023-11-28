Waaree ships 850MW PERC modules to US, signs further 1.5GW TOPCon deal

Under the three-year agreement starting next year, Waaree will supply 1.5GW of n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules to Acciona. The PV manufacturing industry is in the process of a global shift towards n-type modules, predominantly TOPCon, due to their higher efficiency and other operational and manufacturing benefits.

Waaree said that it has supplied over 4GW of modules to the US so far in 2023.

Indian energy analyst JMK Research said earlier this month that Indian module exports to the US and Europe would rise to a peak in 2025, with almost US$1 billion worth of PV modules expected to be shipped to the US this year. The growth is in large part due to the US’ imposition of trade barriers on supply from Southeast Asia and China under the anti-dumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) and Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) policies, which have caused module procurement issues in recent years.

From 2026, when the growing domestic manufacturing capacity in the US and Europe is expected to begin to bear fruit, JMK said that Indian shipments will drop.

Sunil Rathi, interim CEO & board member at Waaree Solar Americas, said: “At a time when the US solar sector has faced supply chain challenges, Waaree has showcased its ability to deliver reliable module supplies while demonstrating a commitment toward maintaining product quality standards.”

3.1GW of solar PV capacity was installed in the US between July-September 2023, over half of the total renewable energy capacity additions in Q3. In the last year Texas – home to two of Acciona’s projects – has been jostling with California at the top of the table for US state solar deployments. In 2022 the state added 2.5GW of solar PV capacity, almost a quarter of the total additions for the year.