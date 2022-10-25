Subscribe
Group Licence
News

White House praises Lightsource bp for US clean energy investments

By Will Norman
Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

White House praises Lightsource bp for US clean energy investments

News

Chinese PV wafer companies post massive profits as competition heats up, with larger wafers expected to dominate by 2025

News

Vena Energy closes financing on 125MW Australia PV project in Western Downs

News

Asian Development Bank finances construction of Bhutan’s first utility-scale solar PV project

News

Borosil completes 86% stake acquisition of glass manufacturer Interfloat

News

Mondragon Assembly to develop automated PV manufacturing line for BVG India

News

Shizen Energy secures US$480 million investment to accelerate renewables portfolio in Japan and key markets

News

Lightsource bp, AMEA reveal 130MW PV project and PPA agreement   

News

US solar and battery storage developer Mission Clean Energy acquired by asset manager Wafra

News

Hydrogen’s role in easing solar curtailment

Featured Articles, Features
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The White House is keen to encourage solar developers in the US to buy more US-made modules. Image: Lightsource bp

The White House has praised Lightsource bp for “driving demand for made-in-America solar” via building 2GW of clean energy, representing more than US$2.1 billion of investments across the US.

The mention came as part of a discussion of the Clean Energy Buyers Institute’s ‘Decarbonizing Industrial Supply Chain Energy’ programme. The programme intends to accelerate the market for low-carbon industrial commodities by incentivising large consumers to use carbon-free energy throughout their supply chains.

The US government has been pushing ‘made-in-America’ solar since the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in August. The US$369 billion package contained US$40 billion in tax credits for clean energy manufacturing and clean tech manufacturing facilities, with these incentives set to potentially push the US’ solar manufacturing capacity over 50GW by 2030.

The move has been praised across the US solar energy industry, and is expected to lead to significant investment in the sector and set the country on course to meet its decarbonisation targets.

And Lightsource bp is not alone in stimulating demand for US made solar products. In June,  a consortium of four US solar companies committed to spending US$6 billion on purchasing 6-7GW of crystalline silicon solar modules every year to encourage the rapid scaling of domestic manufacturing in the US. PV Tech Premium sat down with the heads of two of those companies to discuss the plans, which you can learn more about here.

In the same week as the praise from the White House, Lightsource bp unveiled a 130MW PV project, the Black Bear Solar project, and accompanying 20 year power purchase agreement (PPA) to supply solar power to the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority.

The company has made a flurry of announcements over the past couple of months. At the start of October, development was approved on a large Arkansas PV project, while a week later the company closed financing for a 210MW project in Brazil, where is has also been signing PPAs with local companies to develop projects.

In August, it started construction on its 400MW Wellington North and 90MW Wunghnu solar farms in New South Wales and Victoria, respectively.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
lightsource bp, made in america, pv modules, pv power plants, solar pv, us, white house

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Chinese PV wafer companies post massive profits as competition heats up, with larger wafers expected to dominate by 2025

October 25, 2022
Wafer manufacturers in China are posting massive profits despite competition soaring and wafer sizes increasing across the market

Vena Energy closes financing on 125MW Australia PV project in Western Downs

October 25, 2022
Vena Energy Australia has closed funding for stage one of the 125MW Wandoan South PV project, which is co-located with energy storage.

Lightsource bp, AMEA reveal 130MW PV project and PPA agreement   

October 24, 2022
Lightsource bp and the wholesale power provide Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA) have unveiled their 130MW Black Bear Solar project that will provide electricity to AMEA’s 11 member public power utilities.

US solar and battery storage developer Mission Clean Energy acquired by asset manager Wafra

October 24, 2022
Controlling interest in US developer Mission Clean Energy has been acquired for an undisclosed sum.

National Grid Renewables signs 140MW PPA, breaks ground on Texas solar-plus-storage project using First Solar modules

October 21, 2022
National Grid Renewables has signed a 140MW PPA with chocolate makers The Hershey Company in the second such deal between the two companies.
PV Tech Premium

VIDEO: PV Cell Tech Extra Q&A on module technology, manufacturing capacities and more

October 20, 2022
PV Tech Premium sat down with Solar Media’ head of market research, Finlay Colville, to discuss the latest trends in solar modules, different cells technologies and the expected impact of PV manufacturing buildouts in Europe and India

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Romania ‘on the brink of a renewables wave’ with CfD scheme starting next year

Features, Interviews

Greece runs entirely on renewables for the first time in its history

News

Borosil completes 86% stake acquisition of glass manufacturer Interfloat

News

Portugal to raise winning solar auction tariffs in line with inflation

News

Hydrogen’s role in easing solar curtailment

Featured Articles, Features

Mondragon Assembly to develop automated PV manufacturing line for BVG India

News

Upcoming Events

How ENACT’s platform enables greater solar and storage sales through leveraging software advantages

Upcoming Webinars
October 26, 2022
9am EDT / 3pm CEST

The New Hybrid Experience: How GoodWe’s ES G2 Series inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners

Upcoming Webinars
October 27, 2022
10:00 AM (CEST)

Join us for the official launch of the new next generation DG solution from LONGi

Upcoming Webinars
November 2, 2022
4:00 PM (CET) - About 30 minutes

Solis introduces new Sixth Generation 3 phase hybrid inverter

Upcoming Webinars
November 8, 2022
11:00 AM (CET)

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022