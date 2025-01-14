Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Western Australian Nationals Party outline intention to reform planning policy for renewable energy projects

By George Heynes
Markets & Finance, Policy
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Western Australian Nationals Party outline intention to reform planning policy for renewable energy projects

News

VRET spearheads renewable energy developments in Victoria, Australia

Features, Guest Blog

Chinese PV players fuel Middle East investment boom

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

EDF Renewables brings 200MW Missouri PV plant online for Ameren

News

Waaree Energies acquires Enel Green Power India

News

Ontario to pay 30% rebate for residential solar and storage additions

News

Chile curtailed 6TWh of solar PV and wind power in 2024

News

China reviewing expiry of anti-dumping measures on solar polysilicon from US and South Korea

News

GenusPlus wins contract to expand SWIS to ‘solar-rich’ region in Western Australia

News

New South Wales the best performing Australian state for solar PV in December 2024

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Party’s leader wants to ensure regional communities reap the benefits of large-scale renewable energy generation. Image: APA Group (via LinkedIn).

The centre-right Western Australian Nationals Party has outlined its intention to implement a comprehensive State Planning Policy for renewable energy projects should it win the upcoming state election.

Ahead of the state election, scheduled to take place on 8 March 2025, the political party and current opposition to the Labor government has said it will ensure the State Planning Policy for renewables will see regional communities “consulted, considered, and benefit” from the increasing number of renewable energy developments being pursued across Western Australia.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The party’s leader, Shane Love MLA, said the policy would establish a clear, consistent framework for large-scale renewable energy projects and address significant gaps in the current planning system.

“Western Australia’s existing planning policies fall short when it comes to renewable energy projects, creating a two-tiered system which lacks clarity and consistency,” Love said.

“While we have high standards for other land developments, there is no State Planning Policy to guide the responsible development of renewable energy infrastructure. This is unfair to proponents and neglects the concerns of local communities.”

The proposal to ensure large-scale renewable energy projects, such as solar PV and energy storage, are pursued in a “responsible” fashion echoes the sentiments of the recently elected David Crisafulli’s right-wing Liberal National Party (LNP) of Queensland.

Since taking office, the LNP of Queensland has sought to pursue renewable energy projects that they deemed reasonable and realistic. One of the first casualties of this stance was the 5GW/120GWh Pioneer-Burdekin Pumped Hydro Project, deemed the world’s largest pumped hydro project. It was scrapped because it was “not financially viable, not environmentally appropriate, and the community was never consulted”.

It is worth noting that the LNP’s stance on renewable energy developments was hazier than the Nationals, with Love stating the party’s support for renewable energy projects in Western Australia.

 “While we support renewable energy, these projects must be delivered responsibly, with clear and consistent rules which respect the needs of the regions hosting them,” Love said.

Another proposed legislation for renewable energy developments by the Nationals is to mandate community benefit funds. Love highlighted that proponents will be required to collaborate with local governments to establish a community benefit fund, with a baseline contribution starting at 1.5% of the project’s value or tied to energy production.

Election season draws closer in Australia

2025 is gearing up to be a crucial year for Australia’s energy transition prospects, with Western Australia and the Northern Territory both holding state elections with a wider Federal election scheduled to take place in May 2025.

Western Australia’s election could be significant as some of the largest renewable energy proposals are set to be located within the state. Ambition from the government, whether it be a newcomer or the currently elected Labor, must match the industry, which has questioned the government’s support across 2024.

For example, Australian mineral exploration company Province Resources shelved its multi-gigawatt solar and wind-powered green hydrogen project in the state due to a lack of government support.

Revealed in 2021, the project, which was set to be developed in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia and feature 1GW of solar PV and wind energy, was hoping to produce around 60,000 tonnes of green hydrogen or up to 300,000 tonnes of green ammonia.

The company said it had continuously communicated with all relevant departments and ministers and expected the Western Australian government to provide a “timely and appropriate land tenure for the project”.

However, Province said in a statement that the government “failed to offer tenure for the project on terms which would be acceptable to Province and potential project partners, or in the best interests of the company’s shareholders”.

