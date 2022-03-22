Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

War in Ukraine to ‘turbocharge’ green hydrogen production in a ‘make or break’ decade

By Sean Rai-Roche
Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Policy, Projects
Africa & Middle East, Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

War in Ukraine to ‘turbocharge’ green hydrogen production in a ‘make or break’ decade

News

Renewables firms ‘risk talent exodus’ amid skills shortage fears

News

ArcelorMittal partners Greenko for 975MW ’round the clock’ renewable project in India

News

India’s solar PLI scheme may be split to boost participation, reports suggest

News

What you need to know about green hydrogen and its integration with solar PV

Features, Interviews

Jolywood signs agreement to develop 100,000MT polysilicon project in northern China

News

Korkia, Recap Energy sign JV for 200MWp solar PV projects in Sweden

News

Why has module selection for US solar projects become a risky and complicated affair?

Editors' Blog, Features

Netherlands expands SDE++ budget to US$14bn, green hydrogen eligible for the first time

News

Solar install surge critical to lowest-cost decarbonisation pathway for Central America

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Investing in green hydrogen production can create new regional economies and help countries cut their reliance on fossil-fuels, Rystad said. Image: Toshiba.

The war in Ukraine will “turbocharge” the global green hydrogen sector as the cost of alternatives soar by more than 70% and Europe seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian gas with a series a financial packages, according to Rystad Energy.

The consultancy firm said green hydrogen production was already set to take off this year globally and pass the 1GW-milestone, but that the war in Ukraine has “turbocharged the sector”.

The cost of so-called blue and grey hydrogen production – which both rely on fossil fuels – has increased by over 70% since the start of the war in Ukraine, rising from about US$8/kg to US$12/kg, Rystad said.

Meanwhile, the economics of green hydrogen have become “increasingly attractive”, Rystad said, with lower production costs of US$4/kg – witnessed in the Iberian Peninsula especially – compared to US$14/kg for blue and US$12/kg for grey in other parts of Europe.

Rystad said investing in green hydrogen production “promises energy security” as well as the creation of new regional economies for renewables.

The consultancy said green hydrogen was a particularly attractive alternative for Europe given individual countries’ domestic plans and support from the EU as a whole.

The European Union (EU) has already announced plans for a €300 million (US$330 million) funding package for hydrogen as well as the Hydrogen Accelerator initiative from REPowerEU, which aims to reduce the region’s dependence on Russian gas. Moreover, a further wave of support packages for green hydrogen are likely to emerge, said Rystad.

The amount of hydrogen required to completely replace gas and coal in Europe’s power sector is enormous – 54 million tons of hydrogen in 2030. The continent is currently on track to produce 3 million tons of green hydrogen a year by 2030 but Germany has announced plans to produce 25GW by 2040, Spain is on track to produce more than 4GW by 2030 and the new RePowerEU target is 15 million tons for Europe.

“While it is challenging and unlikely for hydrogen to be used as a complete replacement fuel for thermal power plants, mixing hydrogen with natural gas or co-fire ammonia and coal to generate power can be a step toward reducing the use of fossil fuel,” said Rystad, adding that the method has been successfully tested in Europe, China and Japan and would require no major infrastructure changes providing the hydrogen content is less than 20%.

The cost of grey and blue hydrogen is soaring globally, with green hydrogen representing a far more economic alternative, according to Rystad. Source: Rystad Energy

It said the next decade was “make or break” for the green hydrogen sector. If production can be increased to more than 10 million tons globally by 2030 and costs cut to US$1.5/kg or less, then the industry will “become a permanent fixture of the global energy mix”, Rystad said.

“While industry and governments are heading in the right direction, their challenge is to lower the risks for green hydrogen investors and create incentives necessary to scale up quickly both the demand and supply,” said Minh Khoi Le, head of hydrogen research with Rystad Energy.  

The European commission has already said it will look to simplify renewables permitting as part of the REPowerEU strategy, which it hopes will see the EU reduce demand for Russian gas by two-thirds before the end of the year by deploying renewables at “lightning speed”.  

PV Tech Premium has laid out what you need to know about green hydrogen and its integration with solar PV as part of the last edition of PV Tech Power.

