Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Waaree to supply 412.5MWp of p-type modules for Juna project in India

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Waaree to supply 412.5MWp of p-type modules for Juna project in India

News

Pre-assembled solar bridges energy gaps and challenges large-scale traditions

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

NorSun to build 5GW ingot and wafer manufacturing plant in Oklahoma

News

‘Excellent manufacturing cost and efficiency ratios’: JinKo on its work in Europe at Intersolar 2024

Features, Interviews

AEMO: 2024 ISP calls for AU$16 billion investment into grid for Australia to reach net zero

News

Australian electricity retailer AGL could create solar PV recycling facility at NSW ‘Energy Hub’

News

GreenRock Energy and Solarvest to build 1GW solar projects in Malaysia and Taiwan

News

Japan needs to triple renewables capacity to 363GW by 2035, RE100 says

News

New York approves onshore renewables solicitations alongside energy storage plan

News

SolarPower Europe: flexibility targets can slash energy prices and solar curtailment

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Waaree will supply its 540-545Wp p-type modules to the Juna project. Image: Waaree

Indian solar module manufacturer Waaree Energies has signed a deal with Juna Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of Spanish power company Acciona Energía, to supply modules for the latter’s 412.5MWp project currently under construction in India.

Juna expects to commission the project, located in Kawani village in the state of Rajasthan, in March 2025. Waaree will supply p-type bifacial modules, with a capacity of 540-545Wp each, to the project, which will be installed on single-axis trackers.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“This project reinforces our position as one of the leading module manufacturers for solar projects in India,” said Waaree director of sales Sunil Rathi. “Furthermore, such initiatives are expected to contribute in boosting employment opportunities and fostering economic growth in the region.”

The news follows Waaree’s signature of a number of module supply agreements, including a deal to provide 445MW of modules to Statkraft for a project in India. Waaree has also collaborated with Acciona on similar projects, including a 458MW project in the US, for which the company provided tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules.

In April, Waaree expanded its annual module manufacturing capacity to 2GW, with the commissioning of a new manufacturing facility in Gujarat, India. The company has also announced plans to build a 3GW manufacturing plant in the US state of Texas, which can later be expanded to an annual capacity of 5GW, as it looks to help meet the world’s growing demand for new solar modules.

As much as 85% of this manufacturing capacity is based in India, according to research from think tank Ember Climate, and companies in other regions, such as Waaree in India and the US, have sought to expand manufacturing potential beyond China.

Last week, at Intersolar Europe 2024, fellow Indian manufacturer Grew Energy told PV Tech that “all countries are trying to be independent, or self-dependent,” and reduce the solar sector’s reliance on Chinese manufacturing.

UPCOMING EVENT

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

27 June 2024
9am BST
FREE WEBINAR -This special webinar will take a deep dive into the latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings pyramid, capturing the relative bankability status of the top 70-80 PV module suppliers globally. In addition to revealing the latest ranking of global PV module suppliers, PV Tech’s Head of Research, Finlay Colville, will show the depth of analysis and commentary included within the report for module suppliers. A key output from the webinar will be to learn which PV module suppliers have moved up the rankings pyramid in recent years and why this growth has been achieved. Conversely, some of the companies that have fallen down the rankings will be discussed, in particular those suffering from market-share losses and financial problems.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
acciona energia, india, juna renewable energy, manufacturing, module supply deals, p-type, perc, projects, rajasthan, waaree, waaree energies

Read Next

JinkoSolar module assembly.
Sponsored

‘Excellent manufacturing cost and efficiency ratios’: JinKo on its work in Europe at Intersolar 2024

June 26, 2024
PV Tech speaks to Frank Niendorf of JinKo Solar EU about the company’s growing global footprint, and compliance with sustainability criteria.
Origis Energy secures US$300 million financing facility to develop its solar and storage portfolio.

US ranks first again in EY’s Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index

June 24, 2024
The US has yet again been named the most attractive market for renewables investment and deployment opportunities, according to EY.
ja solar ceme1 project

Solar PV to provide 20% of global power on the summer solstice

June 21, 2024
Solar PV is expected to generate 20% of global power across midday peaks on the summer solstice in the northern hemisphere, up from 16% in 2023.
Nextracker's booth at RE+ 2023. Image: PV Tech
Premium

‘Investment success in R&D offers us high return’: Nextracker on business strategy and accommodating advanced PV modules

June 21, 2024
PV Tech Premium talks to Nextracker president Howard Wenger about the company's business, expansion plan and R&D spending. 
autowell
Sponsored

‘We see customers focusing on hybrid solutions’: Autowell on its work at Intersolar Europe 2024

June 21, 2024
PV Tech speaks to Autowell about some of its successes in recent years, and how it plans to expand its footprint into new markets.
grew energy

‘Trying to be independent’: Grew Energy on the drive towards supply chain independence at Intersolar Europe 2024

June 20, 2024
Greater supply chain independence is a priority for companies in the solar sector, according to Hardeep Singh at Intersolar Europe 2024.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

GreenRock Energy and Solarvest to build 1GW solar projects in Malaysia and Taiwan

News

Econergy sells 214MW solar PV project in Romania to undisclosed Balkan conglomerate

News

Meyer Burger starts module production in Arizona, secures 600MW PV supply

News

‘It’s cheating when you copy other people’s technology’ – Maxeon CEO on technology patent lawsuits – Part 2

Features, Interviews

Perovskite, manufacturing woes and quality control – Intersolar Europe 2024 takeaways

Features, Editors' Blog

New York approves onshore renewables solicitations alongside energy storage plan

News

Upcoming Events

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
9am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Reliability and durability of heterojunction modules

Upcoming Webinars
July 10, 2024
9am (BST) / 10am (CEST)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland
© Solar Media Limited 2024