Perhaps more understandably significant to Australia’s decarbonisation journey is the Federal election, which is likely to see the current Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of the Labor Party lock horns with LNP’s Peter Dutton.

Since Albanese took office in 2022, the country has seen vast support for renewable energy developments, especially solar PV, through various mechanisms that have been introduced, such as the often-oversubscribed Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) and the Solar Sunshot initiative. The results of the first CIS tender saw New South Wales secure 7.1GW of energy generation, with Victoria having secured an allocation of 5GW. Western Australia was provided 2GW with Tasmania and South Australia having been granted 1.2GW each.

In contrast to Albanese’s staunch support for renewable energy developments, Peter Dutton aims to reduce the Australian public’s energy bills by focusing more on oil and gas, coal-fired power, and nuclear reactors. In the process, he would controversially lift a ban on nuclear power that has been in place since 1983 via the Nuclear Activities (Prohibitions) Act.

With many across the energy industry disputing Dutton’s claims that this will reduce household energy bills, the topic is likely to become a focal point for the upcoming election, with energy policy becoming politically weaponised in the process.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

6 February 2025
2:00pm GMT
FREE WEBINAR - Ahead of PV Tech’s flagship manufacturing event, PV CellTech, taking place in Frankfurt, Germany on 11-12 March 2025, this special webinar will evaluate the prospects for manufacturing wafers, cells and modules in Europe. What is stopping investments? Where are the green shoots likely to come from? How can the European PV sector successfully galvanise its established know-how in research and production equipment availability? The webinar will feature contributions from some of the most promising manufacturing developments in Europe today, in addition to expert analysis and perspectives from the U.S. and what is needed to be put in place to stimulate new factory investments and manufacturing profitability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
communities, Nationals of Australia, planning, policy, solar pv, western australia

Read Next

Image: Amplex.

VRET spearheads renewable energy developments in Victoria, Australia

January 14, 2025
Through the Victorian VRET scheme, Australia can accelerate its clean energy transition, writes Aaron Zadeh, director of business development – Asia Pacific at Array Technologies.
Ameren Missouri plans to add 2.8GW of solar capacity by 2030. Credit: Ameren Missouri

EDF Renewables brings 200MW Missouri PV plant online for Ameren

January 13, 2025
EDF Renewables – the American subsidiary of France's EDF - developed Huck Finn solar on behalf of regional US power company Ameren Missouri.
Image: Bill Mead via Unsplash

Ontario to pay 30% rebate for residential solar and storage additions

January 13, 2025
Under its Home Renovation Savings Program the state government will offer rebates for 30% of the cost of adding solar modules or BESS.
polysilicon

China reviewing expiry of anti-dumping measures on solar polysilicon from US and South Korea

January 13, 2025
China is reviewing the expiry of decade-old anti-dumping measures on US and South Korean polysilicon imports
Image: Western Power.

GenusPlus wins contract to expand SWIS to ‘solar-rich’ region in Western Australia

January 13, 2025
Power and communications infrastructure provider GenusPlus Group has been awarded a contract to develop the proposed Clean Energy Link – North Region project set to expand Western Australia’s South West Interconnected System (SWIS).
The 333MWp Darlington Point solar project in New South Wales. Image: Edify Energy.

New South Wales the best performing Australian state for solar PV in December 2024

January 13, 2025
In December 2024, Australian utility-scale solar PV and wind assets generated 4,551GWh for the month. David Dixon, a senior analyst at Rystad Energy, stated that New South Wales was the best-performing state.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

The top 10 PV module suppliers in 2024

Features, Editors' Blog

EDF Renewables brings 200MW Missouri PV plant online for Ameren

News

Legislative hurdles dominated Italian solar in 2024, 2025 could be no different

News, Features, Interviews

China reviewing expiry of anti-dumping measures on solar polysilicon from US and South Korea

News

Ontario to pay 30% rebate for residential solar and storage additions

News

Chile curtailed 6TWh of solar PV and wind power in 2024

News

Upcoming Events

From Risk to Resilience: Enhancing Safety in Battery Energy Storage Systems

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
January 16, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.