Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
Sponsored
Features, Guest Blog

Why performance ratio metrics are a thing of the past

By Carsten Steenberg, VP of product management and business development, Rainwise
Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas, Europe

Latest

Why performance ratio metrics are a thing of the past

Features, Guest Blog

Shell, JTC to explore utility-scale solar in Singapore

News

Next generation solar: How TOPCon, heterojunction and other n-type technologies are striving for market share

Editors' Blog, Features

Berkeley Energy raises €130 million for second African Energy Fund

News

US ROUND-UP: Sunnova lauds new securitisation, US Air Force Base to receive solar install

News

PODCAST: What’s driving the n-type revolution and solar surges as the US prepares for summer grid disruption

News

Meyer Burger shifts cell strategy to keep production in-house and accelerate expansion plans

News

EQT acquires controlling stake in Solarpack, eyes full takeover

News

Azure Power reports fall in cost per deployed megawatt but still slips to loss

News

How Seraphim is planning for solar’s ‘post-PERC’ phase

Features
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Rainwise’s PVMet 500 system. Image: Rainwise.

Utility-scale solar is evolving beyond traditional measurements, and performance ratio are one such metric that is likely to become obsolete, replaced by more modern criteria such as availability metrics, where an O&M/asset operator is judged not on how much power is generated, but on how frequently a site is operational.

What is performance ratio (PR)?

The performance ratio (PR) is a measure of the quality of a solar PV plant independent of location and is often described as a quality factor. The PR is stated as a percentage and describes the relationship between the actual and theoretical energy outputs of the PV plant. In technical terms, PR of a plant for a period is energy measured (kWh)/(Irradiance(kWh/m2) on the panel x Active area of PV module(m2) x PV module efficiency. PR is a measure of the performance of a PV system. It considers the availability of the grid, the minimum level of irradiation needed to generate electrical energy, and irradiation levels at a given period. The optimum analysis period is normally one year.

What is plant availability?

The plant availability (PA) describes a PV plant’s operational status, which is generally a reflection of component and system reliability (uptime, downtime, and condition states). It is calculated as a percentage to represent the time that the power plant is available to provide energy to the grid or be thought of as the plant’s uptime. Solar PV plants usually have little downtime resulting in a higher percentage of availability; uptime of 98% or more is considered good. The availability factor is generally based on the real-time monitored parameters.

Today’s utility-scale PV plants using the latest technology panels, inverters, trackers, etc are generally running at a very high level of performance to start. Furthermore, PV power plants are long-lived assets expected to remain in service for 20 years or more. With that in mind, it is an operations and maintenance (O&M) team’s biggest focus to maximise plant availability – keeping the plant running.

Weather is hyper-local

Since PR is a location-independent measurement over a longer period of time, it runs contrary to the respected concept that all weather data is a hyper-local phenomenon, including critical parameters for PV monitoring. The understanding that most real-time weather parameters dramatically change over a very short distance confirms the need for more localised weather sensors instead of relying exclusively on national or government-owned services, met stations near airports and radar data.

Maximum PA requires real-time data

To secure a PV plant’s maximum uptime, it is essential to have real-time monitoring of wind speed as a part of a PV tracker system. Data from a PV plant weather station can trigger a pre-defined max wind threshold which automatically puts the tracker in a wind-stow mode and prevents any damage. In other words, if wind sensors around the site detect a high wind speed, trackers will automatically move to a near-flat position to avoid mechanical failure of the structural support. PV trackers can be found with availability guarantees, with separate language that assigns damages based on an availability threshold. Damages may also be determined from energy production losses based on the uptime of the tracker. It should be noted that high winds are the most common cause of damage for photovoltaic systems.

Additionally, PV plant availability is also related to ‘energy availability’ in the daylight, making irradiance another critical measurement.

Weather data for PV plants

The key meteorological parameters used for PV plants are irradiance, ambient temperature, wind speed, and precipitation. Most PV monitoring software calculates the real-time optimal PV production based on the irradiance value, the temperature of the PV panels, and the total panel surface area/rated performance. But as previously mentioned, wind speed is also an important data parameter. Additionally, with panel soiling in mind, the level of precipitation is good to know, expecting that a decent rainfall can wash off pollen, agricultural and construction dust, bird droppings, and other soiling factors.

