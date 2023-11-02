Solar led record Q3 renewables installations in the US with 3.1GW

Cumulative installed capacity from clean energy in the US reached 243GW, and provides 16% of the country’s electricity. During the first nine months of this year, California added the most renewable capacity with 3GW, of which 1.9GW in Q3 alone – accounting for a third of all power commissioned this quarter – followed by Texas with 2.3GW and Florida with 1.6GW added in 2023 so far.

At the end of Q3 2023, renewables project pipeline increased by 10% from the same period in 2022 to 145GW, of which nearly 60GW already under construction, while 86GW are in advanced development. The solar pipeline increased by 8% year-over-year, and continues to take the lion’s share of capacity with 58% of all clean power capacity under development.

Another fast growing market is grid-scale battery storage which has already exceeded 2022 installation numbers in only nine months, with 4.3GW/13.4GWh installed so far. For a more in-depth look at the battery storage market, you can read our sister site Energy-storage.news’ article here.

“The demand for American clean energy is undeniable,” said ACP CEO Jason Grumet. “Even as we face a number of near-term challenges, these record-breaking numbers tell us that the US clean energy sector continues to grow on a healthy, long-term trajectory.”

Despite a quarterly record install for renewables, power purchase agreements (PPAs) did not have the same enthusiasm – with prices rising in Q3 2023 after a drop in the previous quarter – as they were down 55% from the same period in 2022, with 3.1GW of PPAs announced in Q3 2023.

Solar PV accounted for 59% of all PPA announcements in Q3 2023, however numbers were down 59% YoY.