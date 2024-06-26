Waaree to supply 412.5MWp of p-type modules for Juna project in India

“This project reinforces our position as one of the leading module manufacturers for solar projects in India,” said Waaree director of sales Sunil Rathi. “Furthermore, such initiatives are expected to contribute in boosting employment opportunities and fostering economic growth in the region.”

The news follows Waaree’s signature of a number of module supply agreements, including a deal to provide 445MW of modules to Statkraft for a project in India. Waaree has also collaborated with Acciona on similar projects, including a 458MW project in the US, for which the company provided tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules.

In April, Waaree expanded its annual module manufacturing capacity to 2GW, with the commissioning of a new manufacturing facility in Gujarat, India. The company has also announced plans to build a 3GW manufacturing plant in the US state of Texas, which can later be expanded to an annual capacity of 5GW, as it looks to help meet the world’s growing demand for new solar modules.

As much as 85% of this manufacturing capacity is based in India, according to research from think tank Ember Climate, and companies in other regions, such as Waaree in India and the US, have sought to expand manufacturing potential beyond China.

Last week, at Intersolar Europe 2024, fellow Indian manufacturer Grew Energy told PV Tech that “all countries are trying to be independent, or self-dependent,” and reduce the solar sector’s reliance on Chinese manufacturing.