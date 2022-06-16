Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Inside the White House meeting with solar manufacturers aiming to formulate PV production strategy

By Sean Rai-Roche
Manufacturing, Policy
Americas

Latest

Inside the White House meeting with solar manufacturers aiming to formulate PV production strategy

News

Australia commits to higher 2030 emissions reduction target

News

ReNew Energy loss jumps on back of NASDAQ listing costs

News

Power Factors expands renewables software offer with Inaccess acquisition

News

NREL perovskite experiment reveals improved stability, researchers claim 30%+ efficiency is possible

News

AEMO suspends wholesale power market amidst generation capacity collapse

News

8minute Solar Energy hires first chief technology officer

News

NextEra Energy reveals decarbonisation strategy with 2045 ‘Real Zero’ target of 90GW solar PV, 50GW battery storage

News

BP acquires stake in 26GW green hydrogen project in Australia

News

How energy sector neo-colonialism is holding Africa back from its net zero goals

Editors' Blog, Features, Interviews
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The meeting was held to discuss how the White House could help kickstart the US solar manufacturing sector following the enacting of the Defense Production Act. Image: Unsplash

Earlier this week (14 June), White House officials and solar manufacturers sat down with one another to discuss how the Biden Administration could kickstart PV manufacturing via its recently enacted Defense Production Act (DPA).  

The meeting, initially reported by Bloomberg and which was not public, lasted around an hour, was hosted by deputy national climate advisor Ali Zaidi and was attended by more than 20 representatives, according to the news service. PV Tech understands that industry trade bodies were also present.  

While the White House billed the meeting as just the beginning of efforts to establish a clear solar manufacturing strategy, one person in attendance at the meeting told PV Tech that there was not even the skeleton of a plan, with few details fleshed out during the call.

“There are no plans, there is no clear path but a political announcement,” said the source. “As an industry player, we need to push and pull to make it happen. It is possible, and we have the government’s attention now.”

A second source PV Tech spoke to who was in attendance said there were voices on both sides of the highly contentious investigation into alleged circumvention of antidumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD)  – those who supported Auxin Solar’s petition and those vehemently against it who welcomed President Biden’s two-year exemption from certain trade tariffs on solar modules manufactured in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

“There’s no way for anyone to say the White House didn’t make itself open to hearing a variety of viewpoints,” said the source.

“The call itself was dominated by vocal voices who support Auxin’s circumvention petition, including Auxin,” they said, adding that other stakeholders in the domestic manufacturing space “joined to show support for the administration’s important efforts with their solar proclamation”.  

Nonetheless, it appears as though little of substance has come out of the meeting in terms of a clear solar manufacturing strategy.

Canadian solar manufacturer Heliene, which has production facilities in the US, was in attendance. Its CEO Martin Pochtaruk told PV Tech the company “finds the US federal administration decision to support domestic solar PV manufacturing encouraging” but that the industry needed to “promptly collaborate to transform that willingness into workable plans and programmes that transform such clear intention into manufacturing capital expenditure”.

“We have an opportunity to make a difference and accelerate the regionalisation of the solar industry in North America, let’s tackle it and run with it,” added Pochtaruk.  

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
AD/CVD, anti dumping, biden administration, defense production act, DPA, executive order, heliene, pv power plants, solar pv, us, white house

Read Next

NREL perovskite experiment reveals improved stability, researchers claim 30%+ efficiency is possible

June 15, 2022
Researchers at the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have found that a tin-lead perovskite cell can overcome problems with stability and improve efficiency, with their latest experiment yielding a 25.5% conversion efficiency.

NextEra Energy reveals decarbonisation strategy with 2045 ‘Real Zero’ target of 90GW solar PV, 50GW battery storage

June 15, 2022
NextEra Energy has announced its new decarbonisation strategy, dubbed Zero Carbon Blueprint, which includes eliminating all scope 1 and 2 emissions from its operations by 2045 without the use of carbon offsets and a massive increase in solar PV to 90GW by 2045.

‘No plans’ to change India’s BCD amid module shortage, investment needing to double to hit climate targets

June 13, 2022
The Indian solar sector looks set for significant levels of disruptions over the next two years, with the government’s drive to establish a domestic manufacturing base risking deployment and investments needing to double if it is to meet its climate targets, according to industry analysts.

Global renewables capacity to double this decade but fall well short of targets: Fitch

June 9, 2022
Global renewables capacity will more than double this decade but almost every leading market will still miss deployment targets.

GE to triple solar and battery capacity at new Indian factory

June 9, 2022
US conglomerate General Electric (GE) is looking to triple its solar and battery energy storage manufacturing capacity at its newly launched Renewable Hybrids factory in India by the end of 2022 to 9GW per annum. 

Svea Solar gets US$100m+ investment from CarVal to fund utility-scale growth

June 9, 2022
Global investment manager CarVal has invested €100 million (US$107 million) in Swedish solar company Svea Solar to support its expansion of utility-scale solar plants in Europe.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

India adds 883MW of rooftop solar in first nine months of 2020 despite COVID-19

News

US solar remains beset by underperformance issues as capex costs on the rise

News

Power Factors expands renewables software offer with Inaccess acquisition

News

How energy sector neo-colonialism is holding Africa back from its net zero goals

Editors' Blog, Features, Interviews

NREL perovskite experiment reveals improved stability, researchers claim 30%+ efficiency is possible

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar USA

Solar Media Events
June 22, 2022
Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, Austin, Texas

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022