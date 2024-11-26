Subscribe To Premium
Western Australia EPA sets environmental criteria for 70GW solar-plus-wind mega-project

By George Heynes
FRV Australia energises 353MW New South Wales PV plant with Microsoft data centre PPA

Poland to integrate private finance and EU funding to meet solar deployment goals

Indonesia eyes 75GW of renewable energy generation by 2040

Why Europe’s recast green building standard offers new opportunities for BIPV and our planet

Toyo acquires 2.5GW module assembly plant in Texas

Solarcycle to buy US-made raw materials for Georgia solar glass production facility

‘Decisive action on climate’: World’s largest solar PV and battery project underway in Philippines

RWE to develop 5.5GW US solar, energy storage on retired coal mining land

Zelestra begins construction on 162MW Spanish solar PV portfolio

The generation capacity of the project has been increased from 50GW to 70GW. Image: Carnegie.
Image: Carnegie.

Western Australia’s Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has set the environmental criteria for the Western Green Energy Hub (WGEH), a 70GW solar and wind mega-project.

The AU$100 billion (US$65 billion) project is being pursued by project developers WGEH and the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO). The two inked a collaboration agreement in September and submitted the project to the EPA earlier this month.

Due to the project’s vastness, incorporating shipping and port infrastructure alongside the 15,000 square kilometres the hub will span, several environmental criteria must be adhered to. You can find the full details here.

The EPA statement read: “Several preliminary key environmental factors are complex. Detailed assessment is required to determine the extent of the proposal’s direct and indirect impacts, and whether the EPA environmental factor objectives can be met.”

The WGEH project was previously slated to have a generating capacity of 50GW; however, referral documents indicate that this has increased to 70GW. This will be supported by around 3,000 wind turbines and up to 35 solar PV power plants located across the proposed site.

The hub would be built in phases to produce up to 3.5 million tonnes of green hydrogen per year, which would be provided domestically and internationally.

Stage One of the project is expected to generate around 6GW of wind and solar PV power, alongside 330,000 tonnes per annum of green hydrogen production via centrally-sited electrolysers.

Alongside the renewable energy generation and hydrogen production, the site also includes plans to house data centres in the vicinity, leveraging the large-scale renewable energy generation that could be sourced from the site.

A consortium including Hong Kong-based InterContinental Energy and renewable energy developer CWP Global first proposed the mega-project. These companies are also behind the 26GW Asian Renewable Energy Hub, which Australia’s federal government rejected in 2021 due to its environmental impacts.

Image: FRV Australia.

FRV Australia energises 353MW New South Wales PV plant with Microsoft data centre PPA

November 26, 2024
Developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) Australia has confirmed that the first energisation at its 353MW Walla Walla solar PV power plant has been completed.
sun energy indonesia

Indonesia eyes 75GW of renewable energy generation by 2040

November 26, 2024
Indonesia’s president, Prabowo Subianto, has established a 75GW renewable energy capacity target for the country at the G20 Summit in Brazil.
image-13

Solarcycle to buy US-made raw materials for Georgia solar glass production facility

November 25, 2024
Solarcycle will buy naturally produced soda ash from Genesis Alkali, a key component in glass production.
Image: Namkoo Solar.

Asian Development Bank signs deals with Solomon Islands and Tonga to bolster Pacific solar PV

November 25, 2024
The ADB has partnered with the governments of the Solomon Islands and Tonga to support each state’s energy transition.
The Surallah solar plant in the Philippines, which is owned by ib vogt. Image: ib vogt

J&V Energy enters the Philippines utility-scale solar market with 180MW acquisition

November 22, 2024
Taiwan-headquartered developer J&V Energy has entered the utility-scale solar PV sector in the Philippines by acquiring a 180MW power plant in General Santos.
Image: SEC.

OX2 to deliver AU$370 million state-owned solar-plus-storage site in Victoria, Australia

November 21, 2024
Swedish solar developer OX2 has been contracted by Victoria’s State Electricity Commission (SEC) in Australia to deliver a 100% state government-owned 119MW solar-plus-storage project.

US representatives propose amendment to 45X manufacturing tax credit

Toyo acquires 2.5GW module assembly plant in Texas

Fraunhofer ISE study uncovers ‘critical degradation’ in TOPCon modules

RWE to develop 5.5GW US solar, energy storage on retired coal mining land

Can India hit 80GW of solar cell capacity by 2026 and emerge as a dominant US supplier?

Asian Development Bank signs deals with Solomon Islands and Tonga to bolster Pacific solar PV