PV monitoring weather stations

Obtain real-time meteorological data relevant for utility-scale PV plants from a professional weather station tailored for PV monitoring. The kind of weather station system often used for utility-grade plant monitoring can be several individual sensors connected to various I/O ports of a datalogger. However, for ease of installation, “all in one” weather stations are becoming more popular for utility-scale monitoring. The RainWise PVmet 500 is an example of a compact all-in-one weather station explicitly designed for PV efficiency monitoring.

The PVmet 500 offers all irradiance parameters, such as global, plane of array, albedo, and diffused. All irradiance sensor standards and technology are supported – first and second class, secondary standard and silicon diode (Class A, Class B, and Class C) – in addition to reference cell sensors. This SunSpec standard weather station also meets the IEC-61724-1 standard for PV monitoring.

O&M’s typical responsibility for plant availability

All requirements relating to preventative and corrective maintenance, performance monitoring, and reporting must be clearly stated in the O&M contract, along with the frequency with which these activities need to be conducted. This allows contractor performance to be measured and, if necessary, challenged. It is now customary for an O&M contractor to guarantee plant uptime performance during the contract term.

Conclusion

To summarise, while the performance ratio is still used on most plants, there is no doubt that there is a shifting focus to plant availability metrics among O&M’s responsible for utility-scale PV plant upkeep. As related to a PV plant, the weather is a hyper-local phenomenon; indirect assumptions and interpolations are often inaccurate. Nothing is more critical than getting real-time meteorological data parameters that will alert any situation that can affect the optimal up-time or notify specific preventive maintenance needs.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
extreme weather, performance ratio, plant availability, plant performance, rainwise, weather

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Electroluminescence inspection: Revisiting the hidden side of a PV module

January 29, 2021
The advancement of solar cell and module technology has meant ever larger, higher power modules are being manufactured, shipped and installed at increasing speeds, placing new importance on product testing and inspection. Here, Enertis explores the role of electroluminescence inspection throughout the supply phase.

PV reliability lessons from 100,000 systems

October 26, 2020
Despite the importance of reliability to the cost competitiveness of PV, large data sets enabling high-level investigation of the technology’s performance in the field are relatively scarce. Dirk C. Jordan, Chris Deline, Bill Marion and Teresa Barnes of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, and Mark Bolinger of the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory study a unique data set of 100,000 PV systems in the US, drawing out tips for better reliability that have relevance to other parts of the world.

‘A troubling reality’: Study claims swathes of US solar projects underperforming

October 8, 2020
A new study suggests the US solar industry has “turned a blind eye” to the realities of asset performance, with facilities found to be underperforming compared to their production forecasts.

RainWise’s ‘PVmet 500’ weather station is designed for cost effective PV plant efficiency monitoring

September 15, 2020
RainWise has introduced the ‘PVmet 500’ weather station series for commercial and utility-scale PV power plants, which is said to be the world’s first compact and customizable multi-function professional grade weather station specifically designed for PV efficiency monitoring. The PVmet 500 provides a cost-effective solution, measurement accuracy, and IEC-61724-1 compliance and handles multiple communication protocols for fast field acceptance.

Towards a test standard of light and elevated temperature-induced degradation

August 10, 2020
Understanding of LeTID remains incomplete, although its effects on PV power plant performance are recognised as being potentially significant. Friederike Kersten, Matthias Pander, Max Koentopp, Marko Turek, Werner Bergholz and Thomas Pernau of the LeTID Norm consortium outline progress towards developing a standardised test for the defect, a key step inw minimising its impact

Getting the most from bifacial

April 1, 2020
With the number of bifacial solar projects now rapidly growing, more is being understood about how to design and build systems that play to the technology’s main strengths. Drawing on recent experiences in the field, Beth Copanas and James Willett from RES outline some of the technical lessons learned on realising bifacial’s full potential.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Built solar assets are ‘chronically underperforming’ and modules degrading faster than expected, research finds

News

Berkeley Energy raises €130 million for second African Energy Fund

News

SNEC 2021 product spotlight: N-type steals the show as distributed solar products and BIPV continue to grow

Editors' Blog, Features

PODCAST: What’s driving the n-type revolution and solar surges as the US prepares for summer grid disruption

News

Exceptional online auction of solar cell production lines

News

Meyer Burger shifts cell strategy to keep production in-house and accelerate expansion plans

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021