Elsewhere, India has announced a new policy on green hydrogen which is set to boost production. Costs are already low at US$5/kg to US$6/kg and are expected to drop by 40% under the country’s new guidelines – eventually reaching US$1/kg by the end of the decade – with planned production is earmarked for domestic use.

In Africa, Mauritania is taking a regional lead with its 40GW AMAN project aiming to export hydrogen and derivatives to Europe and other markets.

In Latin America, Chile has plans to become a major exporter with capacity of 24GW by 2030, and, in Central Asia, Kazakhstan is planning a 30GW facility.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Green Hydrogen Summit

17 May 2022
With hydrogen now a central part of many nations’ decarbonisation plans there remains an elephant in the room; how do we produce truly clean green hydrogen in the volumes needed to support this burgeoning Hydrogen ecosystem, at comparable prices to grey or blue Hydrogen? Without a route to green hydrogen at scale, efforts to transition to hydrogen will not contribute to the 2050 target of net zero. With this in mind, the third annual Green Hydrogen Summit will examine every aspect of achieving cost- competitive green hydrogen at scale. The Summit will provide a comprehensive view of the entire green hydrogen ecosystem, including the regulations and incentives countries are deploying, the business models to deploy electrolysis projects, the infrastructure upgrades needed to transport and store hydrogen at scale, and the industrial applications for the hydrogen being produced. Now into its third year, and with an audience made up of government officials, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas grids and off-takers the summit will bring together delegates with leading experts to share the latest case studies, inspire action, and make the connections to realise the potential of green hydrogen.
electrolysers, european union, green hydrogen, green hydrogen production, green hydrogen strategy, REPowerEU, russian gas, rystad energy, ukraine

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

What you need to know about green hydrogen and its integration with solar PV

March 21, 2022
While still nascent, green hydrogen can take off as a fuel source and energy storage system if it is afforded the support, regulatory environment and financial backing it deserves, Hive Energy’s Shirvine Zhang tells Sean Rai-Roche.

Netherlands expands SDE++ budget to US$14bn, green hydrogen eligible for the first time

March 21, 2022
The Dutch government has made a record €13 billion (US$14.3 billion) available for its 2022 Sustainable Energy Production and Climate Transition Incentive Scheme (SDE++) that is now open to green hydrogen projects linked to a wind or solar farm.

New electrolyser technology could produce hydrogen at US$1.5/kg by mid-2020s

March 17, 2022
Australian electrolyser manufacturer Hysata claims its electrolyser technology could enable hydrogen production go below US$1.5/kg by the mid-2020s.

High electricity costs, policy support driving rooftop PV deployment globally

March 15, 2022
Installed rooftop solar capacity globally is on track to increase 61% between 2021 and 2025 as policy support encourages deployment and homeowners look to mitigate high electricity prices.

Where is module pricing headed in the next two years?

March 11, 2022
In this special, free-of-charge edition of PV Price Watch, Finlay Colville, head of research at PV Tech, discusses the numerous factors that have contributed to a significant rise in module pricing in the previous two years, before exploring where module pricing could go into 2024.

Risen Energy to supply PV module for Sinopec green hydrogen project

March 11, 2022
Chinese solar manufacturer Risen Energy is to supply modules to energy giant Sinopec's green hydrogen demonstration project in Xinjiang, China, which is claimed to be the world's largest PV-based hydrogen production centre.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

India’s solar PLI scheme may be split to boost participation, reports suggest

News

JinkoSolar plans US$3.3bn 30GW silicon pull rod, 24GW module and aluminium frame expansion

News

What you need to know about green hydrogen and its integration with solar PV

Features, Interviews

Why has module selection for US solar projects become a risky and complicated affair?

Editors' Blog, Features

Module prices to remain elevated for 18 months at least as global demand skyrockets

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

The PV Industry in 2022: New Technologies, Vertical Integration Leadership & Key Financial Indicators

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
April 5, 2022
Free Webinar

Tackling heat: the importance of liquid cooling in hybrid solar-storage projects

Upcoming Webinars
April 6, 2022
10:00 AM (CET)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021